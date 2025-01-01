Adapter Software
NVIDIA® software products provide an innovation application centric approach to bridge the gap between servers, application and fabric elements. Working independently or synergistically, they can improve monitoring, reduce latency, and offload CPU cycles to enhance the performance of applications for higher productivity, and improved business results.

MLNX_OFED has transitioned into DOCA-Host, and is now available as DOCA-OFED (learn about DOCA-Host profiles here).

MLNX_OFED last standalone release is October 2024 Long Term Support (3 years). Starting January 2025 all new features will be included in DOCA-OFED only.

NVIDIA MLNX_OFED Documentation v24.10-0.7.0.0
Useful Information

  • To download MLNX_OFED software, visit the download center.
  • For the NVIDIA Quantum-2 (NDR) Clusters releases matrix, go here.

LTS Releases

These are the latest updates to the current LTS releases. For all previous GA and LTS version, see Previous Releases below.

For the Long-Term Support (LTS) releases matrix, go here.

NVIDIA MLNX_OFED Documentation v24.10-3.2.5.0 LTS
NVIDIA MLNX_OFED Documentation v23.10-5.1.4.0 LTS
NVIDIA MLNX_OFED Documentation v5.8-7.0.6.1 LTS
Previous Releases

NVIDIA MLNX_OFED Documentation v24.10-2.1.8.0 LTS
NVIDIA MLNX_OFED Documentation v24.10-1.1.4.0 LTS
NVIDIA MLNX_OFED Documentation v23.10-4.0.9.1 LTS
NVIDIA MLNX_OFED Documentation v23.10-3.2.2.0 LTS
NVIDIA MLNX_OFED Documentation v5.8-6.0.4.2 LTS
NVIDIA MLNX_OFED Documentation v5.8-5.1.1.2 LTS
NVIDIA MLNX_OFED Documentation v24.07-0.6.1.0
NVIDIA MLNX_OFED Documentation v24.04-0.7.0.0
NVIDIA MLNX_OFED Documentation v24.04-0.6.6.0
NVIDIA MLNX_OFED Documentation v24.01-0.3.3.1
NVIDIA MLNX_OFED Documentation v23.10-2.1.3.1-201 LTS
NVIDIA MLNX_OFED Documentation v23.10-2.1.3.1 LTS
NVIDIA MLNX_OFED Documentation v23.10-1.1.9.0 LTS
NVIDIA MLNX_OFED Documentation v23.10-0.5.5.0
NVIDIA MLNX_OFED Documentation v23.07-.0.5.1.2
NVIDIA MLNX_OFED Documentation v23.07-0.5.0.0
NVIDIA MLNX_OFED Documentation v23.04-1.1.3.0
NVIDIA MLNX_OFED Documentation v23.04-0.5.3.3
NVIDIA MLNX_OFED Documentation v5.9-0.5.9.0
NVIDIA MLNX_OFED Documentation v5.9-0.5.6.0
NVIDIA MLNX_OFED Documentation v5.9-0.5.6.0.127
NVIDIA MLNX_OFED Documentation v5.9-0.5.6.0.125
NVIDIA MLNX_OFED Documentation v5.9-0.5.6.0.113
NVIDIA MLNX_OFED Documentation v5.9-0.5.6.0.107
NVIDIA MLNX_OFED Documentation v5.8-4.1.5.0 LTS
NVIDIA MLNX_OFED Documentation v5.8-3.0.7.0 LTS
NVIDIA MLNX_OFED Documentation v5.8-3.0.7.0.101 for DGX H100 Systems
NVIDIA MLNX_OFED Documentation v5.8-2.0.3.0 LTS
NVIDIA MLNX_OFED Documentation Rev 5.7-1.0.2.0
NVIDIA MLNX_OFED Documentation Rev 5.4-3.7.5.0 LTS
NVIDIA MLNX_OFED Documentation Rev 5.4-3.1.0.0
NVIDIA MLNX_OFED Documentation Rev 5.4-3.0.3.0
NVIDIA MLNX_OFED Documentation Rev 5.4-2.4.1.3
NVIDIA MLNX_OFED Documentation Rev 5.4-1.0.3.0
NVIDIA MLNX_OFED Documentation v4.9-7.1.0.0 LTS

MLNX_EN has transitioned into DOCA-RoCE, learn about DOCA-Host profiles here.

MLNX_EN last standalone release is October 2024 Long Term Support (3 years). Starting January 2025 all new features will be included in DOCA-Host profiles only.

NVIDIA MLNX_EN Documentation v24.10-0.7.0.0
Useful Information

LTS Releases

These are the latest updates to the current LTS releases. For all previous GA and LTS version, see Previous Releases below.

For the Long-Term Support (LTS) releases matrix, go here.

NVIDIA MLNX_EN Documentation v24.10-3.2.5.0 LTS
NVIDIA MLNX_EN Documentation v23.10-5.1.4.0 LTS
NVIDIA MLNX_EN Documentation v5.8-7.0.6.1 LTS
Previous Releases

NVIDIA MLNX_EN Documentation v24.10-2.1.8.0 LTS
NVIDIA MLNX_EN Documentation v24.10-1.1.4.0 LTS
NVIDIA MLNX_EN Documentation v23.10-4.0.9.1 LTS
NVIDIA MLNX_EN Documentation v23.10-3.2.2.0 LTS
NVIDIA MLNX_EN Documentation v5.8-6.0.4.2 LTS
NVIDIA MLNX_EN Documentation v5.8-5.1.1.2 LTS
NVIDIA MLNX_EN Documentation v24.07-0.6.1.0
NVIDIA MLNX_EN Documentation v24.04-0.7.0.0
NVIDIA MLNX_EN Documentation v24.04-0.6.6.0
NVIDIA MLNX_EN Documentation v24.01-0.3.3.1
NVIDIA MLNX_EN Documentation v23.10-2.1.3.1-201 LTS
NVIDIA MLNX_EN Documentation v23.10-2.1.3.1 LTS
NVIDIA MLNX_EN Documentation v23.10-1.1.9.0 LTS
NVIDIA MLNX_EN Documentation v23.10-0.5.5.0
NVIDIA MLNX_EN Documentation v23.07-0.5.1.2
NVIDIA MLNX_EN Documentation v23.07-0.5.0.0
NVIDIA MLNX_EN Documentation v23.04-1.1.3.0
NVIDIA MLNX_EN Documentation v23.04-0.5.3.3
NVIDIA MLNX_EN Documentation Rev 5.9-0.5.6.0
NVIDIA MLNX_EN Documentation v5.8-4.1.5.0 LTS
NVIDIA MLNX_EN Documentation v5.8-3.0.7.0 LTS
NVIDIA MLNX_EN Documentation Rev 5.8-1.1.2.1 LTS
NVIDIA MLNX_EN Documentation Rev 5.8-1.0.1.1 LTS
NVIDIA MLNX_EN Documentation Rev 5.7-1.0.2.0
NVIDIA MLNX_EN Documentation Rev 5.4-3.6.8.1 LTS
NVIDIA MLNX_EN Documentation Rev 5.4-3.5.8.0 LTS
NVIDIA MLNX_EN Documentation v4.9-7.1.0.0 LTS
NVIDIA MLNX_EN Documentation Rev 4.9-6.0.6.0 LTS
NVIDIA MLNX_EN Documentation Rev 4.9-5.1.0.0 LTS

On this page you will find documentation for RedHat, SLES, Ubuntu and Linux Upstream drivers.

