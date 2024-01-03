Document Revision History

Updated B3210E PCIe speed to Gen 5.0

Removed the "Securing Workloads" feature from Features and Benefits

Updated the onboard memory specifications in Features and Benefits

Updated NC-SI trance lengths in NC-SI Management Interface

Updated the important notes and warnings in External PCIe Power Supply Connector

Added 8-pin ATX Power Supply Cable installation instructions

Updated PCIe Auxiliary Card Kit

Added notes across the document stating that the Socket-Direct functionality is currently not supported by firmware

Updated Supported Servers and Power Cords