Finding the GUID/MAC on the DPU

Each BlueField-3 DPU is uniquely identified to facilitate efficient management and configuration. This section aims to guide you through the process of identifying your BlueField-3 DPU by using the information provided on the DPU label.

The DPU board label includes unique identifiers essential for network communication— specifically, a primary GUID address for InfiniBand protocols or/and MAC addresses for Ethernet protocols. If your BlueField-3 DPU supports both InfiniBand and Ethernet protocols, the label will feature a primary GUID along with five ‘base’ MAC addresses derived from the GUID address: Host, ECPF, MPF, DPU BMC, and OOB.

The table below lists the different DPU form factors. Refer to the relevant section depending on the DPU you have purchased. For each DPU form factor, we provide an example of the board label and a table listing the different MAC addresses, offering examples and additional information to enhance clarity.