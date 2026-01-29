Setting High-Speed-Port Link Type
The following table lists the BlueField-3 supported speeds and the default networking port link type per OPN .
Model
OPN
Data Transmission Rate
Default Protocol and Rate
B3140L
B3240
900-9D3B4-00EN-EA0 / 900-9D3B4-00PN-EA0
900-9D3B6-00CN-AB0 / 900-9D3B6-00SN-AB0900-9D3B6-00CN-PA0 / 900-9D3L6-00CN-AA0
InfiniBand: NDR 400Gb/s
Ethernet: 400GbE
InfiniBand NDR 400Gb/s
B3140H
900-9D3D4-00EN-HA0 / 900-9D3D4-00NN-HA0
InfiniBand: NDR 400Gb/s
Ethernet: 400GbE
Ethernet 400GbE
B3220
B3220L
900-9D3B6-00CV-AA0 / 900-9D3B6-00SV-AA0
900-9D3B4-00CV-EA0 / 900-9D3B4-00SV-EA0
InfiniBand: NDR200 200Gb/s
Ethernet: 200GbE
Ethernet 200GbE
B3210
B3210E B3210L
900-9D3B6-00CC-AA0 / 900-9D3B6-00SC-AA0
900-9D3B6-00CC-EA0 / 900-9D3B6-00SC-EA0900-9D3B4-00CC-EA0 / 900-9D3B4-00SC-EA0
InfiniBand: HDR100 100Gb/s
Ethernet: 100GbE
Ethernet 100GbE
To configure the high-speed networking port mode, you can either use the mlxconfig or the UEFI tools.
UEFI can configure the device before the operating system is up, while mlxconfig configures the card once the operating system is up. According to your preference, use one of the below tools:
The mlxconfig tool allows users to change device configurations without burning the firmware. The configuration is also kept after reset. By default, mlxconfig shows the configurations that will be loaded in the next boot. For more information and instructions, refer to Using mlxconfig to Set IB/ETH Parameters.
PreBoot drivers initialize the adapter device, check the port protocol type – Ethernet or InfiniBand - and bring up the port. Then it connects to a DHCP server to obtain its assigned IP address and network parameters and obtain the source location of the kernel/OS to boot from. The DHCP server instructs the PreBoot drivers to access the kernel/OS through a TFTP server, an iSCSI target, or some other service. For more information and instructions, refer to UEFI.