Linux Kernel Upstream Release Notes v6.16
Overview

Supported Uplinks to Servers

These release notes provide information on new features and supported NICs in Linux Kernel Upstream.

Uplink/Adapter Card

Driver Name

Uplink Speed

ConnectX-8

mlx5

  • InfiniBand: EDR, HDR100 1 , HDR 1 , NDR 1 , NDR200 1 , XDR 1

  • Ethernet: 50GbE 2 , 100GbE 2 , 200GbE 1 , 400GbE 1

BlueField-3

  • InfiniBand: EDR, HDR100, HDR, NDR200 1 , NDR 1

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE 2 , 100GbE 2 , 200GbE 1 , 400GbE 1

BlueField-2

  • InfiniBand: SDR, FDR, EDR, HDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE 2 , 100GbE 2

BlueField

  • InfiniBand: SDR, QDR, FDR, FDR10, EDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE, 100GbE

ConnectX-7

  • InfiniBand: EDR, HDR100, HDR, NDR200, NDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE 2 , 100GbE 2 , 200GbE 1 , 400GbE

ConnectX-6 Lx

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE 2

ConnectX-6 Dx

  • Ethernet: 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE 2 , 100GbE 2 , 200GbE 2

ConnectX-6

  • InfiniBand: SDR, FDR, EDR, HDR

  • Ethernet: 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE 2 , 100GbE 2 , 200GbE 2

ConnectX-5/ConnectX-5 Ex

  • InfiniBand: SDR, QDR, FDR, FDR10, EDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE, 100GbE

ConnectX-4 Lx

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE

ConnectX-4

  • InfiniBand: SDR, QDR, FDR, FDR10, EDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE, 56GbE 3 , 100GbE

  1. Speed that supports PAM4 mode only.                      

  2. Speed that supports both NRZ and PAM4 modes in Force mode and Auto-Negotiation mode.                            

  3. 56GbE is an NVIDIA proprietary link speed and can be achieved while connecting an NVIDIA adapter card to NVIDIA SX10XX switch series or when connecting an NVIDIA adapter card to another NVIDIA adapter card.

Supported HCAs Firmware Versions

Linux Kernel Upstream supports the following NVIDIA network adapter cards firmware versions:

Adapter Card

Recommended Firmware Version

ConnectX-8

40.45.1020

ConnectX-7

28.45.1020

ConnectX-6 Lx

26.45.1020

ConnectX-6 Dx

22.45.1020

ConnectX-6

20.43.2026

BlueField-3

32.45.1020

BlueField-2

24.45.1020

ConnectX-5

16.35.1012

ConnectX-4 Lx

14.32.1900

ConnectX-4

12.28.2302

content here