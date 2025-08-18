Adaptive Retransmission: Parameters Control

Adaptive Retransmission (ADP) Algorithm timeout adjustments is introduced in the April 2025 GA firmware for all NICs supporting the standard ADP algorithm. It addresses advanced customer needs for greater flexibility, enabling multiple timeout values and configurable retry counts per timeout. This enhancement allows for faster reactions to dropped packet reports while giving the transport layer the ability to defer flow errors. It assumes that QP users understand their fabric’s characteristics and can select appropriate parameter values to optimize performance.