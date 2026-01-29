Hardware Installation

General Installation Instructions Read all installation instructions before connecting the equipment to the power source.

Jewelry Removal Warning Before you install or remove equipment that is connected to power lines, remove jewelry such as bracelets, necklaces, rings, watches, and so on. Metal objects heat up when connected to power and ground and can meltdown, causing serious burns and/or welding the metal object to the terminals.

Over-temperature This equipment should not be operated in an area with an ambient temperature exceed­ing the maximum recommended: 55°C (131°F). An airflow of 200LFM at this maximum ambient temperature is required for HCA cards and NICs. To guarantee proper airflow, allow at least 8cm (3 inches) of clearance around the ventila­tion openings.

During Lightning - Electrical Hazard During periods of lightning activity, do not work on the equipment or connect or dis­connect cables.

Copper Cable Connecting/Disconnecting Some copper cables are heavy and not flexible, as such, they should be carefully attached to or detached from the connectors. Refer to the cable manufacturer for spe­cial warnings and instructions.

Equipment Installation This equipment should be installed, replaced, or serviced only by trained and qualified personnel.

Equipment Disposal The disposal of this equipment should be in accordance to all national laws and regula­tions.

Local and National Electrical Codes This equipment should be installed in compliance with local and national electrical codes.