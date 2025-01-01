Adapter Software

NVIDIA® software products provide an innovation application centric approach to bridge the gap between servers, application and fabric elements. Working independently or synergistically, they can improve monitoring, reduce latency, and offload CPU cycles to enhance the performance of applications for higher productivity, and improved business results.
MLNX_OFED has transitioned into DOCA-Host, and is now available as DOCA-OFED (learn about DOCA-Host profiles here).
MLNX_OFED last standalone release is October 2024 Long Term Support (3 years). Starting January 2025 all new features will be included in DOCA-OFED only.
Useful Information
- To download MLNX_OFED software, visit the download center.
- For the NVIDIA Quantum-2 (NDR) Clusters releases matrix, go here.
LTS Releases
Previous Releases
MLNX_EN has transitioned into DOCA-RoCE, learn about DOCA-Host profiles here.
MLNX_EN last standalone release is October 2024 Long Term Support (3 years). Starting January 2025 all new features will be included in DOCA-Host profiles only.
Previous Releases
On this page you will find documentation for RedHat, SLES, Ubuntu and Linux Upstream drivers.
RedHat
SLES
Ubuntu
Linux Upsteam
Previous Releases
VMware ESXi async Drivers
VMware ESXi Inbox Drive
On this page you will find documentation for Adapter Advanced Technology, RDMA-Core, RDMA / RoCE and GPUDirect.