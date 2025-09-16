PCIe Auxiliary Card Kit

Note This section applies to the following DPUs: 900-9D3B6-00CN-AB0

900-9D3B6-00SN-AB0

900-9D3B6-00CV-AA0

900-9D3B6-00SV-AA0

There are two available PCIe auxiliary kit functionalities:

Utilizing the Socket-Direct capability, where the PCIe extension card is connected to the BlueField-3 DPU, used as an end-point. Utilizing the Down Stream Port (DSP) extension option, where the PCIe extension card is connected to the BlueField-3 DPU, used as a root complex for storage devices.

The two Cabline CA-II Plus harnesses in the PCIe auxiliary kit have different routings. To distinguish between these two harnesses, one black harness is marked with a “WHITE” label while the harness is marked with a “BLACK” label.

The Cabline harness marked with the "WHITE" label should be connected to the connector on the networking card and PCIe Auxiliary card engraved with “White Cable” while the one marked with the "BLACK" label should be connected to the connector on the networking card and the PCIe Auxiliary card engraved with “Black Cable”. The Cabline CA-II Plus harness mates with two 60 -pin connectors (P/N 20790-060E-01), on both sides. The black Cabline CA-II Plus harness mates with the connector on the component side (top side) of the network card, while the White CablineCA-II Plus harness mates with the print side (bottom side) of the main network card. For hardware installation, please refer to [Optional] PCIe Extension Connection (2x PCIe x16) Installation Instructions.