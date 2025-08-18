On This Page
Bug Fixes and Limitations
July 2025 GA firmware (xx.46.1006) introduces the following fixes:
Aligned internal firmware mapping with PRM mapping to prevent incorrect values for
dec_modeand
prev_range_index.
Added support for multiple ranges with consecutive timeout values (e.g., previously unsupported configuration:
[256ms, 512ms], [1024ms .. 4096ms]).
Enabled ADP profile configuration even when there is an active QP.
The current design may introduce up to a 4× delay in the effective timeout. To mitigate this, calibrate the configured timeout values according to the observed behavior in experimental setups.
Note
mstflint release (August 2025, GitHub) will provide access to this feature using register names instead of register IDs.