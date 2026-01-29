On This Page
- Safety Warnings
- Installation Procedure Overview
- System Requirements
- Safety Precautions
- Unpacking
- Pre-Installation Checklist
- Bracket Replacement Instructions
- Installation Instructions
- Cables and Modules
- Power-Up and Power-Down Sequences
- Battery Removal Instructions
Hardware Installation
Installation and initialization of the BlueField-3 Platform require attention to the mechanical attributes, power specification, and precautions for electronic equipment.
Safety warnings are provided here in the English language.
Please observe all safety warnings to avoid injury and prevent damage to system components. Note that not all warnings are relevant to all models.
Note that not all warnings are relevant to all models.
General Installation Instructions
Read all installation instructions before connecting the equipment to the power source.
Jewelry Removal Warning
Before you install or remove equipment that is connected to power lines, remove jewelry such as bracelets, necklaces, rings, watches, and so on. Metal objects heat up when connected to power and ground and can meltdown, causing serious burns and/or welding the metal object to the terminals.
Over-temperature
This equipment should not be operated in an area with an ambient temperature exceeding the maximum recommended: 55°C (131°F). An airflow of 200LFM at this maximum ambient temperature is required for HCA cards and NICs. To guarantee proper airflow, allow at least 8cm (3 inches) of clearance around the ventilation openings.
During Lightning - Electrical Hazard
During periods of lightning activity, do not work on the equipment or connect or disconnect cables.
Copper Cable Connecting/Disconnecting
Some copper cables are heavy and not flexible, as such, they should be carefully attached to or detached from the connectors. Refer to the cable manufacturer for special warnings and instructions.
Equipment Installation
This equipment should be installed, replaced, or serviced only by trained and qualified personnel.
Equipment Disposal
The disposal of this equipment should be in accordance to all national laws and regulations.
Local and National Electrical Codes
This equipment should be installed in compliance with local and national electrical codes.
Hazardous Radiation Exposure
The installation procedure of involves the following steps:
Step
Procedure
Direct Link
1
Check the system’s requirements.
Refer to System Requirements
2
Pay attention to the airflow consideration within the host system
Refer to Airflow Requirements
3
Follow the safety precautions
Refer to Safety
4
Unpack the package
Refer to Unpacking
5
Follow the pre-installation checklist
Refer to Pre-Installation Checklist
7
Install the BlueField-3 Platform according to the form-factor you have purchased.
Refer to Installation Instructions
8
(Optional) Replace the bracket form-factor
Refer to Bracket Replacement Instructions
9
Connect cables or modules to the BlueField-3 Platform
Refer to Cables and Modules
10
Power-up the BlueField-3 Platform
Hardware Requirements
Unless otherwise specified, products are designed to work in an environmentally controlled data center with low levels of gaseous and dust (particulate) contamination.
The operating environment should meet severity level G1 as per ISA 71.04 for gaseous contamination and ISO 14644-1 class 8 for cleanliness level.
The below table lists the motherboard and power supply requirements per BlueField-3 Platform OPN.
OPNs
Power Supply Requirement
A minimum of 75W system power supply through the PCIe x16 interface
R equire a supplementary 8-pin ATX power supply connectivity available through the external power supply connector .
Airflow Requirements
The BlueField-3 BlueField-3 Platform is offered with one airflow direction: from the heatsink to the network ports.
Any use of the product in the opposite airflow direction (from network ports to heatsink) must be validated thermally to ensure proper cooling of the product.
Please refer to the Specifications section for airflow numbers per BlueField-3 Platform model.
Software Requirements
Refer to System Requirements section under the Introduction section.
Software Stacks - The BlueField-3 Platform is shipped with Ubuntu – a Linux commercial operating system – which includes the NVIDIA OFED stack (MLNX_OFED), and is capable of running all customer-based Linux applications seamlessly. For more information, please refer to the DOCA SDK documentation or NVIDIA BlueField BSP.
The BlueField-3 Platform is being installed in a system that operates with voltages that can be lethal. Before opening the case of the system, observe the following precautions to avoid injury and prevent damage to system components.
Remove any metallic objects from your hands and wrists.
Make sure to use only insulated tools.
Verify that the system is powered off and is unplugged.
It is strongly recommended to use an ESD strap or other antistatic devices.
Check against the package contents list that all the parts have been sent. Check the parts for visible damage that may have occurred during shipping. Please note that the BlueField-3 Platforms must be placed on an antistatic surface.
Please note that if the BlueField-3 Platform is removed hastily from the antistatic bag, the plastic ziplock may harm the EMI fingers on the networking connector. Carefully remove the BlueField-3 Platform from the antistatic bag to avoid damaging the EMI fingers.
For package contents, please refer to Package Contents.
Verify that your system meets the hardware and software requirements stated above.
Shut down your system if active.
Turn off the power to the system, and disconnect the power cord. Refer to the system documentation for instructions. Before you install the BlueField-3 Platform, make sure that the system is disconnected from power.
The BlueField-3 Platform and PCIe Auxiliary Connection card are shipped with an assembled tall or short bracket. If the bracket's form factor is suitable for your requirements, you can skip the remainder of this section and move to Installation Instructions. If you need to replace the bracket's form-factor, please follow the instructions in this section.
During the bracket replacement procedure, do not pull, bend, or damage the cage or EMI fingers. It is recommended to limit bracket replacements to three times.
To replace the bracket you will need the following parts:
The new brackets of the proper height
The 2 screws saved from the removal of the bracket
Removing the Existing Bracket
Using a torque driver, remove the two screws holding the bracket in place.
Separate the bracket from the BlueField-3 Platform.Warning
Be careful not to put stress on the LEDs on the BlueField-3 Platform.
Save the two screws.
Installing the New Bracket
Place the bracket onto theBlueField-3 Platform until the screw holes line up.Warning
Do not force the bracket onto the BlueField-3 Platform.
Screw on the bracket using the screws saved from the bracket removal procedure above.Warning
Use a torque driver to apply up to 0.31-0.33 Nm torque on the screws. Ensure you do not pull, bend, or damage the cage or EMI fingers during the process.
This section provides detailed instructions on how to install your BlueField-3 Platform in a system.
Choose the installation instructions according to the BlueField-3 Platform configuration you would like to use.
OPNs
Installation Instructions
All BlueField-3 Platforms
[Optional] PCIe Extension Connection (2x PCIe x16) Installation Instructions
Networking Cable Installation
All cables can be inserted or removed with the unit powered on.
To insert a cable, press the connector into the port receptacle until the connector is firmly seated.
Support the weight of the cable before connecting the cable to the BlueField-3 Platform. Do this by using a cable holder or tying the cable to the rack.
Determine the correct orientation of the connector to the BlueField-3 Platform before inserting the connector. Do not try and insert the connector upside down. This may damage the BlueField-3 Platform.
Insert the connector into the BlueField-3 Platform . Be careful to insert the connector straight into the cage. Do not apply any torque, up or down, to the connector cage in the BlueField-3 Platform.
Make sure that the connector locks in place.Note
When installing cables make sure that the latches engage.Warning
Always install and remove cables by pushing or pulling the cable and connector in a straight line with the BlueField-3 Platform.
After inserting a cable into a port, the Green LED indicator will light when the physical connection is established (that is, when the unit is powered on and a cable is plugged into the port with the other end of the connector plugged into a functioning port). See Networking Ports LEDs interface under the Supported Interfaces section.
After plugging in a cable, lock the connector using the latching mechanism particular to the cable vendor. When data is being transferred the Green LED will blink.
Make sure not to impede the air exhaust flow through the ventilation holes. Use cable lengths that allow for routing horizontally around to the side of the chassis before bending upward or downward in the rack.
To remove a cable, disengage the locks and slowly pull the connector away from the port receptacle. LED indicator will turn off when the cable is unseated.
8-pin ATX Power Supply Cable
The 8-pin ATX power supply cable is mandatory when powering-up the following BlueField-3 Platform. Without a connection to the power supply cable, the DPU will not complete the power on procedure and will not function properly.
B3220 Model: 900-9D3B6-00CV-AA0 and 900-9D3B6-00SV-AA0
B3240 Model: 900-9D3B6-00CN-AB0 and 900-9D3B6-00SN-AB0
B3210 Model: 900-9D3B6-00CC-AA0 and 900-9D3B6-00SC-AA0
B3210E Model: 900-9D3B6-00CC-EA0 and 900-9D3B6-00SC-EA0
The BlueField-3 DPU includes an 8-pin PCIe ATX power connector that provides additional power supply. While the PCIe slot feeds 66W, the 8-pin PCIe ATX power supply cable provides additional power.
Important Notes and Warnings
The BlueField-3 DPU requires a standard PCIe ATX power connection. However, certain servers may require a custom setup to enable ATX power compatibility.
Consult the manufacturer's manuals and specifications to ensure proper connectivity.
Before connecting the ATX power cable, make sure you are using a PCIe-compliant 8-pin ATX cable from the server power supply kit.
Do not link the CPU power cable to the BlueField-3 DPU PCIe ATX power connector, as their pin configurations differ. Using the CPU power cable in this manner is strictly prohibited and can potentially damage the BlueField-3 DPU. Please refer to External PCIe Power Supply Connector Pins for the external PCIe power supply pins.
Avoid using non-standard cables that do not comply with the DPU, unnecessary adapter cables, or storing the cables near heat sources.
It is preferable that the x16 PCIe golden fingers and the PCI ATX power supply draw from the same power source. For more information on how to power up the card, refer to DPU Power-Up Instructions.
The PCIe ATX 8-pin connector is not compatible with an EPS12V power cable source. Ensure that the appropriate PCIe auxiliary power source is available, not an EPS12V power source.
If you are uncertain about your server's compatibility with the PCI ATX connection, please contact your NVIDIA representative for assistance.
Wiring Instructions
Cable Installation Instructions
Ensure both the system and card are completely powered off for at least 20 seconds before inserting the power connector.
DO NOT force the connector into place; the connectors are “keyed” to fit only one way. Refer to the mechanical keys below for further information.
Connect the power supply end of the 8-pin connector to the appropriate receptor on the power supply unit.
Apply parallel force when plugging the cable into the power supply connector. Do not bend or twist the cables when plugging or unplugging it.
Ensure the cable is fully and securely connected to your DPU and the connector lock is secured.
Mechanical Keys of the 8-pin ATX Power Cable (PCIe CEM Specification Rev 5.0)
The power-up and power-down sequences listed below apply to BlueField-3 Platforms with x16 PCIe extension option.
B3220 Model: 900-9D3B6-00CV-AA0 and 900-9D3B6-00SV-AA0
B3240 Model: 900-9D3B6-00CN-AB0 and 900-9D3B6-00SN-AB0
B3210 Model: 900-9D3B6-00CC-AA0 and 900-9D3B6-00SC-AA0
B3210E Model: 900-9D3B6-00CC-EA0 and 900-9D3B6-00SC-EA0
Power-Up Sequence
The 12V_ATX voltage can exceed the 12V_PCIE voltage by a maximum allowable voltage difference (dV) when the 12V_ATX reaches 11V. See below graph and table describing the dV between the 12V_ATX and 12V_PCIE voltages.
The 12V_ATX can be powered up after the 12V_PCIE, with a maximum delay of 2 seconds. The below graph illustrates the delay between the 12V_ATX and 12V_PCIE voltages at power-up.
Power-Down Sequence
The 12V_PCIE voltage can be powered down simultaneously with the 12V_ATX voltage, or within a maximum delay of 200usec. The below graph illustrates the delay between the 12V_ATX and 12V_PCIE voltages at power-down.
The 12V_PCIE voltage must not be powered down while the 12V_ATX voltage is powered up.
This is a general guide on how to remove the coin type Lithium battery mounted on the BlueField-3 platforms.
Disclaimer: These guidelines are intended to prevent damaging the product, voiding the warranty, and/or creating safety hazards.
Handle the product with care; avoid touching the electronic components on the card like the heatsink, connectors and PCIe golden fingers during the battery removal procedure.
The following figures are for illustration purposes only. Different card models may have different variation / locations of the battery holder. For the battery location of each BlueField-3 model, refer to Supported Interfaces.
Step 1: Prepare Your Workspace:
Ensure you are working in a well-lit and static-free environment.
Gather the necessary tools, such as spudger or a small non-conductive tool and an antistatic wrist strap.
Step 2: Power Off and Disconnect:
Power off the BlueField-3 platform and disconnect it from any power source.
Disconnect all cables and peripherals connected to the device.
Step 3: Ground Yourself:
Wear an antistatic wrist strap to prevent the buildup of static electricity, which can damage electronic components.
Step 4: Identify the Battery:
Locate the battery on the platform. It is a small, round, silver coin type Lithium battery (CR621) mounted on a battery holder. Please note that the location of the battery holder may vary between different card variations.
Step 5: Remove the Battery:
Using a plastic spudger or a small non-conductive tool, insert the tool into the side of the battery holder marked with a “-” (minus).
Gently pry the battery from its holder.
Step 6: Dispose of the Battery Properly: Used batteries should be recycled according to local regulations.
Step 7: Power up the platform: Refer to the product documentation for instructions.