- B3140H SuperNICs Specifications
- B3140L SuperNICs Specifications
- B3220L SuperNICs Specifications
- B3210L SuperNICs Specifications
- B3240 DPUs Specifications
- B3240 DPU for Cold-Aisle Servers Specifications
- TBD B3240 Liquid Cooled DPU Specifications
- B3210 DPUs Specifications
- B3210E DPUs Specifications
- B3220 DPUs Specifications
- DPUs Mechanical Drawing and Dimensions
- Bracket Mechanical Drawings
Specifications
Ensure your system supports the following system hardware and power supply requirements prior to installing your card.
Power Supply Requirement
A minimum of 75W system power supply through the PCIe x16 interface
R equire a supplementary 8-pin ATX power supply connectivity available through the external power supply connector .
OPNs
BlueField-3 SoC
BlueField-3 E-Series -8 Arm-Cores - 505MHz/2000MHz
Physical
Single-Slot HHHL Card Dimensions: 68.90mm x 167.65mm
Tall Bracket Dimensions: 120.5 x 21.95mm
Short Bracket Dimensions: 80.22mm x 22.83mm
Heatsink Dimensions (Length, Width, Height): 139.6mm x 92.7mm x 10.2mm
Interfaces
On-board Memory
PCI Express Interface
Gen 5.0 SERDES @ 32.0GT/s, 16 lanes (4.0, 3.0, 2.0 and 1.1 compatible)
Networking Connector
Single-port QSFP112 (copper and optical)
Data Rate
InfiniBand
NDR/NDR200/HDR/HDR100/EDR/FDR/SDR
Ethernet (Default)
400/200/100/50/25/10 Gb/s
Protocol Support
InfiniBand: IBTA v1.5(a)
Auto-Negotiation: NDR (4 lanes x 100Gb/s per lane) port, NDR200 ( 2 lanes x 100Gb/s per lane ) port, HDR (50Gb/s per lane) port, HDR100 (2 lane x 50Gb/s per lane), EDR (25Gb/s per lane) port, FDR (14.0625Gb/s per lane), 1X/2X/4X SDR (2.5Gb/s per lane)
Ethernet: 4 00GAUI-4 C2M, 400GBASE-CR4 , 200GAUI-4 C2M, 200GBASE-CR4, 100GAUI-2 C2M, 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-CR2, 100GBASE-CR1, 50GAUI-2 C2M, 50GAUI-1 C2M, 50GBASE-CR, 50GBASE-R2 , 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 10GBASE-R, 10GBASE-CX4, 1000BASE-CX, CAUI-4 C2M, 25GAUI C2M, XLAUI C2M , XLPPI, SFI
Electrical and Thermal Specifications
Voltage
12V
Electrical and thermal specifications are provided in "NVIDIA BlueField-3 Networking Platform Product Specifications" document. You can access the document either by logging into NVOnline or by contacting your NVIDIA representative.
Environmental
Temperature
Operational
0°C to 55°C
Non-operational
-40°C to 70°C (b)
Humidity
Operational
10% to 85% relative humidity
Non-operational
10% to 90% relative humidity
Altitude (Operational)
3050m
|
Regulatory
Safety
CB / cTUVus / CE
EMC
CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM
RoHS
RoHS compliant
Regulatory Model Number
D3D4
Notes:
(a) The BlueField-3 SuperNICs supplement the IBTA auto-negotiation specification to get better bit error rates and longer cable reaches. This supplemental feature only initiates when connected to another NVIDIA InfiniBand product.
(b) The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.
