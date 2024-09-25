Linux Kernel Upstream Release Notes v6.11

These release notes provide information on new features and supported NICs in Linux Kernel Upstream.

Uplink/Adapter Card Driver Name Uplink Speed BlueField-3

mlx5

InfiniBand - EDR, HDR100, HDR, NDR200 2 , NDR 2

, NDR Ethernet - 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 50GbE1, 100GbE1, 200GbE2, 400GbE2

BlueField-2

InfiniBand: SDR, FDR, EDR, HDR

Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE , 100GbE

BlueField

InfiniBand: SDR, QDR, FDR, FDR10, EDR

Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE, 100GbE

ConnectX-7

InfiniBand: EDR, HDR100, HDR, NDR200, NDR

Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE , 100GbE , 200GbE , 400GbE

ConnectX-6 Lx

Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE

ConnectX-6 Dx

Ethernet: 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE , 100GbE , 200GbE

ConnectX-6

InfiniBand: SDR, FDR, EDR, HDR

Ethernet: 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE , 100GbE , 200GbE

ConnectX-5/ConnectX-5 Ex

InfiniBand: SDR, QDR, FDR, FDR10, EDR

Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE, 100GbE

ConnectX-4 Lx

Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE

ConnectX-4

InfiniBand: SDR, QDR, FDR, FDR10, EDR

Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE, 56GbE , 100GbE

Speed that supports both NRZ and PAM4 modes in Force mode and Auto-Negotiation mode. Speed that supports PAM4 mode only. 56GbE is an NVIDIA proprietary link speed and can be achieved while connecting an NVIDIA adapter card to NVIDIA SX10XX switch series or when connecting an NVIDIA adapter card to another NVIDIA adapter card.

Linux Kernel Upstream supports the following NVIDIA network adapter cards firmware versions: