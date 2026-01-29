On This Page
Pinouts Description
The following table lists the PCI Express pins description. For further details, please refer to PCI Express Interface.
DPU PCI Express x16 Pin Description
Pin #
Signal Name
Description
Pin #
Signal Name
Description
A1
PRSNT1#
Mechanical Present
B1
12V
A2
12V
B2
12V
A3
12V
B3
12V
A4
GND
B4
GND
A5
TCK
JTAG - Not Connected
B5
SMCLK
Host SMBus
A6
TDI
JTAG - Not Connected
B6
SMDAT
Host SMBus
A7
TDO
JTAG - Not Connected
B7
GND
A8
TMS
JTAG - Not Connected
B8
3.3V
3.3V - (Connected in B3140H, B3140L, B3220L and B3210L platforms)
A9
3.3V
3.3V - (Connected in B3140H, B3140L, B3220L and B3210L platforms)
B9
TRST#
JTAG - Not Connected
A10
3.3V
3.3V - (Connected in B3140H, B3140L, B3220L and B3210L platforms)
B10
3.3V_AUX
A11
PERST#
PCIe Reset
B11
WAKW#/RSVD
A12
GND
B12
RSVD
A13
REFCLK+
Host Reference Clock
B13
GND
A14
REFCLK-
Host Reference Clock
B14
PETP0
A15
GND
B15
PETN0
A16
PERP0
B16
GND
A17
PERN0
B17
RSVD
A18
GND
B18
GND
A19
RSVD
B19
PETP1
A20
GND
B20
PETN1
A21
PERP1
B21
GND
A22
PERN1
B22
GND
A23
GND
B23
PETP2
A24
GND
B24
PETN2
A25
PERP2
B25
GND
A26
PERN2
B26
GND
A27
GND
B27
PETP3
A28
GND
B28
PETN3
A29
PERP3
B29
GND
A30
PERN3
B30
RSVD
A31
GND
B31
RSVD
A32
RSVD
B32
GND
A33
RSVD
B33
PETP4
A34
GND
B34
PETN4
A35
PERP4
B35
GND
A36
PERN4
B36
GND
A37
GND
B37
PETP5
A38
GND
B38
PETN5
A39
PERP5
B39
GND
A40
PERN5
B40
GND
A41
GND
B41
PETP6
A42
GND
B42
PETN6
A43
PERP6
B43
GND
A44
PERN6
B44
GND
A45
GND
B45
PETP7
A46
GND
B46
PETN7
A47
PERP7
B47
GND
A48
PERN7
B48
RSVD
A49
GND
B49
GND
A50
RSVD
B50
PETP8
A51
GND
B51
PETN8
A52
PERP8
B52
GND
A53
PERN8
B53
GND
A54
GND
B54
PETP9
A55
GND
B55
PETN9
A56
PERP9
B56
GND
A57
PERN9
B57
GND
A58
GND
B58
PETP10
A59
GND
B59
PETN10
A60
PERP10
B60
GND
A61
PERN10
B61
GND
A62
GND
B62
PETP11
A63
GND
B63
PETN11
A64
PERP11
B64
GND
A65
PERN11
B65
GND
A66
GND
B66
PETP12
A67
GND
B67
PETN12
A68
PERP12
B68
GND
A69
PERN12
B69
GND
A70
GND
B70
PETP13
A71
GND
B71
PETN13
A72
PERP13
B72
GND
A73
PERN13
B73
GND
A74
GND
B74
PETP14
A75
GND
B75
PETN14
A76
PERP14
B76
GND
A77
PERN14
B77
GND
A78
GND
B78
PETP15
A79
GND
B79
PETN15
A80
PERP15
B80
GND
A81
PERN15
B81
PRSNT2#
Mechanical Present
A82
GND
B82
GND
The following table provides the External Power Supply pins of the external power supply interfaces on the DPU. For further details, please refer to External PCIe Power Supply Connector.
The mechanical pinout of the 8-pin external +12V power connector is shown below. The +12V connector is a GPU power PCIe standard connector. Care should be taken to ensure the power is applied to the correct pins as some 8-pin ATX-type connectors can have different pinouts.
Pin Number
Description
1
12V
2
12V
3
12V
4
Sense1
5
GND
6
Sense0
7
GND
8
GND
Wiring Instructions
The following table list the NC-SI management interface pinout descriptions. For further details, please refer to NC-SI Management Interface.
Pin#
Signal Name
I/O
Signal Description
1
GND
GND
Ground
2
PKG_ID1
Input (to BlueField-3)
NC-SI PKG_ID
Should be connected to the Primary controller NC-SI PKG_ID pins to set the appropriate package ID.
PKG_ID0 should be connected to the endpoint device GPIO associated with Package ID[0]. PKG_ID1 should be associated with Package ID[1].
Baseboard should connect to GND or leave floating.
DPU should have a 4.7k PU.
3
RBT_RXD0
Output (from BlueField-3)
Receive data. Data signals from the network controller to the BMC.
For baseboards, this pin should be connected between the baseboard NC-SI over RBT PHY and the connector. This signal requires a 100 kΩ pull down resistor to GND on the baseboard between the BMC and the RBT isolator to prevent the signal from floating when no card is installed.
For DPUs, this pin should be connected between the connector and the RBT PHY. External termination determined by the DPU RBT PHY requirements.
4
RBT_REF_CLK
Input
RBT Reference clock. Synchronous clock reference for receive, transmit and control interface. The clock should have a typical frequency of 50MHz ±50 ppm.
For baseboards, this pin should be connected between the baseboard NC-SI over RBT PHY and the DPU cable connector. The RBT_REF_CLK should not be driven until 3.3V AUX is present on the DPU. The RBT_REF_CLK should be continuous once it has started.
For DPUs, this pin should be connected between the connector and the RBT PHY. No external termination is required.
5
RBT_RXD1
Output
Receive data. Data signals from the network controller to the BMC.
For baseboards, this pin should be connected between the baseboard NC-SI over RBT PHY and the connector. This signal requires a 100 kΩ pull down resistor to GND on the baseboard between the BMC and the RBT isolator to prevent the signal from floating when no card is installed.
For DPUs, this pin should be connected between the connector and the RBT PHY. External termination determined by the DPU RBT PHY requirements.
6
GND
GND
Ground
7
RBT_CRS_DV
Output
Carrier sense/receive data valid. This signal is used to indicate to the baseboard that the carrier sense/receive data is valid.
For baseboards, this pin should be connected between the baseboard NC-SI over RBT PHY and the connector. This signal requires a 100 kΩ pull down resistor on the baseboard between the BMC and the RBT isolator to prevent the signal from floating when no DPU is installed.
For DPUs, this pin should be connected between the connector and the RBT PHY. External termination determined by the DPU RBT PHY requirements.
8
RBT_ISOLATE_N
Output
This signal is used to indicate the DPU has powered and is ready for NC-SI physical layer connection to be present. When low the baseboard circuitry will isolate the NC-SI connection to the DPU. When high normal NC-SI RBT connectivity is available.
Baseboards should terminate this with a 47K-100K PD resistor.
DPUs should terminate with a 10k PU resistor.
9
GND
GND
Ground
10
PKG_ID0
Input
NC-SI PKG_ID
should be connected to the Primary controller NC-SI PKG_ID pins to set the appropriate package ID.
PKG_ID0 should be connected to the endpoint device GPIO associated with Package ID[0]. PKG_ID1 should be associated with Package ID[1].
Baseboard should connect to GND or leave floating.
DPU should have a 4.7k PU.
11
RBT_TX_EN
Input
Transmit enable.
For baseboards, this pin should be connected between the baseboard NC-SI over RBT PHY and the connector. This signal requires a 100 kΩ pull down resistor to ground on the baseboard between the RBT isolator and the DPU cable connector to prevent the card-side signals from floating when the RBT signals are isolated.
For DPUs, this pin should be connected between the connector and the RBT PHY. External termination determined by the DPU RBT PHY requirements.
12
GND
GND
Ground
13
RBT_TXD0
Input
Transmit data. Data signals from the BMC to the network controller.
For baseboards, this pin should be connected between the baseboard NC-SI over RBT PHY and the connector. This signal requires a 100 kΩ pull down resistor to GND on the baseboard between the RBT isolator and the DPU cable connector to prevent the card-side signals from floating when the RBT signals are isolated.
For DPUs, this pin should be connected between the connector and the RBT PHY. External termination determined by the DPU RBT PHY requirements.
14
UART_TX
Input
3.3V UART TX signal from the baseboard
15
RBT_TXD1
Input
Transmit data. Data signals from the BMC to the network controller.
For baseboards, this pin should be connected between the baseboard NC-SI over RBT PHY and the connector. This signal requires a 100 kΩ pull down resistor to GND on the baseboard between the RBT isolator and the DPU cable connector to prevent the card-side signals from floating when the RBT signals are isolated.
For DPUs, this pin should be connected between the connector and the RBT PHY. External termination determined by the DPU RBT PHY requirements.
16
UART_RX
Output
3.3V UART RX signal to the baseboard
17
PRESENCE_N
Presence of DPU. Baseboard should implement a 200 Ω series resistor and 4.7kohm pull-up resistor to 3.3V AUX.
DPU should tie this to GND.
18
GND
GND
Ground
19
RBT_ARB_OUT
Input
NC-SI hardware arbitration output.
If the baseboard supports multiple DPUs cards connected to the same RBT interface, it should implement logic that connects the RBT_ARB_OUT pin of the first populated DPU card to its RBT_ARB_IN pin if it is the only card present or to the RBT_ARB_IN pin of the next populated card and so on sequentially for all cards on the specified RBT bus to ensure the arbitration ring is complete. This logic should bypass slots that are not populated or powered off.
20
RBT_ARB_IN
Output
NC-SI hardware arbitration input.
If the baseboard supports multiple DPUs cards connected to the same RBT interface, it should implement logic that connects the RBT_ARB_IN pin of the first populated DPU card to its RBT_ARB_OUT pin if it is the only card present or to the RBT_ARB_OUT pin of the next populated card and so on sequentially for all cards on the specified RBT bus to ensure the arbitration ring is complete. This logic should bypass slots that are not populated or powered off.
Component Side
Pin#
Signal Name
Wire Type
AWG#
Pin# on other end
1
GND
GND BAR
1
2
PCIE_REFCLK1_P
Micro coax
38
2
3
PCIE_REFCLK1_N
Micro coax
38
3
4
GND
GND BAR
4
5
PCIE_CPU_CX_15N
Micro coax
38
5
6
PCIE_CPU_CX_15P
Micro coax
38
6
7
GND
GND BAR
7
8
PCIE_CPU_CX_14N
Micro coax
38
8
9
PCIE_CPU_CX_14P
Micro coax
38
9
10
GND
GND BAR
10
11
PCIE_CPU_CX_13N
Micro coax
38
11
12
PCIE_CPU_CX_13P
Micro coax
38
12
13
GND
GND BAR
13
14
PCIE_CPU_CX_12N
Micro coax
38
14
15
PCIE_CPU_CX_12P
Micro coax
38
15
16
GND
GND BAR
16
17
PCIE_CPU_CX_11N
Micro coax
38
17
18
PCIE_CPU_CX_11P
Micro coax
38
18
19
GND
GND BAR
19
20
PCIE_CPU_CX_10N
Micro coax
38
20
21
PCIE_CPU_CX_10P
Micro coax
38
21
22
GND
GND BAR
22
23
PCIE_CPU_CX_9N
Micro coax
38
23
24
PCIE_CPU_CX_9P
Micro coax
38
24
25
GND
GND BAR
25
26
PCIE_CPU_CX_8N
Micro coax
38
26
27
PCIE_CPU_CX_8P
Micro coax
38
27
28
GND
GND BAR
28
29
PCIE_CPU_CX_7N
