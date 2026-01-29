Cabline CA-II Plus Harness Pinouts

1 SER_CLK Micro coax 38 This pin is used as the serializer clock (SER_CLK) from the DPU to the device/s located on the motherboard. 1

2 SER_CAPTURE Micro coax 38 This pin is used as the serializer capture (SER_CAPTURE). 2

3 SER_DO Micro coax 38 This pin is used as the serializer data out from the BlueField DPU to the device/s located on the motherboard . 3

4 S_PERST2_CONN_L Micro coax 38 Optional: PCIe compliant PERST_L (active low PCI Reset) signal for the Cabline CA-II Plus PCIe interface. To be used as the PERST_L signal for the control of PCIe lane 15:8, when a bifurcation of the Cabline CA-II Plus PCIe x16 interface to two x8 interfaces is needed (and in specific main board assemblies which support such bifurcation). The direction of this optional PERST_L signal depends on the implementation: When connecting a CPU root complex to the Cabline CA-II Plus PCIe interface, this signal is driven from the motherboard side (from the CPU), to the BlueField DPU; When connecting a GPU or an end point to the Cabline CA-II Plus PCIe interface, this signal is driven from the BlueField DPU (which operates as a PCIe switch in this case), to the GPU or end-point on the motherboard side. 4

5 SER_DI Micro coax 38 This pin is used as the serializer data in from the device/s located on the motherboard. 5

6 Reserved_06 Micro coax 38 6

7 Reserved_07 Micro coax 38 Reserved for future expansion 7

8 Reserved_08 Micro coax 38 Reserved for future expansion 8

9 GND GND BAR 9

10 PCIE_CX_CPU_0P Micro coax 38 Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the BlueField DPU. 10

11 PCIE_CX_CPU_0N Micro coax 38 Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the BlueField DPU. 11

12 GND GND BAR 12

13 PCIE_CX_CPU_1P Micro coax 38 Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the BlueField DPU. 13

14 PCIE_CX_CPU_1N Micro coax 38 Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the BlueField DPU. 14

15 GND GND BAR 15

16 PCIE_CX_CPU_2P Micro coax 38 Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the BlueField DPU. 16

17 PCIE_CX_CPU_2N Micro coax 38 Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the BlueField DPU. 17

18 GND GND BAR 18

19 PCIE_CX_CPU_3P Micro coax 38 Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the BlueField DPU. 19

20 PCIE_CX_CPU_3N Micro coax 38 Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the BlueField DPU. 20

21 GND GND BAR 21

22 PCIE_CX_CPU_4P Micro coax 38 Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the BlueField DPU. 22

23 PCIE_CX_CPU_4N Micro coax 38 Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the BlueField DPU. 23

24 GND GND BAR 24

25 PCIE_CX_CPU_5P Micro coax 38 Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the BlueField DPU. 25

26 PCIE_CX_CPU_5N Micro coax 38 Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the BlueField DPU. 26

27 GND GND BAR 27

28 PCIE_CX_CPU_6P Micro coax 38 Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the BlueField DPU. 28

29 PCIE_CX_CPU_6N Micro coax 38 Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the BlueField DPU. 29

30 GND GND BAR 30

31 PCIE_X_CPU_7P Micro coax 38 Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the BlueField DPU. 31

32 PCIE_CX_CPU_7N Micro coax 38 Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the BlueField DPU. 32

33 GND GND BAR 33

34 PCIE_CX_CPU_8P Micro coax 38 Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the BlueField DPU. 34

35 PCIE_CX_CPU_8N Micro coax 38 Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the BlueField DPU. 35

36 GND GND BAR 36

37 PCIE_CX_CPU_9P Micro coax 38 Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the BlueField DPU. 37

38 PCIE_CX_CPU_9N Micro coax 38 Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the BlueField DPU. 38

39 GND GND BAR 39

40 PCIE_CX_CPU_10P Micro coax 38 Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the BlueField DPU. 40

41 PCIE_CX_CPU_10N Micro coax 38 Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the BlueField DPU. 41

42 GND GND BAR 42

43 PCIE_CX_CPU_11P Micro coax 38 Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the BlueField DPU. 43

44 PCIE_CX_CPU_11N Micro coax 38 Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the BlueField DPU. 44

45 GND GND BAR 45

46 PCIE_CX_CPU_12P Micro coax 38 Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the BlueField DPU. 46

47 PCIE_CX_CPU_12N Micro coax 38 Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the BlueField DPU. 47

48 GND GND BAR 48

49 PCIE_CX_CPU_13P Micro coax 38 Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the BlueField DPU. 49

50 PCIE_CX_CPU_13N Micro coax 38 Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the BlueField DPU. 50

51 GND GND BAR 51

52 PCIE_CX_CPU_14P Micro coax 38 Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the BlueField DPU. 52

53 PCIE_CX_CPU_14N Micro coax 38 Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the BlueField DPU. 53

54 GND GND BAR 54

55 PCIE_CX_CPU_15P Micro coax 38 Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the BlueField DPU. 55

56 PCIE_CX_CPU_15N Micro coax 38 Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the BlueField DPU. 56

57 GND GND BAR 57

58 S_PERST1_CONN_L Micro coax 38 PCIe compliant PERST_L (active low PCI Reset) signal for the PCIe Cabline CA-II Plus Connectors. The direction of this PERST_L signal depends on the implementation: When connecting a CPU root complex to the PCIe Cabline CA-II Plus interface, this signal is driven from the motherboard side (from the CPU), to the BlueField DPU. When connecting a GPU or an end point to the PCIe Cabline CA-II Plus interface, this signal is driven from the BlueField DPU side (which operates as a PCIe switch in this case), to the GPU or end-point on the motherboard side. 58

59 No Wire 59