OPNs
BlueField-3 SoC
BlueField-3 E-Series - 8 Arm-Cores - 505MHz/2000MHz
Physical
Single-Slot FHHL Card Dimensions: 111.15mm x 167.65mm
Tall Bracket Dimensions: 121.0mm x 21.6mm
Heatsink Dimensions (Length, Width, Height): 139.6mm x 92.7mm x 10.2mm
Interfaces
On-board Memory
PCI Express Interface
Gen 5.0 SERDES @ 32.0GT/s, 16 lanes (4.0, 3.0, 2.0 and 1.1 compatible)
Networking Connector
Single-port QSFP112 (copper and optical)
Data Rate
InfiniBand (Default Speed)
NDR/NDR200/HDR/HDR100/EDR/FDR/SDR
Ethernet
400/200/100/50/25/10 Gb/s
Protocol Support
InfiniBand: IBTA v1.5(a)
Auto-Negotiation: NDR (4 lanes x 100Gb/s per lane) port, NDR200 ( 2 lanes x 100Gb/s per lane ) port, HDR (50Gb/s per lane) port, HDR100 (2 lane x 50Gb/s per lane), EDR (25Gb/s per lane) port, FDR (14.0625Gb/s per lane), 1X/2X/4X SDR (2.5Gb/s per lane)
Ethernet: 400GAUI-4 C2M, 400GBASE-CR4, 200GAUI-2 C2M, 200GAUI-4 C2M, 200GBASE-CR4, 100GAUI-2 C2M, 100GAUI-1 C2M, 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-CR2, 100GBASE-CR1, 50GAUI-2 C2M, 50GAUI-1 C2M, 50GBASE-CR, 50GBASE-R2 , 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 10GBASE-R, 10GBASE-CX4, 1000BASE-CX, CAUI-4 C2M, 25GAUI C2M, XLAUI C2M , XLPPI, SFI
Electrical and Thermal Specifications
Voltage
12V
Electrical and thermal specifications are provided in "NVIDIA BlueField-3 Networking Platform Product Specifications" document. You can access the document either by logging into NVOnline or by contacting your NVIDIA representative.
Environmental
Temperature
Operational
0°C to 55°C
Non-operational
-40°C to 70°C(b)
Humidity
Operational
10% to 85% relative humidity
Non-operational
10% to 90% relative humidity
Altitude (Operational)
3050m
|
Regulatory
Safety
CB / cTUVus / CE
EMC
CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM
RoHS
RoHS compliant
Regulatory Model Number
D3B4
Notes:
(a) The BlueField-3 SuperNICs supplement the IBTA auto-negotiation specification to get better bit error rates and longer cable reaches. This supplemental feature only initiates when connected to another NVIDIA InfiniBand product.
(b) The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.
OPNs
900-9D3B4-00CV-EA0: Crypto Enabled with integrated BMC
900-9D3B4-00SV-EA0: Crypto Disabled with integrated BMC
BlueField-3 SoC
BlueField-3 E-Series -8 Arm-Cores - 505MHz/2000MHz
Physical
Single-Slot FHHL Card Dimensions: 111.15mm x 167.65mm
Tall Bracket Dimensions: 120.5mm x 21.95mm
Heatsink Dimensions (Length, Width, Height): 139.6mm x 92.7mm x 10.2mm
Interfaces
On-board Memory
PCI Express Interface
Gen 5.0 SERDES @ 32.0GT/s, 16 lanes (4.0, 3.0, 2.0 and 1.1 compatible)
Networking Connector
Dual-port QSFP112 (copper and optical)
Data Rate
InfiniBand
NDR200/HDR/HDR100/EDR/FDR/SDR
Ethernet (Default)
200/100/50/25/10 Gb/s
Protocol Support
InfiniBand: IBTA v1.5(a)
Auto-Negotiation: NDR200 ( 2 lanes x 100Gb/s per lane ) port, HDR (50Gb/s per lane) port, HDR100 (2 lane x 50Gb/s per lane), EDR (25Gb/s per lane) port, FDR (14.0625Gb/s per lane), 1X/2X/4X SDR (2.5Gb/s per lane)
Ethernet: 200GAUI-4 C2M, 200GBASE-CR4, 100GAUI-2 C2M, 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-CR2, 100GBASE-CR1, 50GAUI-2 C2M, 50GAUI-1 C2M, 50GBASE-CR, 50GBASE-R2 , 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 10GBASE-R, 10GBASE-CX4, 1000BASE-CX, CAUI-4 C2M, 25GAUI C2M, XLAUI C2M , XLPPI, SFI
Electrical and Thermal Specifications
Voltage
12V
Electrical and thermal specifications are provided in "NVIDIA BlueField-3 Networking Platform Product Specifications" document. You can access the document either by logging into NVOnline or by contacting your NVIDIA representative.
