Monitoring

The heatsink is attached to the DPU by three screws to dissipate the heat from the SoC.

The DPU SoC has a thermal shutdown safety mechanism that automatically shuts down the DPU in cases of high-temperature events, improper thermal coupling, or heatsink removal.

Refer to the table below for heatsink details per card configuration. For the required airflow (LFM) per OPN, please refer to Specifications.