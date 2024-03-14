Finding the GUID/MAC on the Board

Each BlueField-3 platform is uniquely identified to facilitate efficient management and configuration. This section aims to guide you through the process of identifying your BlueField-3 platform by using the information provided on the board label.

The board label includes unique identifiers essential for network communication— specifically, a primary GUID address for InfiniBand protocols or/and MAC addresses for Ethernet protocols. If your BlueField-3 board supports both InfiniBand and Ethernet protocols, the label will feature a primary GUID along with five ‘base’ MAC addresses derived from the GUID address: Host, ECPF, MPF, DPU BMC, and OOB.

The table below lists the different BlueField-3 form factors. Refer to the relevant section depending on the board you have purchased. For each form factor, we provide an example of the board label and a table listing the different MAC addresses, offering examples and additional information to enhance clarity.