PCIe Bifurcation Configuration Options

Note PCIe bifurcation is supported starting from DOCA 2.5 with BlueField BSP 4.5.0 (released December 2023).

Warning It is prohibited to change PCORE2 CONF_4.

Note This section applies to the following OPNs: B3220 DPUs: 900-9D3B6-00CV-AA0 and 900-9D3B6-00SV-AA0 B3240 DPUs: 900-9D3B6-00CN-AB0 and 900-9D3B6-00SN-AB0 B3210 DPUs: 900-9D3B6-00CC-AA0 and 900-9D3B6-00SC-AA0 B3210E DPUs: 900-9D3B6-00CC-EA0 and 900-9D3B6-00SC-EA0

NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPUs provide a range of configuration scenarios to meet the demands of environments and deployments. This section describes the various connectivity options for peripherals on the PCIe, including scenarios where the BlueField-3 DPU acts as the PCIe switch with NVMe SSDs as PCIe endpoints. While this list of scenarios is not exhaustive, it highlights the tested and verified options. Customers seeking to support unlisted configurations should contact NVIDIA Support.

The BlueField-3 DPU exposes two x16 PCIe interfaces, with internal PCIe switch architecture. The first interface is exposed via the x16 PCIe Gen 5.0/4.0 Goldfinger connector and serves as an endpoint to the host server by default. The additional PCIe x16 interface is exposed through the Cabline CA-II Plus connector, featuring programmable bifurcation as a downstream port. The following figure demonstrates the BlueField-3 DPU block diagram with the PCIe interfaces.

BlueField-3 DPU Block Diagram with PCIe Interfaces

The various configuration scenarios listed in this section include a diagram and instructions on how to bifurcate the PCIe interface using the mlxconfig tool. For more information on the mlxconfig tool, please refer to mlxconfig – Changing Device Configuration Tool.

Warning Before setting the desired configuration, take note of the following warnings: Any customer-set configuration overrides the previous configuration values.

Misconfiguration may harm the system.

It is recommended to establish out-of-band connectivity to the BlueField DPU Arm OS before setting any of these configurations for the first time. This enables you to reset the NVConfig parameters to their default values in case of misconfiguration.

The following table summarizes the available configuration scenarios.