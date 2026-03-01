NVIDIA MMS4C1X FRO 1600Gbps, 2xDR4, Twin-port OSFP, 2xMPO (APC), 1310nm Single Mode Transceiver (up to 500m)
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Introduction

The MMS4C10 and MMS4C11 are an NVIDIA Gen2 FRO (Fully Retimed Optics) 1600Gb/s 2xDR4, single-mode optical transceivers, supporting both Ethernet (MMS4C11) and XDR (MMS4C10) InfiniBand protocols. The line rate is 200Gb/s using Pulse Amplitude Modulation at 4-channels (200G-PAM4), enabling two data bits to transfer per clock pulse.

The electrical configuration is 8-channels of 200G-PAM4. Optical configuration is based on two Datacenter Reach, 4-channel (2xDR4), 800Gb/s optical connectors.

Optical connectors are Multiple Push-On 12-fiber, Angled Polished Connector or MPO-12/APC. Two MPO-12/APC optical connectors are used per transceiver.

The 2x800G transceiver engine enables the InfiniBand Quantum-X800 QM3400, 72-cage switch to support 144-ports of 800Gb/s, and the Ethernet SP-6 SN6600 pluggable switches. In addition, it supports the Vera Rubin-NVL72 platforms.

Based on 9-um, single mode fibers, the main application is linking two switches together up to 500-meters, or two 800G links to two Switches or network adapters for storage and compute servers. The 500-meter length assumes two optical patch panels, or four optical connectors in the link.

NVIDIA’s transceivers guarantee optimal operation in NVIDIA end-to-end InfiniBand systems, and rigorous production testing ensures the lowest bit error rates, low-latency, and best out-of-the-box installation experience, performance, and durability.

IHS Transceiver Illustration

RHS Transceiver Illustration

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Note

Images are for illustration purposes only. Product manufacturing sites, labels, colors, and dimensions may vary.

Key Features

  • 1600Gb/s single mode transceiver
  • 8-channels of 200G-PAM4 electrical modulation
  • Two ports of 4-channel 200G-PAM4 optical modulation
  • Two MPO-12/APC optical connectors
  • 1310nm laser
  • Maximum reach: 500-meters
  • 27W max power
  • Single 3V power supply
  • Class 1 laser safety
  • Hot pluggable, RoHS compliant
  • Supports CMIS 5.0 and above
  • Case temperature range of 20°C to +70°C
  • Secure Firmware boot and update features
  • Diffrent parts for XDR and for 800GbE

Applications

  • IHS version used in Quantum-3, and air-cooled Spectrum-6 switches.
  • RHS version is used in Quantum-3, liquid-cooled Spectrum-6 switches, and Vera Rubin NVL72 systems.
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