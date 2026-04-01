Pin Description

Note This document describes hardware features and capabilities. For detailed features availability, contact your NVIDIA representative for NVIDIA Support for the firmware release notes.

The transceiver has a microcontroller with functions for monitoring supply voltage, temperature, laser bias current, optical transmit and receive levels with associated warning and alarm thresholds that can be read by the switch software and viewed remotely.

The transceiver supports the following key features from the OSFP MSA specification:

Physical layer link optimization. Digital Diagnostic Monitoring (DDM). Page 13h and 14h Module Diagnostics Interrupt indications.

Other CMIS functions, such as FW upgrade, are supported via CDB commands.