Environmental
Temperature
Operational
0°C to 55°C
Non-operational
-40°C to 70°C (b)
Humidity
Operational
10% to 85% relative humidity
Non-operational
10% to 90% relative humidity
Altitude (Operational)
3050m
|
Regulatory
Safety
CB / cTUVus / CE
EMC
CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM
RoHS
RoHS compliant
Regulatory Model Number
D3B4
Notes:
(a) The BlueField-3 SuperNICs supplement the IBTA auto-negotiation specification to get better bit error rates and longer cable reaches. This supplemental feature only initiates when connected to another NVIDIA InfiniBand product.
(b) The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.
OPNs
BlueField-3 SoC
BlueField-3 E-Series -8 Arm-Cores - 505MHz/2000MHz
Physical
Single-Slot FHHL Card Dimensions: 111.15mm x 167.65mm
Tall Bracket Dimensions: 120.5mm x 21.95mm
Heatsink Dimensions (Length, Width, Height): 139.6mm x 92.7mm x 10.2mm
Interfaces
On-board Memory
PCI Express Interface
Gen 5.0 SERDES @ 32.0GT/s, 16 lanes (4.0, 3.0, 2.0 and 1.1 compatible)
Networking Connector
Dual-port QSFP112 (copper and optical)
Data Rate
InfiniBand
HDR100/EDR/FDR/SDR
Ethernet (Default)
100/50/25/10 Gb/s
Protocol Support
InfiniBand: IBTA v1.5(a)
Auto-Negotiation: HDR100 (2 lane x 50Gb/s per lane), EDR (25Gb/s per lane) port, FDR (14.0625Gb/s per lane), 1X/2X/4X SDR (2.5Gb/s per lane)
Ethernet: 1 00GAUI-2 C2M, 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-CR2, 100GBASE-CR1, 50GAUI-2 C2M, 50GAUI-1 C2M, 50GBASE-CR, 50GBASE-R2 , 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 10GBASE-R, 10GBASE-CX4, 1000BASE-CX, CAUI-4 C2M, 25GAUI C2M, XLAUI C2M , XLPPI, SFI
Electrical and Thermal Specifications
Voltage
12V
Electrical and thermal specifications are provided in "NVIDIA BlueField-3 Networking Platform Product Specifications" document. You can access the document either by logging into NVOnline or by contacting your NVIDIA representative.
Environmental
Temperature
Operational
0°C to 55°C
Non-operational
-40°C to 70°C (b)
Humidity
Operational
10% to 85% relative humidity
Non-operational
10% to 90% relative humidity
Altitude (Operational)
3050m
|
Regulatory
Safety
CB / cTUVus / CE
EMC
CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM
RoHS
RoHS compliant
Regulatory Model Number
D3B4
Notes:
(a) The BlueField-3 SuperNICs supplement the IBTA auto-negotiation specification to get better bit error rates and longer cable reaches. This supplemental feature only initiates when connected to another NVIDIA InfiniBand product.
(b) The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.
OPNs
BlueField-3 IC
BlueField-3 P-Series - 16 Arm-Cores - 560 MHz/2133MHz
Physical
Dual-Slot FHHL Card Dimensions: 111.15mm x 167.65mm
Tall Bracket Dimensions: 121.0mm x 21.6mm
Heatsink Dimensions (Length, Width, Height): 139.6mm x 92.7mm x 29.3mm
Interfaces
PCI Express Interface
Gen 5.0 SERDES @ 32.0GT/s, 16 lanes (4.0, 3.0, 2.0 and 1.1 compatible)
Optional: Additional PCIe x16 Gen 4.0/5.0 @ SERDES 32GT/s through the PCIe auxiliary passive card and Cabline CA-II Plus harnesses
On-board Memory
Networking Connector
Dual QSFP112 (copper and optical)
Data Rate
InfiniBand (Default Speed)
NDR/NDR200/HDR/HDR100/EDR/FDR/SDR
Ethernet
400/200/100/50/25/10 Gb/s
Protocol Support
InfiniBand: IBTA v1.5(a)
Auto-Negotiation: NDR (4 lanes x 100Gb/s per lane) port, NDR200 ( 2 lanes x 100Gb/s per lane ) port, HDR (50Gb/s per lane) port, HDR100 (2 lane x 50Gb/s per lane), EDR (25Gb/s per lane) port, FDR (14.0625Gb/s per lane), 1X/2X/4X SDR (2.5Gb/s per lane)
Ethernet: 400GAUI-4 C2M, 400GBASE-CR4, 200GAUI-2 C2M, 200GAUI-4 C2M, 200GBASE-CR4, 100GAUI-2 C2M, 100GAUI-1 C2M, 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-CR2, 100GBASE-CR1, 50GAUI-2 C2M, 50GAUI-1 C2M, 50GBASE-CR, 50GBASE-R2 , 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 10GBASE-R, 10GBASE-CX4, 1000BASE-CX, CAUI-4 C2M, 25GAUI C2M, XLAUI C2M , XLPPI, SFI
PCI Express 5.0: SERDES @ 32.0GT/s, 16 lanes (4.0, 3.0, 2.0 and 1.1 compatible)
Electrical and Thermal Specifications
Voltage: 12V
Electrical and thermal specifications are provided in "NVIDIA BlueField-3 Networking Platform Product Specifications" document. You can access the document either by logging into NVOnline or by contacting your NVIDIA representative.
