Introduction

The NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 networking platform is designed to accelerate data center infrastructure workloads and usher in the era of accelerated computing and AI. Supporting both Ethernet and InfiniBand connectivity, BlueField-3 offers speeds up to 400 gigabits per second (Gb/s). It combines powerful computing with software-defined hardware accelerators for networking, storage, and cybersecurity—all fully programmable through the NVIDIA DOCA™ software framework. Drawing on the platform’s robust capabilities, BlueField data processing units (DPUs) and BlueField SuperNICs revolutionize traditional computing environments, transforming them into secure, high-performance, efficient, and sustainable data centers suitable for

any workload at any scale.

The BlueField-3 DPU is a cloud infrastructure processor that empowers organizations to build software-defined, hardware-accelerated data centers from the cloud to the edge. BlueField-3 DPUs offload, accelerate, and isolate software-defined networking, storage, security, and management functions, significantly enhancing data center performance, efficiency, and security. By decoupling data center infrastructure from business applications, BlueField-3 creates a secure, zero-trust data center infrastructure, streamlines operations, and reduces the total cost of ownership.

The BlueField-3 SuperNIC is a novel class of network accelerator that’s purpose-built for supercharging hyperscale AI workloads. Designed for network-intensive, massively parallel computing, the BlueField-3 SuperNIC provides best-in-class remote direct-memory access over converged Ethernet (RoCE) network connectivity between GPU servers at up to 400Gb/s, optimizing peak AI workload efficiency. For modern AI clouds, the BlueField-3 SuperNIC enables secure multi-tenancy while ensuring deterministic performance and performance isolation between tenant jobs.

The BlueField-3 Liquid Cooled DPU is a high-performance data processing unit designed to seamlessly integrate into fully liquid-cooled server platforms. Offering the same advanced capabilities and features as the standard BlueField-3, it ensures optimal performance and efficiency in dense, thermally demanding data center environments. This liquid-cooled variant enables 100% liquid-cooled server deployments, supporting modern, sustainable infrastructure needs without compromising functionality or compatibility.