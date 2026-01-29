On This Page
PCIe Auxiliary Card Kit
This section applies to the following models:
B3220 DPUs
B3240 DPUs
B3210 DPUs
B3210E DPUs
There are two available PCIe auxiliary kit functionalities:
Utilizing the Socket-Direct capability, where the PCIe extension card is connected to the BlueField-3 DPU, used as an end-point.
Utilizing the Down Stream Port (DSP) extension option, where the PCIe extension card is connected to the BlueField-3 DPU, used as a root complex for storage devices.
The two Cabline CA-II Plus harnesses in the PCIe auxiliary kit have different routings. To distinguish between these two harnesses, one black harness is marked with a “WHITE” label while the harness is marked with a “BLACK” label.
The Cabline harness marked with the "WHITE" label should be connected to the connector on the networking card and PCIe Auxiliary card engraved with “White Cable” while the one marked with the "BLACK" label should be connected to the connector on the networking card and the PCIe Auxiliary card engraved with “Black Cable”. The Cabline CA-II Plus harness mates with two 60 -pin connectors (P/N 20790-060E-01), on both sides. The black Cabline CA-II Plus harness mates with the connector on the component side (top side) of the network card, while the White CablineCA-II Plus harness mates with the print side (bottom side) of the main network card. For hardware installation, please refer to [Optional] PCIe Extension Connection (2x PCIe x16) Installation Instructions.
The socket-direct functionality is currently not supported by firmware. Please approach your sales representatives.
Socket Direct network cards, which cost-effectively integrate a single network adapter silicon on a primary board, and an auxiliary PCIe connection card and Cabline CA-II Plus Harness connecting the two. Socket Direct enables direct access from each CPU to the network through its dedicated PCIe interface as the card's 32-lane PCIe bus is split into two 16-lane buses, with one bus accessible through a PCIe x16 edge connector and the other bus through an x16 Auxiliary PCIe Connection card. The two cards should be installed into two PCIe x16 slots and connected using two Cabline CA -II Plus harnesses.
The PCIe auxiliary kit can be purchased separately to operate in a dual-socket server. The table below lists the available PCIe auxiliary kit ordering part numbers, depending on the desired length of the Cabline CA-II Plus harnesses and the PCI Express interface, Gen 4.0 or Gen 5.0.
Ordering Part Number
Passive Auxiliary Connection
Cabline CA-II Plus Harnesses Length
MTMK9100-T15
PCIe Gen 5.0 x16 connection card
2x 150mm harnesses
MTMK9100-T25
PCIe Gen 4.0 x16 connection card
2x 250mm harnesses
MTMK9100-T35
PCIe Gen 4.0 x16 connection card
2x 350mm harnesses
The BlueField-3 DPUs with downstream port extension option integrate a single network adapter silicon on a primary board, and an auxiliary PCIe connection card and Cabline CA-II Plus Harness connecting the two.
This enables direct access from each CPU to the network through its dedicated PCIe interface as the card's 32-lane PCIe bus is split into two 16-lane buses, with one bus accessible through a PCIe x16 edge connector and the other bus through an x16 Auxiliary PCIe Connection card. The two cards should be installed into two PCIe x16 slots and connected using two Cabline CA-II Plus harnesses.
The PCIe auxiliary kit can be purchased separately to allow downstream port extension. The table below lists the available PCIe auxiliary kit ordering part numbers, depending on the desired length of the Cabline CA-II Plus harnesses and the PCI Express interface, Gen 4.0 or Gen 5.0.
OPN
Description
930-9DAX5-0015-000
NVIDIA BlueField-3 Auxiliary Kit for additional self-hosted PCIe Gen 5.0/4.0 x16 connection, two 150mm Cabline CA-II Plus Harnesses
930-9DAX4-0035-000
NVIDIA BlueField-3 Auxiliary Kit for additional self-hosted PCIe Gen 4.0 x16 connection, two 350mm Cabline CA-II Plus Harnesses
930-9DHAR-0001-000
NVIDIA BlueField-3 150mm Gen 5.0 FRU harness, Cabline CA-II Plus 60-pin micro coax 38AWG
PCIe Auxiliary Card Package Contents
Category
Qty
Item
Cards
1
For Socket Direct:
MTMK9100-T15: PCIe x16 Gen 5.0 Auxiliary Connection Card
MTMK9100-T25 and MTMK9100-T35: PCIe x16 Gen 4.0 Auxiliary Connection Card
For Down Stream Port (DSP):
930-9DAX5-0015-000: PCIe x16 Gen 5.0/4.0 Auxiliary Connection Card
930-9DAX4-0035-000: PCIe x16 Gen 4.0 Auxiliary Connection Card
Harnesses
1
Cabline CA-II Plus harness (white) - Length according to kit OPN
1
Cabline CA-II Plus harness (black) - Length according to kit OPN
Accessories
2
Retention Clip for Cabeline harness (shipped assembled on the harnesses - optional)
1
PCIe Auxiliary card short bracket
1
PCIe Auxiliary card tall bracket (shipped assembled on the Auxiliary card)