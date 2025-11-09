Linux Kernel Upstream Release Notes v6.17

Overview
Supported Uplinks to Servers
These release notes provide information on new features and supported NICs in Linux Kernel Upstream.
Uplink/Adapter Card
Driver Name
Uplink Speed
ConnectX-8
mlx5
BlueField-3
BlueField-2
BlueField
ConnectX-7
ConnectX-6 Lx
ConnectX-6 Dx
ConnectX-6
ConnectX-5/ConnectX-5 Ex
ConnectX-4 Lx
ConnectX-4
Speed that supports both NRZ and PAM4 modes in Force mode and Auto-Negotiation mode. ⤶ ⤶ ⤶ ⤶ ⤶ ⤶ ⤶ ⤶ ⤶ ⤶ ⤶ ⤶ ⤶ ⤶ ⤶
56GbE is an NVIDIA proprietary link speed and can be achieved while connecting an NVIDIA adapter card to NVIDIA SX10XX switch series or when connecting an NVIDIA adapter card to another NVIDIA adapter card. ⤶
Supported HCAs Firmware Versions
Linux Kernel Upstream supports the following NVIDIA network adapter cards firmware versions:
Adapter Card
Recommended Firmware Version
ConnectX-8
40.44.0208
ConnectX-7
28.42.1000
ConnectX-6 Lx
26.42.1000
ConnectX-6 Dx
22.42.1000
ConnectX-6
20.42.1000
BlueField-3
32.42.1000
BlueField-2
24.42.1000
ConnectX-5
16.35.1012
ConnectX-4 Lx
14.32.1900
ConnectX-4
12.28.2302