RedHat

Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 9.5 Driver Documentation
Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 9.4 Driver Documentation
Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 9.3 Driver Documentation
Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 9.2 Driver Documentation
Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 9.1 Driver Documentation
Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 9.0 Driver Documentation
Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 8.10 Driver Documentation
Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 8.9 Driver Documentation
Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 8.8 Driver Documentation
Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 8.7 Driver Documentation
Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 8.6 Driver Documentation
Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 8.5 Driver Documentation
Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 8.x Driver User Manual
Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 8.4 Driver Release Notes
Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 8.3 Driver Release Notes
Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 8.2 Driver Release Notes
Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 8.1 Driver Release Notes
Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 8.0 Driver Release Notes
Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 7.x Driver User Manual
Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 7.9 Driver Release Notes
Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 7.8 Driver Release Notes
Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 7.7 Driver Release Notes
Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 7.6-ALT Driver Release Notes
Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 7.6 Driver Release Notes
Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 7.5-ALT Driver Release Notes
Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 7.5 Driver Release Notes
Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 7.4-ALT Driver Release Notes
Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 7.4 Driver Release Notes
Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 7.3 Driver Release Notes
Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 6.10 Driver Release Notes
Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 6.9 Driver Release Notes
Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 6.8 Driver Release Notes
SLES

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server (SLES) 15 SP4 Inbox Driver Documentation
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server (SLES) 15 SP3 Driver Release Notes
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server (SLES) 15 SP3 Driver User Manual
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server (SLES) 15 SP2 Driver Release Notes
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server (SLES) 15 SP2 Driver User Manual
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server (SLES) 15 SP1 Driver Release Notes
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server (SLES) 15 SP1 Driver User Manual
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server (SLES) 15 Driver Release Notes
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server (SLES) 15 Driver User Manual
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server (SLES) 12 SP4 Driver Release Notes
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server (SLES) 12 SP4 Driver User Manual
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server (SLES) 12 SP3 Driver Release Notes
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server (SLES) 12 SP3 Driver User Manual
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server (SLES) 12 SP2 Driver Release Notes
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server (SLES) 12 SP2 Driver User Manual
Ubuntu

Ubuntu 22.04 Driver Documentation
Ubuntu 20.10 Inbox Driver Release Notes
Ubuntu 20.10 Inbox Driver User Manual
Ubuntu 20.04 Inbox Driver Release Notes
Ubuntu 20.04 Inbox Driver User Manual
Ubuntu 19.04 Inbox Driver Release Notes
Ubuntu 19.04 Inbox Driver User Manual
Ubuntu 18.10 Inbox Driver Release Notes
Ubuntu 18.10 Inbox Driver User Manual
Ubuntu 18.04 Inbox Driver Release Notes
Ubuntu 17.10 Inbox Driver Release Notes
Ubuntu 17.10 Inbox Driver User Manual
Ubuntu 17.04 Inbox Driver Release Notes
Ubuntu 17.04 Inbox Driver User Manual
Ubuntu 16.10 Inbox Driver Release Notes
Ubuntu 16.10 Inbox Driver User Manual
Linux Upsteam

Linux Kernel Upstream Release Notes v6.17
Linux Kernel Upstream Release Notes v6.16
Linux Kernel Upstream Release Notes v6.15
Linux Kernel Upstream Release Notes v6.14
Linux Kernel Upstream Release Notes v6.13
Linux Kernel Upstream Release Notes v6.12
Linux Kernel Upstream Release Notes v6.11
Linux Kernel Upstream Release Notes v6.10
Linux Kernel Upstream Release Notes v6.9
Linux Kernel Upstream Release Notes v6.8
Linux Kernel Upstream Release Notes v6.7
Linux Kernel Upstream Release Notes v6.6
Linux Kernel Upstream Release Notes v6.5
Linux Kernel Upstream Release Notes v6.4
Linux Kernel Upstream Release Notes v6.3
Linux Kernel Upstream Release Notes v6.2
Linux Kernel Upstream Release Notes v6.1
Linux Kernel Upstream Release Notes v6.0
Linux Kernel Upstream Release Notes v5.19
Linux Kernel Upstream Release Notes v5.18
Linux Kernel Upstream Release Notes v5.17
