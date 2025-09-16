NVIDIA BlueField-3 Networking Platform User Guide
Cabline CA-II Plus Harness Pinouts

Cabline CA-II Plus Harness - Component Side

Pin#

Signal Name

Wire Type

Detailed Description

AWG#

Pin# on the

other end

1

GND

GND BAR

1

2

PCIE_REFCLK1_P

Micro coax

Primary PCIe clock from the motherboard to the BlueField DPU Main card, to be used for the x16 Cabline harness PCIe interface. This clock must meet all the PCIe SIG spec requirements. It should be driven from the motherboard side.

38

2

3

PCIE_REFCLK1_N

Micro coax

Primary PCIe clock from the motherboard to the BlueField DPU Main card, to be used for the x16 Cabline harness PCIe interface. This clock must meet all the PCIe SIG spec requirements. It should be driven from the motherboard side.

38

3

4

GND

GND BAR

4

5

PCIE_CPU_CX_15N

Micro coax

Connect from the Black Cabline CA-II Plus cable through 220nF capacitors to the x16 PCIe Tx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point

38

5

6

PCIE_CPU_CX_15P

Micro coax

Connect from the Black Cabline CA-II Plus cable through 220nF capacitors to the x16 PCIe Tx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point

38

6

7

GND

GND BAR

7

8

PCIE_CPU_CX_14N

Micro coax

Connect from the Black Cabline CA-II Plus cable through 220nF capacitors to the x16 PCIe Tx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point

38

8

9

PCIE_CPU_CX_14P

Micro coax

Connect from the Black Cabline CA-II Plus cable through 220nF capacitors to the x16 PCIe Tx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point

38

9

10

GND

GND BAR

10

11

PCIE_CPU_CX_13N

Micro coax

Connect from the Black Cabline CA-II Plus cable through 220nF capacitors to the x16 PCIe Tx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point

38

11

12

PCIE_CPU_CX_13P

Micro coax

Connect from the Black Cabline CA-II Plus cable through 220nF capacitors to the x16 PCIe Tx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point

38

12

13

GND

GND BAR

13

14

PCIE_CPU_CX_12N

Micro coax

Connect from the Black Cabline CA-II Plus cable through 220nF capacitors to the x16 PCIe Tx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point

38

14

15

PCIE_CPU_CX_12P

Micro coax

Connect from the Black Cabline CA-II Plus cable through 220nF capacitors to the x16 PCIe Tx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point

38

15

16

GND

GND BAR

16

17

PCIE_CPU_CX_11N

Micro coax

Connect from the Black Cabline CA-II Plus cable through 220nF capacitors to the x16 PCIe Tx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point

38

17

18

PCIE_CPU_CX_11P

Micro coax

Connect from the Black Cabline CA-II Plus cable through 220nF capacitors to the x16 PCIe Tx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point

38

18

19

GND

GND BAR

19

20

PCIE_CPU_CX_10N

Micro coax

Connect from the Black Cabline CA-II Plus cable through 220nF capacitors to the x16 PCIe Tx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point

38

20

21

PCIE_CPU_CX_10P

Micro coax

Connect from the Black Cabline CA-II Plus cable through 220nF capacitors to the x16 PCIe Tx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point

38

21

22

GND

GND BAR

22

23

PCIE_CPU_CX_9N

Micro coax

Connect from the Black Cabline CA-II Plus cable through 220nF capacitors to the x16 PCIe Tx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point

38

23

24

PCIE_CPU_CX_9P

Micro coax

Connect from the Black Cabline CA-II Plus cable through 220nF capacitors to the x16 PCIe Tx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point

38

24

25

GND

GND BAR

25

26

PCIE_CPU_CX_8N

Micro coax

Connect from the Black Cabline CA-II Plus cable through 220nF capacitors to the x16 PCIe Tx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point

38

26

27

PCIE_CPU_CX_8P

Micro coax

Connect from the Black Cabline CA-II Plus cable through 220nF capacitors to the x16 PCIe Tx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point

38

27

28

GND

GND BAR

28

29

PCIE_CPU_CX_7N

Micro coax

Connect from the Black Cabline CA-II Plus cable through 220nF capacitors to the x16 PCIe Tx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point

38

29

30

PCIE_CPU_CX_7P

Micro coax

Connect from the Black Cabline CA-II Plus cable through 220nF capacitors to the x16 PCIe Tx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point

38

30

31

GND

GND BAR

31

32

PCIE_CPU_CX_6N

Micro coax

Connect from the Black Cabline CA-II Plus cable through 220nF capacitors to the x16 PCIe Tx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point

38

32

33

PCIE_CPU_CX_6P

Micro coax

Connect from the Black Cabline CA-II Plus cable through 220nF capacitors to the x16 PCIe Tx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point

38

33

34

GND

GND BAR

34

35

PCIE_CPU_CX_5N

Micro coax

Connect from the Black Cabline CA-II Plus cable through 220nF capacitors to the x16 PCIe Tx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point

