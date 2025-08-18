Enablement and Capabilities

Adaptive Retransmission: Parameters Control
The following are ADP Retransmission configuration details:

  • roce_adp_retrans_field_select – Indicates that ADP Retransmission functionality is supported by the device.

  • adp_retx_profile_select – Indicates support for advanced ADP Retransmission profile configuration.

  • roce_adp_retrans_en – Enables ADP Retransmission.

  • adp_retx_profile_id – Activates an advanced ADP Retransmission profile with the specified ID. Currently, only profile #1 is available for users; profile #0 is reserved as the default.

  • adp_retx_base_timeout_min – Minimum base timeout enforced by firmware: 0xFA0 (4000 nanoseconds, i.e., 4 microseconds).

  • adp_retx_profile_max_id – Maximum of 1 profile supported by the firmware.

  • adp_retx_profile_max_range_num – Maximum of 4 timeout ranges supported per profile.
