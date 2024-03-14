On This Page
Finding the GUID/MAC on the Board
Each BlueField-3 platform is uniquely identified to facilitate efficient management and configuration. This section aims to guide you through the process of identifying your BlueField-3 platform by using the information provided on the board label.
The board label includes unique identifiers essential for network communication— specifically, a primary GUID address for InfiniBand protocols or/and MAC addresses for Ethernet protocols. If your BlueField-3 board supports both InfiniBand and Ethernet protocols, the label will feature a primary GUID along with five ‘base’ MAC addresses derived from the GUID address: Host, ECPF, MPF, DPU BMC, and OOB.
The table below lists the different BlueField-3 form factors. Refer to the relevant section depending on the board you have purchased. For each form factor, we provide an example of the board label and a table listing the different MAC addresses, offering examples and additional information to enhance clarity.
OPNs
Direct Link
Note: The product revisions (“Rev”) indicated on the label do not necessarily represent the latest revisions of the cards.
Item on Label
Description
Example/Additional Information
GUID (Global Unique Identifier)
A unique 16 byte identifier of the BlueField in an InfiniBand network. The GUID identifier never changes.
The GUID on the label is assigned to the System GUID of the BlueField HCA.
The System GUID represents the HCA hardware with all its ports. Each HCA port is assigned a dedicated Node GUID.
The Node GUID of port 0 is equal to the System GUID.
The Node GUID of port 1 is equal to the System GUID+1
HOST (Base MAC)
Represents the base MAC address for high-speed data port 0.
DPUs with more than one high-speed port will use incremental (+1) MAC addresses against the base HOST MAC on the label.
For instance:
From the label - HOST: 94 6D AE F5 A1 CC
Port 0: 94 6D AE F5 A1 CC (same as label)
Port 1: 94 6D AE F5 A1 CD (+1 from base)
Port 2: 94 6D AE F5 A1 CE (+2 from base)
Port 3: 94 6D AE F5 A1 CF (+3 from base)
ECPF (Embedded CPU Physical Function)
Includes the embedded Arm system responsible for managing NIC resources and controlling the data path.
Each physical high-speed port is allocated one ECPF. The base ECPF MAC is displayed on the label and is associated with Port 0. The second port (Port 1) receives base-ECPF+1 MAC address and so forth, similar to HOST MAC allocation pattern described above.
MPF (Multi/Management Physical Function)
For future use.
N/A
OOB (Out-of-Band)
Indicates the MAC address of the 1GbE out-of-band management port within the DPU's embedded Arm system.
Network traffic for the "OOB" (DPU embedded Arm system) and "DPU BMC" traverse through the 1GbE RJ-45 connector located on the front panel of the DPU card.
DPU BMC (Baseboard Management Controller)
Represents the MAC address assigned to the 1GbE out-of-band management port of the DPU BMC.
Note: The base MAC address for the DPU BMC is one higher (+1) than the OOB MAC address.
S/N (Serial Number)
A unique serial number that distinguishes your DPU from other boards. This S/N is used for tracking and support purposes.
N/A
Note: The product revisions (“Rev”) indicated on the label do not necessarily represent the latest revisions of the cards.
Item on Label
Description
Example/Additional Information
GUID (Global Unique Identifier)
A unique 16 byte identifier of the BlueField in an InfiniBand network. The GUID identifier never changes.
The GUID on the label is assigned to the System GUID of the BlueField SuperNIC.
The System GUID represents the HCA hardware with all its ports. Each HCA port is assigned a dedicated Node GUID.
The Node GUID of port 0 is equal to the System GUID.
The Node GUID of port 1 is equal to the System GUID+1
HOST (Base MAC)
Represents the base MAC address for high-speed data port 0.
SuperNICs with more than one high-speed port use incremental (+1) MAC addresses against the base HOST MAC on the label.
For instance:
From the label - HOST: 94 6D AE F5 A1 CC
Port 0: 94 6D AE F5 A1 CC (same as label)
Port 1: 94 6D AE F5 A1 CD (+1 from base)
Port 2: 94 6D AE F5 A1 CE (+2 from base)
Port 3: 94 6D AE F5 A1 CF (+3 from base)
ECPF (Embedded CPU Physical Function)
Includes the embedded Arm system responsible for managing NIC resources and controlling the data path.
Each physical high-speed port is allocated one ECPF. The base ECPF MAC is displayed on the label and is associated with Port 0. The second port (Port 1) receives base-ECPF+1 MAC address and so forth, similar to HOST MAC allocation pattern described above.
MPF (Multi/Management Physical Function)
For future use.
N/A
OOB (Out-of-Band)
Indicates the MAC address of the 1GbE out-of-band management port within the SuperNIC's embedded Arm system.
Network traffic for the "OOB" (DPU embedded Arm system) and "DPU BMC" traverse through the 1GbE RJ-45 connector located on the front panel of the SuperNIC.
DPU BMC (Baseboard Management Controller)
Represents the MAC address assigned to the 1GbE out-of-band management port of the DPU BMC.
Note: The base MAC address for the DPU BMC is one higher (+1) than the OOB MAC address.
S/N (Serial Number)
A unique serial number that sets your DPU apart from other boards. This S/N is used for tracking and support purposes.
N/A