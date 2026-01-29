PCIe x16 Installation Instructions

Safety Precautions

The card is installed in a system that operates with voltages that can be lethal. Before uninstalling the board, please observe the following precautions to avoid injury and prevent damage to system components.

Remove any metallic objects from your hands and wrists. It is strongly recommended to use an ESD strap or other antistatic devices. Turn off the system and disconnect the power cord from the server.

Card Removal

Please note that the following images are for illustration purposes only.