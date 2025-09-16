NVIDIA BlueField-3 Networking Platform User Guide
Setting High-Speed-Port Link Type

The following table lists the BlueField-3 supported speeds and the default networking port link type per OPN .

Model

OPN

Data Transmission Rate

Default Protocol and Rate

B3140L

B3240

900-9D3B4-00EN-EA0 / 900-9D3B4-00PN-EA0

900-9D3B6-00CN-AB0 / 900-9D3B6-00SN-AB0

900-9D3B6-00CN-PA0 / 900-9D3L6-00CN-AA0

InfiniBand: NDR 400Gb/s

Ethernet: 400GbE

InfiniBand NDR 400Gb/s

B3140H

900-9D3D4-00EN-HA0 / 900-9D3D4-00NN-HA0

InfiniBand: NDR 400Gb/s

Ethernet: 400GbE

Ethernet 400GbE

B3220

B3220L

900-9D3B6-00CV-AA0 / 900-9D3B6-00SV-AA0

900-9D3B4-00CV-EA0 / 900-9D3B4-00SV-EA0

InfiniBand: NDR200 200Gb/s

Ethernet: 200GbE

Ethernet 200GbE

B3210

B3210E

B3210L

900-9D3B6-00CC-AA0 / 900-9D3B6-00SC-AA0

900-9D3B6-00CC-EA0 / 900-9D3B6-00SC-EA0

900-9D3B4-00CC-EA0 / 900-9D3B4-00SC-EA0

InfiniBand: HDR100 100Gb/s

Ethernet: 100GbE

Ethernet 100GbE

To configure the high-speed networking port mode, you can either use the mlxconfig or the UEFI tools.

UEFI can configure the device before the operating system is up, while mlxconfig configures the card once the operating system is up. According to your preference, use one of the below tools:

mlxconfig

The mlxconfig tool allows users to change device configurations without burning the firmware. The configuration is also kept after reset. By default, mlxconfig shows the configurations that will be loaded in the next boot. For more information and instructions, refer to Using mlxconfig to Set IB/ETH Parameters.

UEFI

PreBoot drivers initialize the adapter device, check the port protocol type – Ethernet or InfiniBand - and bring up the port. Then it connects to a DHCP server to obtain its assigned IP address and network parameters and obtain the source location of the kernel/OS to boot from. The DHCP server instructs the PreBoot drivers to access the kernel/OS through a TFTP server, an iSCSI target, or some other service. For more information and instructions, refer to UEFI.
