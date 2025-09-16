PCIe x16 Installation Instructions
This section provides detailed instructions on how to install your BlueField-3 card in a system.
Please note that the following figures are for illustration purposes only.
Open the system case.
Locate an available PCI Express slot.
Hold the card by its edges and bracket, avoiding contact with the top surface. Apply even pressure to both edges of the card and gently insert the BlueField-3 card into the PCI Express slot.Warning
Exercise caution to avoid touching the components on the top surface of the card. Do not use excessive force when seating the card, as this may damage the system or the card's components.
When the BlueField-3 card is properly seated, the port connectors are aligned with the slot opening, and the card's faceplate is visible against the system chassis.
Secure the card with the screw.
Close the system case.
Install the networking cables. For instructions, please refer to Networking Cable Installation.
Safety Precautions
The card is installed in a system that operates with voltages that can be lethal. Before uninstalling the board, please observe the following precautions to avoid injury and prevent damage to system components.
Remove any metallic objects from your hands and wrists.
It is strongly recommended to use an ESD strap or other antistatic devices.
Turn off the system and disconnect the power cord from the server.
Card Removal
Please note that the following images are for illustration purposes only.
Verify that the system is powered off and unplugged.
Wait 30 seconds.
To remove the card, disengage the retention mechanism on the bracket (screws).
Holding the board from its center, gently pull the board out of the PCI Express slot.
When the port connectors reach the top of the chassis window, gently pull the board in parallel to the motherboard.