Environmental
Temperature
Operational
0°C to 55°C
Non-operational
-40°C to 70°C(b)
Humidity
Operational
10% to 85% relative humidity
Non-operational
10% to 90% relative humidity
Altitude (Operational)
3050m
|
Regulatory
Safety
CB / cTUVus / CE
EMC
CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM
RoHS
RoHS compliant
Regulatory Model Number
D3B6
Notes:
(a) The BlueField-3 DPU supplement the IBTA auto-negotiation specification to get better bit error rates and longer cable reaches. This supplemental feature only initiates when connected to another NVIDIA InfiniBand product.
(b) The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.
OPNs
BlueField-3 IC
BlueField-3 P-Series - 16 Arm-Cores - 560 MHz/2133MHz
Physical
Single-Slot FHHL Card Dimensions: 111.15mm x 167.65mm
Tall Bracket Dimensions: 121.0mm x 21.6mm
Heatsink Dimensions (Length, Width, Height): 139.6mm x 92.7mm x 13.3mm
Interfaces
PCI Express Interface
Gen 5.0 SERDES @ 32.0GT/s, 16 lanes (4.0, 3.0, 2.0 and 1.1 compatible)
Optional: Additional PCIe x16 Gen 4.0/5.0 @ SERDES 32GT/s through the PCIe auxiliary passive card and Cabline CA-II Plus harnesses
On-board Memory
Networking Connector
Dual QSFP112 (copper and optical)
Data Rate
InfiniBand (Default Speed)
NDR/NDR200/HDR/HDR100/EDR/FDR/SDR
Ethernet
400/200/100/50/25/10 Gb/s
Protocol Support
InfiniBand: IBTA v1.5(a)
Auto-Negotiation: NDR (4 lanes x 100Gb/s per lane) port, NDR200 ( 2 lanes x 100Gb/s per lane ) port, HDR (50Gb/s per lane) port, HDR100 (2 lane x 50Gb/s per lane), EDR (25Gb/s per lane) port, FDR (14.0625Gb/s per lane), 1X/2X/4X SDR (2.5Gb/s per lane)
Ethernet: 400GAUI-4 C2M, 400GBASE-CR4, 200GAUI-2 C2M, 200GAUI-4 C2M, 200GBASE-CR4, 100GAUI-2 C2M, 100GAUI-1 C2M, 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-CR2, 100GBASE-CR1, 50GAUI-2 C2M, 50GAUI-1 C2M, 50GBASE-CR, 50GBASE-R2 , 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 10GBASE-R, 10GBASE-CX4, 1000BASE-CX, CAUI-4 C2M, 25GAUI C2M, XLAUI C2M , XLPPI, SFI
PCI Express 5.0: SERDES @ 32.0GT/s, 16 lanes (4.0, 3.0, 2.0 and 1.1 compatible)
Electrical and Thermal Specifications
Voltage: 12V
Electrical and thermal specifications are provided in "NVIDIA BlueField-3 Networking Platform Product Specifications" document. You can access the document either by logging into NVOnline or by contacting your NVIDIA representative.
Environmental
Temperature
Operational
0°C to 55°C
Non-operational
-40°C to 70°C(b)
Humidity
Operational
10% to 85% relative humidity
Non-operational
10% to 90% relative humidity
Altitude (Operational)
3050m
|
Regulatory
Safety
CB / cTUVus / CE
EMC
CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM
RoHS
RoHS compliant
Regulatory Model Number
D3B6
Notes:
(a) The BlueField-3 DPU supplement the IBTA auto-negotiation specification to get better bit error rates and longer cable reaches. This supplemental feature only initiates when connected to another NVIDIA InfiniBand product.
(b) The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.
OPNs
900-9D3L6-00CN-AA0: Crypto Enabled with integrated BMC dedicated for liquid-cooled servers only
BlueField-3 IC
BlueField-3 P-Series - 16 Arm-Cores - 560 MHz/2133MHz
Physical
Single-Slot FHHL Card Dimensions: 111.15mm x 167.65mm
Tall Bracket Dimensions: 121.0mm x 21.6mm
Heatsink Dimensions (Length, Width, Height): 139.6mm x 92.7mm x 13.3mm
Interfaces
PCI Express Interface
Gen 5.0 SERDES @ 32.0GT/s, 16 lanes (4.0, 3.0, 2.0 and 1.1 compatible)
Optional: Additional PCIe x16 Gen 4.0/5.0 @ SERDES 32GT/s through the PCIe auxiliary passive card and Cabline CA-II Plus harnesses
On-board Memory
Networking Connector
Dual QSFP112 (copper and optical)
Data Rate
InfiniBand (Default Speed)
NDR/NDR200/HDR/HDR100/EDR/FDR/SDR
Ethernet
400/200/100/50/25/10 Gb/s
Protocol Support
InfiniBand: IBTA v1.5(a)
Auto-Negotiation: NDR (4 lanes x 100Gb/s per lane) port, NDR200 ( 2 lanes x 100Gb/s per lane ) port, HDR (50Gb/s per lane) port, HDR100 (2 lane x 50Gb/s per lane), EDR (25Gb/s per lane) port, FDR (14.0625Gb/s per lane), 1X/2X/4X SDR (2.5Gb/s per lane)
Ethernet: 400GAUI-4 C2M, 400GBASE-CR4, 200GAUI-2 C2M, 200GAUI-4 C2M, 200GBASE-CR4, 100GAUI-2 C2M, 100GAUI-1 C2M, 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-CR2, 100GBASE-CR1, 50GAUI-2 C2M, 50GAUI-1 C2M, 50GBASE-CR, 50GBASE-R2 , 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 10GBASE-R, 10GBASE-CX4, 1000BASE-CX, CAUI-4 C2M, 25GAUI C2M, XLAUI C2M , XLPPI, SFI
PCI Express 5.0: SERDES @ 32.0GT/s, 16 lanes (4.0, 3.0, 2.0 and 1.1 compatible)
Electrical and Thermal Specifications
Voltage: 12V
Electrical and thermal specifications are provided in "NVIDIA BlueField-3 Networking Platform Product Specifications" document. You can access the document either by logging into NVOnline or by contacting your NVIDIA representative.
Environmental
Temperature
Operational
0°C to 55°C
Non-operational
-40°C to 70°C(b)
Humidity
Operational
10% to 85% relative humidity
Non-operational
10% to 90% relative humidity
Altitude (Operational)
3050m
|
Regulatory
Safety
CB / cTUVus / CE
EMC
CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM
RoHS
RoHS compliant
Regulatory Model Number
D3B6
Notes:
(a) The BlueField-3 DPU supplement the IBTA auto-negotiation specification to get better bit error rates and longer cable reaches. This supplemental feature only initiates when connected to another NVIDIA InfiniBand product.
(b) The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.
