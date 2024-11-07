NVIDIA WinOF-2 Documentation v25.1.50020

Windows OS Host controller driver for Cloud, Storage and High-Performance computing applications utilizing field-proven RDMA and Transport Offloads

NVIDIA® Windows distribution includes software for database clustering, Cloud, High Performance Computing, communications, and storage applications for servers and clients running different versions of Windows OS. This collection consists of drivers, protocols, and management in simple ready-to-install MSIs.

NVIDIA® WinOF-2 is the Windows driver for NVIDIA® ConnectX®-4 Lx and onwards adapter cards. It does not support earlier NVIDIA Networking adapter generations.

The documentation here relates to WinOF-2:

Please visit WinOF-2 webpage.

A list of the changes made to the User Manual are provided in User Manual Revision History.