Micro coax
38
29
30
PCIE_CPU_CX_7P
Micro coax
38
30
31
GND
GND BAR
31
32
CIE_CPU_CX_6N
Micro coax
38
32
33
PCIE_CPU_CX_6P
Micro coax
38
33
34
GND
GND BAR
34
35
PCIE_CPU_CX_5N
Micro coax
38
35
36
PCIE_CPU_CX_5P
Micro coax
38
36
37
GND
GND BAR
37
38
PCIE_CPU_CX_4N
Micro coax
38
38
39
PCIE_CPU_CX_4P
Micro coax
38
39
40
GND
GND BAR
40
41
PCIE_CPU_CX_3N
Micro coax
38
41
42
PCIE_CPU_CX_3P
Micro coax
38
42
43
GND
GND BAR
43
44
PCIE_CPU_CX_2N
Micro coax
38
44
45
PCIE_CPU_CX_2P
Micro coax
38
45
46
GND
GND BAR
46
47
PCIE_CPU_CX_1N
Micro coax
38
47
48
PCIE_CPU_CX_1P
Micro coax
38
48
49
GND
GND BAR
49
50
PCIE_CPU_CX_0N
Micro coax
38
50
51
PCIE_CPU_CX_0P
Micro coax
38
51
52
GND
GND BAR
52
53
I2C_DPU_BMC_SDA
Micro coax
38
53
54
I2C_DPU_BMC_SCL
Micro coax
38
54
55
AUX_PGOOD
Micro coax
38
55
56
No wire
Micro coax
38
56
57
I2C_AUX_SCL
Micro coax
38
57
58
I2C_AUX_SDA
Micro coax
38
58
59
S_PRSNT1_L
Micro coax
38
59
60
No wire
60
Print Side
Pin#
Signal Name
Wire Type
AWG#
Pin# on other end
1
SER_CLK
Micro coax
38
1
2
SER_CAPTURE
Micro coax
38
2
3
SER_DO
Micro coax
38
3
4
S_PERST2_CONN_L
Micro coax
38
4
5
SER_DI
Micro coax
38
5
6
Reserved_06
Micro coax
38
6
7
Reserved_07
Micro coax
38
7
8
Reserved_08
Micro coax
38
8
9
GND
GND BAR
9
10
PCIE_CX_CPU_0P
Micro coax
38
10
11
PCIE_CX_CPU_0N
Micro coax
38
11
12
GND
GND BAR
12
13
PCIE_CX_CPU_1P
Micro coax
38
13
14
PCIE_CX_CPU_1N
Micro coax
38
14
15
GND
GND BAR
15
16
PCIE_CX_CPU_2P
Micro coax
38
16
17
PCIE_CX_CPU_2N
Micro coax
38
17
18
GND
GND BAR
18
19
PCIE_CX_CPU_3P
Micro coax
38
19
20
PCIE_CX_CPU_3N
Micro coax
38
20
21
GND
GND BAR
21
22
PCIE_CX_CPU_4P
Micro coax
38
22
23
PCIE_CX_CPU_4N
Micro coax
38
23
24
GND
GND BAR
24
25
PCIE_CX_CPU_5P
Micro coax
38
25
26
PCIE_CX_CPU_5N
Micro coax
38
26
27
GND
GND BAR
27
28
PCIE_CX_CPU_6P
Micro coax
38
28
29
PCIE_CX_CPU_6N
Micro coax
38
29
30
GND
GND BAR
30
31
PCIE_CX_CPU_7P
Micro coax
38
31
32
PCIE_CX_CPU_7N
Micro coax
38
32
33
GND
GND BAR
33
34
PCIE_CX_CPU_8P
Micro coax
38
34
35
PCIE_CX_CPU_8N
Micro coax
38
35
36
GND
GND BAR
36
37
PCIE_CX_CPU_9P
Micro coax
38
37
38
PCIE_CX_CPU_9N
Micro coax
38
38
39
GND
GND BAR
39
40
PCIE_CX_CPU_10P
Micro coax
38
40
41
PCIE_CX_CPU_10N
Micro coax
38
41
42
GND
GND BAR
42
43
PCIE_CX_CPU_11P
Micro coax
38
43
44
PCIE_CX_CPU_11N
Micro coax
38
44
45
GND
GND BAR
45
46
PCIE_CX_CPU_12P
Micro coax
38
46
47
PCIE_CX_CPU_12N
Micro coax
38
47
48
GND
GND BAR
48
49
PCIE_CX_CPU_13P
Micro coax
38
49
50
PCIE_CX_CPU_13N
Micro coax
38
50
51
GND
GND BAR
51
52
PCIE_CX_CPU_14P
Micro coax
38
52
53
PCIE_CX_CPU_14N
Micro coax
38
53
54
GND
GND BAR
54
55
PCIE_CX_CPU_15P
Micro coax
38
55
56
PCIE_CX_CPU_15N
Micro coax
38
56
57
GND
GND BAR
57
58
S_PERST1_CONN_L
Micro coax
38
58
59
No wire
No Wire
59
60
S_PRSNT2_L
Micro coax
38
60