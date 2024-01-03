NVIDIA BlueField-3 Networking Platform User Guide
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  BlueField DPUs / SuperNICs & DOCA  NVIDIA BlueField-3 Networking Platform User Guide  Document Revision History

Document Revision History

Date

Description

Nov 2025

  • Added 900-9D3B6-00CN-PA0 support across the document

  • Updated product lifecycle for 900-9D3L6-00CN-AA0 (moved to EOL)

  • Added Battery Removal Instructions .

Oct 2025

Added a not to PCIe Bifurcation Configuration Options

Sep 2025

  • Updated PCI Express Interface pinouts in Pinouts Description

  • Updated product lifecycle for B3140L platforms (moved to EOL)

Jun 2025

Added a note to Host as Root Port on Peripherals

Apr 2025

Added Bracket Replacement Instructions.

Mar 2025

Updated bracket photo of FHHL Single-Slot Dual-Port SuperNICs

Feb 2025

Added a warning to PCIe Bifurcation Configuration Options

Oct 2024

  • Updated Specifications for 900-9D3B6-00CN-PA0

  • Updated Supported Servers and Power Cords

  • Updated Card package and updated that B3140H SuperNICs are shipped with a short bracket as an accessory

Jul 2024

Jun 2024

Mar 2024

Feb 2024

Jan 2023

  • Fixed a typo in Specifications

  • Updated PCIe Gen support for B3210E DPUs

Dec 2023

Nov 2023

Oct 2023

Updated the following sections:

Aug 2023

Aug 2023

July 2023

Amended a note on airflow direction in Hardware Installation.

June 2023

May 2023

Apr 2023

Added PSID and device ID information in NVIDIA BlueField-3 Networking Platform User Guide.

Mar 2023

Updated DDR5 SDRAM On-Board Memory.

Feb 2023

Updated External PCIe Power Supply Connector.

Feb 2022

Jan 2023

Added PCIe Auxiliary Card Kit

Nov 2022

Updated the following sections:

Jul 2022

Updated the following sections:

Jun 2022

Renamed the document from "NVIDIA BleuField-3 InfiniBand/VPI DPU User Guide" to "NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPU User Guide"

May 2022

First release
© Copyright 2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jan 3, 2024
content here