Linux Kernel Upstream Release Notes v6.17

These release notes provide information on new features and supported NICs in Linux Kernel Upstream.

Uplink/Adapter Card Driver Name Uplink Speed ConnectX-8 mlx5 InfiniBand: EDR, HDR100 , HDR , NDR , NDR200 , XDR

Ethernet: 50GbE , 100GbE , 200GbE , 400GbE BlueField-3 InfiniBand: EDR, HDR100, HDR, NDR200 , NDR

Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE , 100GbE , 200GbE , 400GbE BlueField-2 InfiniBand: SDR, FDR, EDR, HDR

Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE , 100GbE BlueField InfiniBand: SDR, QDR, FDR, FDR10, EDR

Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE, 100GbE ConnectX-7 InfiniBand: EDR, HDR100, HDR, NDR200, NDR

Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE , 100GbE , 200GbE , 400GbE ConnectX-6 Lx Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE ConnectX-6 Dx Ethernet: 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE , 100GbE , 200GbE ConnectX-6 InfiniBand: SDR, FDR, EDR, HDR

Ethernet: 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE , 100GbE , 200GbE ConnectX-5/ConnectX-5 Ex InfiniBand: SDR, QDR, FDR, FDR10, EDR

Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE, 100GbE ConnectX-4 Lx Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE ConnectX-4 InfiniBand: SDR, QDR, FDR, FDR10, EDR

Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE, 56GbE , 100GbE

Linux Kernel Upstream supports the following NVIDIA network adapter cards firmware versions: