ROCE_ACCL Layout and Relevant Field Description
Offset
Bits
Name
Description
Access
00h
28
adp_retx_profile_select
In query, indicates that adp_retx_profile_id and adp_retx_profile are supported and valid.
In set, indicates that the profile indicated adp_retx_profile_id is modified with the parameters in adp_retx_profile.
RW
0
roce_adp_retrans_field_select
In Query, indicates if roce_adp_retrans mode is configurable.
In set, indicates roce_adp_retrans_en field is modified.
RW
04h
30:28
adp_retx_profile_id
The index of the adaptive-retransmission profile to query or to modify. Value 0 is reserved.
Valid if adp_retrans_timeouts_profile_select is set. Must comply with adp_retx_profile_max_id
Index
0
roce_adp_retrans_en
If set, the adaptive retransmission window functionality is enabled.
Valid only when roce_adp_retrans_field_select == 1.
RW
08h
30:28
adp_retx_profile_max_range_num
Maximal number of timeout ranges in adp_retx_profile
RO
26:24
adp_retx_profile_max_id
Maximal index supported for adp_retx_profile_id
RO
19:0
adp_retx_base_timeout_min
The minimal base-timeout value for adp_retx_profile, given in nano second units
RO
10h-3Ch
384
adp_retx_profile (Table 1004, “Adaptive Retransmission Profile Layout,” on page 1912)
Adaptive Retransmission profile
RW
Offset
Bits
Name
Description
Access
00h
31
qp_total_timeout
If set, Total Retransmission Timeout will use QP parameters as timeout value, given by
QP.retry_count * QP.timeout or
QP.extended_retry_count * QP.timeout
If clr, retx_total_timeout is used
30:28
range_num
Number of valid ranges in timeout_range[] array
26:24
start_range_index
Index of timeout_range used as the first range following QP creation.
23:22
time_unit
Time granularity of time_base
0x1: TIME_USEC – microseconds
Other values are reserved
15:0
time_base
Base value for all time parameter, units defined by time_unit
04h
31:24
retx_total_timeout
Total Retransmission Timeout, given by base_time << retx_total_timeout
Valid if qp_total_timeout is 0x0.
15:8
timeout_init_low_bound
Lower bound for QP initial timeout randomization, given by base_time << timeout_init_low_bound
7:0
timeout_init_range_size
Upper bound for QP initial timeout randomization, given by base_time << (timeout_init_low_bound + timeout_init_range_size)
08h-14h
31:0
timeout_range[4]
(Table 1006, “Adaptive Retransmiss ion Timeout Range Layout,” on page 1167)
Array of timeout ranges. First range_num entries are valid.
Offset
Bits
Name
Description
Access
00h
30:28
prev_range_index
Index of the timeout range to used when the current timeout is the range’s lower-bound, and timeout should be decreased
27:26
dec_mode
Defines the behavior of timeout decrease until lower bound is reached
0x0: TO_DIV_4
0x1: TO_DIV_2
0x2: TO_LOW_BOUND
Other values are reserved
25:16
timeout_retry_num
Number of consecutive retransmissions attempts with the same imeout value, before timeout is increased.
15:8
range_low_bound
Lower bound of the timeout range, given by base_time << range_low_bound
7:0
range_size
Upper bound of the timeout range given by base_time << (range_low_bound + range_size)