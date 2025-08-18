Adaptive Retransmission: Parameters Control
NVIDIA Docs Hub  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Adapter Software  Adaptive Retransmission: Parameters Control  Bug Fixes and Limitations

On This Page

Bug Fixes and Limitations

Bug Fixes

July 2025 GA firmware (xx.46.1006) introduces the following fixes:

  • Aligned internal firmware mapping with PRM mapping to prevent incorrect values for dec_mode and prev_range_index.

  • Added support for multiple ranges with consecutive timeout values (e.g., previously unsupported configuration: [256ms, 512ms], [1024ms .. 4096ms]).

  • Enabled ADP profile configuration even when there is an active QP.

Limitations

The current design may introduce up to a 4× delay in the effective timeout. To mitigate this, calibrate the configured timeout values according to the observed behavior in experimental setups.

Note

mstflint release (August 2025, GitHub) will provide access to this feature using register names instead of register IDs.
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Aug 18, 2025.
content here