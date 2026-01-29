NVIDIA BlueField-3 Networking Platform User Guide
[Optional] PCIe Extension Connection (2x PCIe x16) Installation Instructions

Warning

The socket-direct functionality is currently not supported by firmware.

Note

This section applies to the following DPUs when used as Socket Direct cards in dual-socket servers:

  • B3220 DPUs: 900-9D3B6-00CV-AA0 and 900-9D3B6-00SV-AA0

  • B3240 DPUs: 900-9D3B6-00CN-AB0 900-9D3B6-00SN-AB0 and 900-9D3B6-00CN-PA0

  • B3210 DPUs: 900-9D3B6-00CC-AA0 and 900-9D3B6-00SC-AA0

  • B3210E DPUs: 900-9D3B6-00CC-EA0 and 900-9D3B6-00SC-EA0

For more information on the PCIe Auxiliary Kit, refer to PCIe Auxiliary Card Kit.

Note

The below images are for illustration purposes only.

The hardware installation section uses the terminology of white and black harnesses to differentiate between the two supplied cables. Due to supply chain variations, some DPUs may be supplied with two black harnesses instead. To clarify the difference between these two harnesses, one black harness was marked with a “WHITE” label and the other with a “BLACK” label.

The Cabline harness marked with a "WHITE" label should be connected to the connector on the DPU and Auxiliary PCIe card engraved with “White Cable”, while the one marked with a "BLACK" label should be connected to the connector on the DPU and Auxiliary PCIe card engraved with “Black Cable”.

Note

The harnesses' minimal bending radius is 10[mm].

Installing the DPU

Note

The installation instructions include steps that involve a retention clip to be used while connecting the Cabline harnesses to the DPUs. Please note that this is an optional accessory.

Note

Please make sure to install the DPU cards in a PCIe slot that is capable of supplying the required power and airflow as stated in Specifications.

Connect the DPU with the Auxiliary connection card using the supplied Cabline CA-II Plus harnesses.

Procedure_Heading_Icon-version-1-modificationdate-1702552813487-api-v2.PNG

Step 1: Slide the black and white Cabline CA-II Plus harnesses through the retention clip while making sure the clip opening is facing the plugs.

image2019-8-4_15-16-56-version-1-modificationdate-1702552813137-api-v2.png

Step 2: Plug the Cabline CA-II Plus harnesses on the DPU while paying attention to the color-coding. As indicated on both sides of the card; plug the black harness to the component side and the white harness to the print side.

image2019-2-11_11-40-38-version-1-modificationdate-1702552812837-api-v2.png

Step 3: Verify the plugs are locked.

image2019-2-11_11-40-6-version-1-modificationdate-1702552812443-api-v2.png

Step 4: Slide the retention clip latches through the cutouts on the PCB. The latches should face the annotation on the PCB.

image2019-8-4_15-33-47-version-1-modificationdate-1702552812090-api-v2.png

Step 4: Clamp the retention clip. Verify both latches are firmly locked.

image2019-8-4_15-36-43-version-1-modificationdate-1702552811760-api-v2.png

image2019-8-4_15-35-54-version-1-modificationdate-1702552811357-api-v2.png

Step 5: Slide the Cabline CA-II Plus harnesses through the retention clip. Make sure that the clip opening is facing the plugs.

image2019-8-4_15-39-54-version-1-modificationdate-1702552810847-api-v2.png

Step 6: Plug the Cabline CA-II Plus harnesses on the PCIe Auxiliary Card. As indicated on both sides of the Auxiliary connection card; plug the black harness to the component side and the white harness to the print side.

image2019-2-11_11-42-16-version-1-modificationdate-1702552810437-api-v2.png

Step 7: Verify the plugs are locked.

image2019-2-11_11-42-52-version-1-modificationdate-1702552810093-api-v2.png

Step 8: Slide the retention clip through the cutouts on the PCB. Make sure latches are facing "Black Cable" annotation as seen in the below picture.

image2019-8-4_15-45-44-version-1-modificationdate-1702552809693-api-v2.png

Step 9: Clamp the retention clip. Verify both latches are firmly locked.

image2019-8-4_15-50-21-version-1-modificationdate-1702552809343-api-v2.png

Connect the DPU and PCIe Auxiliary Connection cards in available PCI Express x16 slots in the chassis.

Procedure_Heading_Icon-version-1-modificationdate-1702552813487-api-v2.PNG

Step 1: Locate two available PCI Express x16 slots.

Step 2: Applying even pressure at both corners of the cards, insert the DPU in the PCI Express slots until firmly seated.

Warning

Do not use excessive force when seating the cards, as this may damage the system or the cards.

Step 3: Applying even pressure at both corners of the cards, insert the Auxiliary Connection card in the PCI Express slots until firmly seated.

Secure the DPU and PCIe Auxiliary Connection Cards to the chassis

Procedure_Heading_Icon-version-1-modificationdate-1702552813487-api-v2.PNG

.

Secure the brackets to the chassis with the bracket screws.

Install the PCIe external power cable.

Procedure_Heading_Icon-version-1-modificationdate-1702552813487-api-v2.PNG

Connect the 8-pin power connector from the power supply to the power connector on the top edge of the DPU. Note that the connector and socket on the graphics card have a unique shape and connect one way only. For further instructions, please refer to the cable vendor documentation. Please refer to the pinout description in External Power Supply Connector .

Close the system case.

Procedure_Heading_Icon-version-1-modificationdate-1702552813487-api-v2.PNG

Uninstalling the Cards

Safety Precautions

The DPU is installed in a system that operates with voltages that can be lethal. Before uninstalling the DPU, please observe the following precautions to avoid injury and prevent damage to system components.

  1. Remove any metallic objects from your hands and wrists.

  2. It is strongly recommended to use an ESD strap or other antistatic devices.

  3. Turn off the system and disconnect the power cord from the server.

Card Removal

  1. Verify that the system is powered off and unplugged.

  2. Wait 30 seconds.

  3. To remove the card, disengage the retention mechanisms on the brackets (clips or screws).

  4. Holding the DPU from its center, gently pull the DPU and Auxiliary Connections card out of the PCI Express slot.