38

35

36

PCIE_CPU_CX_5P

Micro coax

Connect from the Black Cabline CA-II Plus cable through 220nF capacitors to the x16 PCIe Tx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point

38

36

37

GND

GND BAR

37

38

PCIE_CPU_CX_4N

Micro coax

Connect from the Black Cabline CA-II Plus cable through 220nF capacitors to the x16 PCIe Tx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point

38

38

39

PCIE_CPU_CX_4P

Micro coax

Connect from the Black Cabline CA-II Plus cable through 220nF capacitors to the x16 PCIe Tx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point

38

39

40

GND

GND BAR

40

41

PCIE_CPU_CX_3N

Micro coax

Connect from the Black Cabline CA-II Plus cable through 220nF capacitors to the x16 PCIe Tx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point

38

41

42

PCIE_CPU_CX_3P

Micro coax

Connect from the Black Cabline CA-II Plus cable through 220nF capacitors to the x16 PCIe Tx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point

38

42

43

GND

GND BAR

43

44

PCIE_CPU_CX_2N

Micro coax

Connect from the Black Cabline CA-II Plus cable through 220nF capacitors to the x16 PCIe Tx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point

38

44

45

PCIE_CPU_CX_2P

Micro coax

Connect from the Black Cabline CA-II Plus cable through 220nF capacitors to the x16 PCIe Tx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point

38

45

46

GND

GND BAR

46

47

PCIE_CPU_CX_1N

Micro coax

Connect from the Black Cabline CA-II Plus cable through 220nF capacitors to the x16 PCIe Tx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point

38

47

48

PCIE_CPU_CX_1P

Micro coax

Connect from the Black Cabline CA-II Plus cable through 220nF capacitors to the x16 PCIe Tx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point

38

48

49

GND

GND BAR

49

50

PCIE_CPU_CX_0N

Micro coax

Connect from the Black Cabline CA-II Plus cable through 220nF capacitors to the x16 PCIe Tx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point

38

50

51

PCIE_CPU_CX_0P

Micro coax

Connect from the Black Cabline CA-II Plus cable through 220nF capacitors to the x16 PCIe Tx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point

38

51

52

GND

GND BAR

52

53

I2C_DPU_BMC_SDA

Micro coax

38

53

54

I2C_DPU_BMC_SCL

Micro coax

38

54

55

AUX_PGOOD

Micro coax

38

55

56

No wire

Micro coax

38

56

57

I2C_AUX_SCL

Micro coax

The BlueField silicon serves as the I2C bus master on this bus. An I2C EEPROM at I2C address 0x57 needs to be mounted on the motherboard side to report to the Cabline CA-II Plus interface parameters to the main-card BlueField DPU silicon, like Cabline CA-II Plus cables length (contact NVIDIA for the format of this EEPROM). If additional optional I2C slave devices need to be managed by the main-card BlueField DPU silicon, they need to be included on this I2C bus as well.

38

57

58

I2C_AUX_SDA

Micro coax

The BlueField silicon serves as the I2C bus master on this bus. An I2C EEPROM at I2C address 0x57 needs to be mounted on the motherboard side to report to the Cabline CA-II Plus interface parameters to the main-card BlueField DPU silicon, like Cabline CA-II Plus cables length (contact NVIDIA for the format of this EEPROM). If additional optional I2C slave devices need to be managed by the main-card BlueField DPU silicon, they need to be included on this I2C bus as well.

38

58

59

S_PRSNT1_L

Micro coax

Connect this pin to GND

No wires are connected to these pins to ensure they do not interfere with the operation of S_PRSNT2_L for the detection when the two Cabline harnesses are installed.

38

59

60

No Wire

60

Cabline CA-II Plus Harness - Print Side

Pin#

Signal Name

Wire Type

AWG#

Detailed Description

Pin# on the

other end

1

SER_CLK

Micro coax

38

This pin is used as the serializer clock (SER_CLK) from the DPU to the device/s located on the motherboard.

1

2

SER_CAPTURE

Micro coax

38

This pin is used as the serializer capture (SER_CAPTURE).

2

3

SER_DO

Micro coax

38

This pin is used as the serializer data out from the BlueField DPU to the device/s located on the motherboard .

3

4

S_PERST2_CONN_L

Micro coax

38

Optional: PCIe compliant PERST_L (active low PCI Reset) signal for the Cabline CA-II Plus PCIe interface. To be used as the PERST_L signal for the control of PCIe lane 15:8, when a bifurcation of the Cabline CA-II Plus PCIe x16 interface to two x8 interfaces is needed (and in specific main board assemblies which support such bifurcation). The direction of this optional PERST_L signal depends on the implementation: When connecting a CPU root complex to the Cabline CA-II Plus PCIe interface, this signal is driven from the motherboard side (from the CPU), to the BlueField DPU; When connecting a GPU or an end point to the Cabline CA-II Plus PCIe interface, this signal is driven from the BlueField DPU (which operates as a PCIe switch in this case), to the GPU or end-point on the motherboard side.

4

5

SER_DI

Micro coax

38

This pin is used as the serializer data in from the device/s located on the motherboard.

5

6

Reserved_06

Micro coax

38

6

7

Reserved_07

Micro coax

38

Reserved for future expansion

7

8

Reserved_08

Micro coax

38

Reserved for future expansion

8

9

GND

GND BAR

9

10

PCIE_CX_CPU_0P

Micro coax

38

Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the BlueField DPU.

10

11

PCIE_CX_CPU_0N

Micro coax

38

Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the BlueField DPU.

11

12

GND

GND BAR

12

13

PCIE_CX_CPU_1P

Micro coax

38

Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the BlueField DPU.

13

14

PCIE_CX_CPU_1N

Micro coax

38

Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the BlueField DPU.

14

15

GND

GND BAR

15

16

PCIE_CX_CPU_2P

Micro coax

38

Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the BlueField DPU.

16

17

PCIE_CX_CPU_2N

Micro coax

38

Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the BlueField DPU.

17

18

GND

GND BAR

18

19

PCIE_CX_CPU_3P

Micro coax

38

Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the BlueField DPU.

19

20

PCIE_CX_CPU_3N

Micro coax

38

Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the BlueField DPU.

20

21

GND

GND BAR

21

22

PCIE_CX_CPU_4P

Micro coax

38

Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the BlueField DPU.

22

23

PCIE_CX_CPU_4N

Micro coax

38

Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the BlueField DPU.

23

24

GND

GND BAR

24

25

PCIE_CX_CPU_5P

Micro coax

38

Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the BlueField DPU.

25

26

PCIE_CX_CPU_5N

Micro coax

38

Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the BlueField DPU.

26

27

GND

GND BAR

27

28

PCIE_CX_CPU_6P

Micro coax

38

Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the BlueField DPU.

28

29

PCIE_CX_CPU_6N

Micro coax

38

Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the BlueField DPU.

29

30

GND

GND BAR

30

31

PCIE_X_CPU_7P

Micro coax

38

Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the BlueField DPU.

31

32

PCIE_CX_CPU_7N

Micro coax

38

Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the BlueField DPU.

32

33

GND

GND BAR

33

34

PCIE_CX_CPU_8P

Micro coax

38

Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the BlueField DPU.

34

35

PCIE_CX_CPU_8N

Micro coax

38

Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the BlueField DPU.

35

36

GND

GND BAR

36

37

PCIE_CX_CPU_9P

Micro coax

38

Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the BlueField DPU.

37

38

PCIE_CX_CPU_9N

Micro coax

38

Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the BlueField DPU.

38

39

GND

GND BAR

39

40

PCIE_CX_CPU_10P

Micro coax

38

Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the BlueField DPU.

40

41

PCIE_CX_CPU_10N

Micro coax

38

Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the BlueField DPU.

41

42

GND

GND BAR

42

43

PCIE_CX_CPU_11P

Micro coax

38

Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the BlueField DPU.

43

44

PCIE_CX_CPU_11N

Micro coax

38

Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the BlueField DPU.

44

45

GND

GND BAR

45

46

PCIE_CX_CPU_12P

Micro coax

38

Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the BlueField DPU.

46

47

PCIE_CX_CPU_12N

Micro coax

38

Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the BlueField DPU.

47

48

GND

GND BAR

48

49

PCIE_CX_CPU_13P

Micro coax

38

Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the BlueField DPU.

49

50

PCIE_CX_CPU_13N

Micro coax

38

Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the BlueField DPU.

50

51

GND

GND BAR

51

52

PCIE_CX_CPU_14P

Micro coax

38

Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the BlueField DPU.

52

53

PCIE_CX_CPU_14N

Micro coax

38

Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the BlueField DPU.

53

54

GND

GND BAR

54

55

PCIE_CX_CPU_15P

Micro coax

38

Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the BlueField DPU.

55

56

PCIE_CX_CPU_15N

Micro coax

38

Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the BlueField DPU.

56

57

GND

GND BAR

57

58

S_PERST1_CONN_L

Micro coax

38

PCIe compliant PERST_L (active low PCI Reset) signal for the PCIe Cabline CA-II Plus Connectors. The direction of this PERST_L signal depends on the implementation: When connecting a CPU root complex to the PCIe Cabline CA-II Plus interface, this signal is driven from the motherboard side (from the CPU), to the BlueField DPU. When connecting a GPU or an end point to the PCIe Cabline CA-II Plus interface, this signal is driven from the BlueField DPU side (which operates as a PCIe switch in this case), to the GPU or end-point on the motherboard side.

58

59

No Wire

59

60

S_PRSNT2_L

Micro coax

38

Connect to a 4.7K pull-up resistor to 3.3V on the motherboard side, to detect if both the Cabline harnesses are connected or not. This signal is connected to S_PRSNT1_L on the BlueField DPU. In the motherboard side, read logic low if both Cabline harnesses are connected. Read logic 1 (3.3V) if one or both the Cabline harnesses are not connected.

No wires are connected to these pins to ensure they do not interfere with the operation of S_PRSNT1_L for the detection when the two Cabline harnesses are installed.

60
