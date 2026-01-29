Setting High-Speed-Port Link Type

The following table lists the BlueField-3 supported speeds and the default networking port link type per OPN .

Model OPN Data Transmission Rate Default Protocol and Rate B3140L B3240 900-9D3B4-00EN-EA0 / 900-9D3B4-00PN-EA0 900-9D3B6-00CN-AB0 / 900-9D3B6-00SN-AB0900-9D3B6-00CN-PA0 / 900-9D3L6-00CN-AA0 InfiniBand: NDR 400Gb/s Ethernet: 400GbE InfiniBand NDR 400Gb/s B3140H 900-9D3D4-00EN-HA0 / 900-9D3D4-00NN-HA0 InfiniBand: NDR 400Gb/s Ethernet: 400GbE Ethernet 400GbE B3220 B3220L 900-9D3B6-00CV-AA0 / 900-9D3B6-00SV-AA0 900-9D3B4-00CV-EA0 / 900-9D3B4-00SV-EA0 InfiniBand: NDR200 200Gb/s Ethernet: 200GbE Ethernet 200GbE B3210 B3210E B3210L 900-9D3B6-00CC-AA0 / 900-9D3B6-00SC-AA0 900-9D3B6-00CC-EA0 / 900-9D3B6-00SC-EA0900-9D3B4-00CC-EA0 / 900-9D3B4-00SC-EA0 InfiniBand: HDR100 100Gb/s Ethernet: 100GbE Ethernet 100GbE

To configure the high-speed networking port mode, you can either use the mlxconfig or the UEFI tools.

UEFI can configure the device before the operating system is up, while mlxconfig configures the card once the operating system is up. According to your preference, use one of the below tools: