Cabline CA-II Plus Harness Pinouts
Pin#
Signal Name
Wire Type
Detailed Description
AWG#
Pin# on the
other end
1
GND
GND BAR
1
2
PCIE_REFCLK1_P
Micro coax
Primary PCIe clock from the motherboard to the BlueField DPU Main card, to be used for the x16 Cabline harness PCIe interface. This clock must meet all the PCIe SIG spec requirements. It should be driven from the motherboard side.
38
2
3
PCIE_REFCLK1_N
Micro coax
Primary PCIe clock from the motherboard to the BlueField DPU Main card, to be used for the x16 Cabline harness PCIe interface. This clock must meet all the PCIe SIG spec requirements. It should be driven from the motherboard side.
38
3
4
GND
GND BAR
4
5
PCIE_CPU_CX_15N
Micro coax
Connect from the Black Cabline CA-II Plus cable through 220nF capacitors to the x16 PCIe Tx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point
38
5
6
PCIE_CPU_CX_15P
Micro coax
Connect from the Black Cabline CA-II Plus cable through 220nF capacitors to the x16 PCIe Tx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point
38
6
7
GND
GND BAR
7
8
PCIE_CPU_CX_14N
Micro coax
Connect from the Black Cabline CA-II Plus cable through 220nF capacitors to the x16 PCIe Tx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point
38
8
9
PCIE_CPU_CX_14P
Micro coax
Connect from the Black Cabline CA-II Plus cable through 220nF capacitors to the x16 PCIe Tx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point
38
9
10
GND
GND BAR
10
11
PCIE_CPU_CX_13N
Micro coax
Connect from the Black Cabline CA-II Plus cable through 220nF capacitors to the x16 PCIe Tx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point
38
11
12
PCIE_CPU_CX_13P
Micro coax
Connect from the Black Cabline CA-II Plus cable through 220nF capacitors to the x16 PCIe Tx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point
38
12
13
GND
GND BAR
13
14
PCIE_CPU_CX_12N
Micro coax
Connect from the Black Cabline CA-II Plus cable through 220nF capacitors to the x16 PCIe Tx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point
38
14
15
PCIE_CPU_CX_12P
Micro coax
Connect from the Black Cabline CA-II Plus cable through 220nF capacitors to the x16 PCIe Tx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point
38
15
16
GND
GND BAR
16
17
PCIE_CPU_CX_11N
Micro coax
Connect from the Black Cabline CA-II Plus cable through 220nF capacitors to the x16 PCIe Tx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point
38
17
18
PCIE_CPU_CX_11P
Micro coax
Connect from the Black Cabline CA-II Plus cable through 220nF capacitors to the x16 PCIe Tx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point
38
18
19
GND
GND BAR
19
20
PCIE_CPU_CX_10N
Micro coax
Connect from the Black Cabline CA-II Plus cable through 220nF capacitors to the x16 PCIe Tx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point
38
20
21
PCIE_CPU_CX_10P
Micro coax
Connect from the Black Cabline CA-II Plus cable through 220nF capacitors to the x16 PCIe Tx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point
38
21
22
GND
GND BAR
22
23
PCIE_CPU_CX_9N
Micro coax
Connect from the Black Cabline CA-II Plus cable through 220nF capacitors to the x16 PCIe Tx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point
38
23
24
PCIE_CPU_CX_9P
Micro coax
Connect from the Black Cabline CA-II Plus cable through 220nF capacitors to the x16 PCIe Tx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point
38
24
25
GND
GND BAR
25
26
PCIE_CPU_CX_8N
Micro coax
Connect from the Black Cabline CA-II Plus cable through 220nF capacitors to the x16 PCIe Tx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point
38
26
27
PCIE_CPU_CX_8P
Micro coax
Connect from the Black Cabline CA-II Plus cable through 220nF capacitors to the x16 PCIe Tx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point
38
27
28
GND
GND BAR
28
29
PCIE_CPU_CX_7N
Micro coax
Connect from the Black Cabline CA-II Plus cable through 220nF capacitors to the x16 PCIe Tx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point
38
29
30
PCIE_CPU_CX_7P
Micro coax
Connect from the Black Cabline CA-II Plus cable through 220nF capacitors to the x16 PCIe Tx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point
38
30
31
GND
GND BAR
31
32
PCIE_CPU_CX_6N
Micro coax
Connect from the Black Cabline CA-II Plus cable through 220nF capacitors to the x16 PCIe Tx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point
38
32
33
PCIE_CPU_CX_6P
Micro coax
Connect from the Black Cabline CA-II Plus cable through 220nF capacitors to the x16 PCIe Tx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point
38
33
34
GND
GND BAR
34
35
PCIE_CPU_CX_5N
Micro coax
Connect from the Black Cabline CA-II Plus cable through 220nF capacitors to the x16 PCIe Tx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point
38
35
36
PCIE_CPU_CX_5P
Micro coax
Connect from the Black Cabline CA-II Plus cable through 220nF capacitors to the x16 PCIe Tx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point
38
36
37
GND
GND BAR
37
38
PCIE_CPU_CX_4N
Micro coax
Connect from the Black Cabline CA-II Plus cable through 220nF capacitors to the x16 PCIe Tx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point
38
38
39
PCIE_CPU_CX_4P
Micro coax
Connect from the Black Cabline CA-II Plus cable through 220nF capacitors to the x16 PCIe Tx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point
38
39
40
GND
GND BAR
40
41
PCIE_CPU_CX_3N
Micro coax
Connect from the Black Cabline CA-II Plus cable through 220nF capacitors to the x16 PCIe Tx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point
38
41
42
PCIE_CPU_CX_3P
Micro coax
Connect from the Black Cabline CA-II Plus cable through 220nF capacitors to the x16 PCIe Tx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point
38
42
43
GND
GND BAR
43
44
PCIE_CPU_CX_2N
Micro coax
Connect from the Black Cabline CA-II Plus cable through 220nF capacitors to the x16 PCIe Tx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point
38
44
45
PCIE_CPU_CX_2P
Micro coax
Connect from the Black Cabline CA-II Plus cable through 220nF capacitors to the x16 PCIe Tx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point
38
45
46
GND
GND BAR
46
47
PCIE_CPU_CX_1N
Micro coax
Connect from the Black Cabline CA-II Plus cable through 220nF capacitors to the x16 PCIe Tx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point
38
47
48
PCIE_CPU_CX_1P
Micro coax
Connect from the Black Cabline CA-II Plus cable through 220nF capacitors to the x16 PCIe Tx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point
38
48
49
GND
GND BAR
49
50
PCIE_CPU_CX_0N
Micro coax
Connect from the Black Cabline CA-II Plus cable through 220nF capacitors to the x16 PCIe Tx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point
38
50
51
PCIE_CPU_CX_0P
Micro coax
Connect from the Black Cabline CA-II Plus cable through 220nF capacitors to the x16 PCIe Tx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point
38
51
52
GND
GND BAR
52
53
I2C_DPU_BMC_SDA
Micro coax
38
53
54
I2C_DPU_BMC_SCL
Micro coax
38
54
55
AUX_PGOOD
Micro coax
38
55
56
No wire
Micro coax
38
56
57
I2C_AUX_SCL
Micro coax
The BlueField silicon serves as the I2C bus master on this bus. An I2C EEPROM at I2C address 0x57 needs to be mounted on the motherboard side to report to the Cabline CA-II Plus interface parameters to the main-card BlueField DPU silicon, like Cabline CA-II Plus cables length (contact NVIDIA for the format of this EEPROM). If additional optional I2C slave devices need to be managed by the main-card BlueField DPU silicon, they need to be included on this I2C bus as well.
38
57
58
I2C_AUX_SDA
Micro coax
The BlueField silicon serves as the I2C bus master on this bus. An I2C EEPROM at I2C address 0x57 needs to be mounted on the motherboard side to report to the Cabline CA-II Plus interface parameters to the main-card BlueField DPU silicon, like Cabline CA-II Plus cables length (contact NVIDIA for the format of this EEPROM). If additional optional I2C slave devices need to be managed by the main-card BlueField DPU silicon, they need to be included on this I2C bus as well.
38
58
59
S_PRSNT1_L
Micro coax
Connect this pin to GND
No wires are connected to these pins to ensure they do not interfere with the operation of S_PRSNT2_L for the detection when the two Cabline harnesses are installed.
38
59
60
No Wire
60
Pin#
Signal Name
Wire Type
AWG#
Detailed Description
Pin# on the
other end
1
SER_CLK
Micro coax
38
This pin is used as the serializer clock (SER_CLK) from the DPU to the device/s located on the motherboard.
1
2
SER_CAPTURE
Micro coax
38
This pin is used as the serializer capture (SER_CAPTURE).
2
3
SER_DO
Micro coax
38
This pin is used as the serializer data out from the BlueField DPU to the device/s located on the motherboard .
3
4
S_PERST2_CONN_L
Micro coax
38
Optional: PCIe compliant PERST_L (active low PCI Reset) signal for the Cabline CA-II Plus PCIe interface. To be used as the PERST_L signal for the control of PCIe lane 15:8, when a bifurcation of the Cabline CA-II Plus PCIe x16 interface to two x8 interfaces is needed (and in specific main board assemblies which support such bifurcation). The direction of this optional PERST_L signal depends on the implementation: When connecting a CPU root complex to the Cabline CA-II Plus PCIe interface, this signal is driven from the motherboard side (from the CPU), to the BlueField DPU; When connecting a GPU or an end point to the Cabline CA-II Plus PCIe interface, this signal is driven from the BlueField DPU (which operates as a PCIe switch in this case), to the GPU or end-point on the motherboard side.
4
5
SER_DI
Micro coax
38
This pin is used as the serializer data in from the device/s located on the motherboard.
5
6
Reserved_06
Micro coax
38
6
7
Reserved_07
Micro coax
38
Reserved for future expansion
7
8
Reserved_08
Micro coax
38
Reserved for future expansion
8
9
GND
GND BAR
9
10
PCIE_CX_CPU_0P
Micro coax
38
Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the BlueField DPU.
10
11
PCIE_CX_CPU_0N
Micro coax
38
Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the BlueField DPU.
11
12
GND
GND BAR
12
13
PCIE_CX_CPU_1P
Micro coax
38
Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the BlueField DPU.
13
14
PCIE_CX_CPU_1N
Micro coax
38
Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the BlueField DPU.
14
15
GND
GND BAR
15
16
PCIE_CX_CPU_2P
Micro coax
38
Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the BlueField DPU.
16
17
PCIE_CX_CPU_2N
Micro coax
38
Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the BlueField DPU.
17
18
GND
GND BAR
18
19
PCIE_CX_CPU_3P
Micro coax
38
Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the BlueField DPU.
19
20
PCIE_CX_CPU_3N
Micro coax
38
Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the BlueField DPU.
20
21
GND
GND BAR
21
22
PCIE_CX_CPU_4P
Micro coax
38
Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the BlueField DPU.
22
23
PCIE_CX_CPU_4N
Micro coax
38
Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the BlueField DPU.
23
24
GND
GND BAR
24
25
PCIE_CX_CPU_5P
Micro coax
38
Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the BlueField DPU.
25
26
PCIE_CX_CPU_5N
Micro coax
38
Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the BlueField DPU.
26
27
GND
GND BAR
27
28
PCIE_CX_CPU_6P
Micro coax
38
Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the BlueField DPU.
28
29
PCIE_CX_CPU_6N
Micro coax
38
Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the BlueField DPU.
29
30
GND
GND BAR
30
31
PCIE_X_CPU_7P
Micro coax
38
Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the BlueField DPU.
31
32
PCIE_CX_CPU_7N
Micro coax
38
Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the BlueField DPU.
32
33
GND
GND BAR
33
34
PCIE_CX_CPU_8P
Micro coax
38
Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the BlueField DPU.
34
35
PCIE_CX_CPU_8N
Micro coax
38
Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the BlueField DPU.
35
36
GND
GND BAR
36
37
PCIE_CX_CPU_9P
Micro coax
38
Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the BlueField DPU.
37
38
PCIE_CX_CPU_9N
Micro coax
38
Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the BlueField DPU.
38
39
GND
GND BAR
39
40
PCIE_CX_CPU_10P
Micro coax
38
Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the BlueField DPU.
40
41
PCIE_CX_CPU_10N
Micro coax
38
Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the BlueField DPU.
41
42
GND
GND BAR
42
43
PCIE_CX_CPU_11P
Micro coax
38
Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the BlueField DPU.
43
44
PCIE_CX_CPU_11N
Micro coax
38
Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the BlueField DPU.
44
45
GND
GND BAR
45
46
PCIE_CX_CPU_12P
Micro coax
38
Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the BlueField DPU.
46
47
PCIE_CX_CPU_12N
Micro coax
38
Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the BlueField DPU.
47
48
GND
GND BAR
48
49
PCIE_CX_CPU_13P
Micro coax
38
Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the BlueField DPU.
49
50
PCIE_CX_CPU_13N
Micro coax
38
Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the BlueField DPU.
50
51
GND
GND BAR
51
52
PCIE_CX_CPU_14P
Micro coax
38
Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the BlueField DPU.
52
53
PCIE_CX_CPU_14N
Micro coax
38
Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the BlueField DPU.
53
54
GND
GND BAR
54
55
PCIE_CX_CPU_15P
Micro coax
38
Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the BlueField DPU.
55
56
PCIE_CX_CPU_15N
Micro coax
38
Connect from the White Cabline CA-II Plus harness to the PCIe x16 Rx lanes of the CPU/GPU/End-Point. 220nF caps are required on this signal on the BlueField DPU.
56
57
GND
GND BAR
57
58
S_PERST1_CONN_L
Micro coax
38
PCIe compliant PERST_L (active low PCI Reset) signal for the PCIe Cabline CA-II Plus Connectors. The direction of this PERST_L signal depends on the implementation: When connecting a CPU root complex to the PCIe Cabline CA-II Plus interface, this signal is driven from the motherboard side (from the CPU), to the BlueField DPU. When connecting a GPU or an end point to the PCIe Cabline CA-II Plus interface, this signal is driven from the BlueField DPU side (which operates as a PCIe switch in this case), to the GPU or end-point on the motherboard side.
58
59
No Wire
59
60
S_PRSNT2_L
Micro coax
38
Connect to a 4.7K pull-up resistor to 3.3V on the motherboard side, to detect if both the Cabline harnesses are connected or not. This signal is connected to S_PRSNT1_L on the BlueField DPU. In the motherboard side, read logic low if both Cabline harnesses are connected. Read logic 1 (3.3V) if one or both the Cabline harnesses are not connected.
No wires are connected to these pins to ensure they do not interfere with the operation of S_PRSNT1_L for the detection when the two Cabline harnesses are installed.
60