NVIDIA MMS4C1X FRO 1600Gbps, 2xDR4, Twin-port OSFP, 2xMPO (APC), 1310nm Single Mode Transceiver (up to 500m)

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Introduction
The MMS4C10 and MMS4C11 are an NVIDIA Gen2 FRO (Fully Retimed Optics) 1600Gb/s 2xDR4, single-mode optical transceivers, supporting both Ethernet (MMS4C11) and XDR (MMS4C10) InfiniBand protocols. The line rate is 200Gb/s using Pulse Amplitude Modulation at 4-channels (200G-PAM4), enabling two data bits to transfer per clock pulse.
The electrical configuration is 8-channels of 200G-PAM4. Optical configuration is based on two Datacenter Reach, 4-channel (2xDR4), 800Gb/s optical connectors.
Optical connectors are Multiple Push-On 12-fiber, Angled Polished Connector or MPO-12/APC. Two MPO-12/APC optical connectors are used per transceiver.
The 2x800G transceiver engine enables the InfiniBand Quantum-X800 QM3400, 72-cage switch to support 144-ports of 800Gb/s, and the Ethernet SP-6 SN6600 pluggable switches. In addition, it supports the Vera Rubin-NVL72 platforms.
Based on 9-um, single mode fibers, the main application is linking two switches together up to 500-meters, or two 800G links to two Switches or network adapters for storage and compute servers. The 500-meter length assumes two optical patch panels, or four optical connectors in the link.
NVIDIA’s transceivers guarantee optimal operation in NVIDIA end-to-end InfiniBand systems, and rigorous production testing ensures the lowest bit error rates, low-latency, and best out-of-the-box installation experience, performance, and durability.
IHS Transceiver Illustration
RHS Transceiver Illustration
Images are for illustration purposes only. Product manufacturing sites, labels, colors, and dimensions may vary.
Key Features
- 1600Gb/s single mode transceiver
- 8-channels of 200G-PAM4 electrical modulation
- Two ports of 4-channel 200G-PAM4 optical modulation
- Two MPO-12/APC optical connectors
- 1310nm laser
- Maximum reach: 500-meters
- 27W max power
- Single 3V power supply
- Class 1 laser safety
- Hot pluggable, RoHS compliant
- Supports CMIS 5.0 and above
- Case temperature range of 20°C to +70°C
- Secure Firmware boot and update features
- Diffrent parts for XDR and for 800GbE
Applications
- IHS version used in Quantum-3, and air-cooled Spectrum-6 switches.
- RHS version is used in Quantum-3, liquid-cooled Spectrum-6 switches, and Vera Rubin NVL72 systems.