Enablement and Capabilities
The following are ADP Retransmission configuration details:
roce_adp_retrans_field_select– Indicates that ADP Retransmission functionality is supported by the device.
adp_retx_profile_select– Indicates support for advanced ADP Retransmission profile configuration.
roce_adp_retrans_en– Enables ADP Retransmission.
adp_retx_profile_id– Activates an advanced ADP Retransmission profile with the specified ID. Currently, only profile #1 is available for users; profile #0 is reserved as the default.
adp_retx_base_timeout_min– Minimum base timeout enforced by firmware:
0xFA0(4000 nanoseconds, i.e., 4 microseconds).
adp_retx_profile_max_id– Maximum of 1 profile supported by the firmware.
adp_retx_profile_max_range_num– Maximum of 4 timeout ranges supported per profile.