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Finding the GUID/MAC on the DPU
Each BlueField-3 DPU is uniquely identified to facilitate efficient management and configuration. This section aims to guide you through the process of identifying your BlueField-3 DPU by using the information provided on the DPU label.
The DPU board label includes unique identifiers essential for network communication— specifically, a primary GUID address for InfiniBand protocols or/and MAC addresses for Ethernet protocols. If your BlueField-3 DPU supports both InfiniBand and Ethernet protocols, the label will feature a primary GUID along with five ‘base’ MAC addresses derived from the GUID address: Host, ECPF, MPF, DPU BMC, and OOB.
The table below lists the different DPU form factors. Refer to the relevant section depending on the DPU you have purchased. For each DPU form factor, we provide an example of the board label and a table listing the different MAC addresses, offering examples and additional information to enhance clarity.
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OPNs
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Direct Link
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Note: The product revisions (“Rev”) indicated on the label do not necessarily represent the latest revisions of the cards.
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Item on Label
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Description
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Example/Additional Information
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GUID (Global Unique Identifier)
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GUIDs is a unique 16 byte identifier of the BlueField in an InfiniBand network, the GUID never changes.
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The GUID on the label is assigned to the System GUID of the BlueField HCA.
The System GUID represents the HCA hardware with all its ports. Each HCA port is assigned a dedicated Node GUID.
The Node GUID of port 0 is equal to the System GUID.
The Node GUID of port 1 is equal to the System GUID+1
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HOST (Base MAC)
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Represents the base MAC address for high-speed data port 0
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DPUs with more than one high-speed port will use incremental (+1) MAC addresses against the base HOST MAC on the label.
For instance:
From the label - HOST: 94 6D AE F5 A1 CC
Port 0: 94 6D AE F5 A1 CC (same as label)
Port 1: 94 6D AE F5 A1 CD (+1 from base)
Port 2: 94 6D AE F5 A1 CE (+2 from base)
Port 3: 94 6D AE F5 A1 CF (+3 from base)
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ECPF (Embedded CPU Physical Function)
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ECPF encompasses the embedded Arm system responsible for managing NIC resources and controlling the data path.
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Each physical high-speed port is allocated one ECPF. The base ECPF MAC is displayed on the label and is associated with Port 0. The second port (Port 1) receives base-ECPF+1 MAC address and so forth, similar to HOST MAC allocation pattern described above.
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MPF (Multi/Management Physical Function)
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For future use.
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N/A
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OOB (Out-of-Band)
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OOB represents the MAC address of the 1GbE out-of-band management port of the DPU's embedded Arm system.
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Network traffic for the "OOB" (DPU embedded Arm system) and "DPU BMC" traverse through the 1GbE RJ-45 connector located on the front panel of the DPU card.
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DPU BMC (Baseboard Management Controller)
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Represents the MAC address for the 1GbE OOB management port of the DPU BMC.
Note: The base MAC address for DPU BMC is +1 form the OOB MAC address.
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S/N (Serial Number)
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A unique serial number that distinguishes your DPU from others. The S/N is used for tracking and support purposes.
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N/A
Note: The product revisions (“Rev”) indicated on the label do not necessarily represent the latest revisions of the cards.
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Item on Label
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Description
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Example/Additional Information
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GUID (Global Unique Identifier)
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GUIDs is a unique 16 byte identifier of the BlueField in an InfiniBand network, the GUID never changes.
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The GUID on the label is assigned to the System GUID of the BlueField HCA.
The System GUID represents the HCA hardware with all its ports. Each HCA port is assigned a dedicated Node GUID.
The Node GUID of port 0 is equal to the System GUID.
The Node GUID of port 1 is equal to the System GUID+1
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HOST (Base MAC)
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Represents the base MAC address for high-speed data port 0
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DPUs with more than one high-speed port will use incremental (+1) MAC addresses against the base HOST MAC on the label.
For instance:
From the label - HOST: 94 6D AE F5 A1 CC
Port 0: 94 6D AE F5 A1 CC (same as label)
Port 1: 94 6D AE F5 A1 CD (+1 from base)
Port 2: 94 6D AE F5 A1 CE (+2 from base)
Port 3: 94 6D AE F5 A1 CF (+3 from base)
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ECPF (Embedded CPU Physical Function)
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ECPF encompasses the embedded Arm system responsible for managing NIC resources and controlling the data path.
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Each physical high-speed port is allocated one ECPF. The base ECPF MAC is displayed on the label and is associated with Port 0. The second port (Port 1) receives base-ECPF+1 MAC address and so forth, similar to HOST MAC allocation pattern described above.
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MPF (Multi/Management Physical Function)
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For future use.
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N/A
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OOB (Out-of-Band)
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OOB represents the MAC address of the 1GbE out-of-band management port of the DPU's embedded Arm system.
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Network traffic for the "OOB" (DPU embedded Arm system) and "DPU BMC" traverse through the 1GbE RJ-45 connector located on the front panel of the DPU card.
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DPU BMC (Baseboard Management Controller)
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Represents the MAC address for the 1GbE OOB management port of the DPU BMC.
Note: The base MAC address for DPU BMC is +1 from the OOB MAC address.
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S/N (Serial Number)
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A unique serial number that distinguishes your DPU from others. The S/N is used for tracking and support purposes.
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N/A