OPNs
BlueField-3 SoC
BlueField-3 P-Series - 16 Arm-Cores - 560MHz/2133MHz
Physical
Single-Slot FHHL Card Dimensions: 111.15mm x 167.65mm
Tall Bracket Dimensions: 121.0mm x 21.6mm
Heatsink Dimensions (Length, Width, Height): 139.6mm x 92.7mm x 10.2mm
Interfaces
PCI Express Interface
Gen 5.0 SERDES @ 32.0GT/s, 16 lanes (4.0, 3.0, 2.0 and 1.1 compatible)
Optional: Additional PCIe x16 Gen 4.0/5.0 @ SERDES 32GT/s through the PCIe auxiliary passive card and Cabline CA-II Plus harnesses
On-board Memory
Networking Connector
Dual-port QSFP112 (copper and optical)
Data Rate
InfiniBand
HDR100/EDR/FDR/SDR
Ethernet (Default Speed)
100/50/25/10 Gb/s
Protocol Support
InfiniBand: IBTA v1.5(a)
Auto-Negotiation: HDR100 (2 lane x 50Gb/s per lane), EDR (25Gb/s per lane) port, FDR (14.0625Gb/s per lane), 1X/2X/4X SDR (2.5Gb/s per lane).
Ethernet: 100GAUI-2 C2M, 100GAUI-1 C2M, 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-CR2, 100GBASE-CR1, 50GAUI-2 C2M, 50GAUI-1 C2M, 50GBASE-CR, 50GBASE-R2 , 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 10GBASE-R, 10GBASE-CX4, 1000BASE-CX, CAUI-4 C2M, 25GAUI C2M, XLAUI C2M , XLPPI, SFI
Electrical and Thermal Specifications
Voltage: 12V
Electrical and thermal specifications are provided in "NVIDIA BlueField-3 Networking Platform Product Specifications" document. You can access the document either by logging into NVOnline or by contacting your NVIDIA representative.
Environmental
Temperature
Operational
0°C to 55°C
Non-operational
-40°C to 70°C(b)
Humidity
Operational
10% to 85% relative humidity
Non-operational
10% to 90% relative humidity
Altitude (Operational)
3050m
|
Regulatory
Safety
CB / cTUVus / CE
EMC
CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM
RoHS
RoHS compliant
Regulatory Model Number
D3B6
Notes:
(a) The BlueField-3 DPU supplement the IBTA auto-negotiation specification to get better bit error rates and longer cable reaches. This supplemental feature only initiates when connected to another NVIDIA InfiniBand product.
(b) The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.
Requires a supplementary 8-pin ATX power supply connectivity available through the external power supply connector.
OPNs
BlueField-3 SoC
BlueField-3 E-Series - 16 Arm-Cores - 505MHz/2000MHz
Physical
Single-Slot FHHL Card Dimensions: 111.15mm x 167.65mm
Tall Bracket Dimensions: 121.0mm x 21.6mm
Heatsink Dimensions (Length, Width, Height): 139.6mm x 92.7mm x 10.2mm
Interfaces
PCI Express Interface
Gen 5.0 SERDES @ 32.0GT/s, 16 lanes (4.0, 3.0, 2.0 and 1.1 compatible)
Optional: Additional PCIe x16 Gen 4.0/5.0 @ SERDES 32GT/s through the PCIe auxiliary passive card and Cabline CA-II Plus harnesses
On-board Memory
Networking Connector
Dual-port QSFP112 (copper and optical)
Data Rate
InfiniBand
HDR100/EDR/FDR/SDR
Ethernet (Default Speed)
100/50/25/10 Gb/s
Protocol Support
InfiniBand: IBTA v1.5(a)
Auto-Negotiation: HDR100 (2 lane x 50Gb/s per lane), EDR (25Gb/s per lane) port, FDR (14.0625Gb/s per lane), 1X/2X/4X SDR (2.5Gb/s per lane).
Ethernet: 100GAUI-2 C2M, 100GAUI-1 C2M, 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-CR2, 100GBASE-CR1, 50GAUI-2 C2M, 50GAUI-1 C2M, 50GBASE-CR, 50GBASE-R2 , 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 10GBASE-R, 10GBASE-CX4, 1000BASE-CX, CAUI-4 C2M, 25GAUI C2M, XLAUI C2M , XLPPI, SFI
Electrical and Thermal Specifications
Voltage: 12V
Electrical and thermal specifications are provided in "NVIDIA BlueField-3 Networking Platform Product Specifications" document. You can access the document either by logging into NVOnline or by contacting your NVIDIA representative.
Environmental
Temperature
Operational
0°C to 55°C
Non-operational
-40°C to 70°C(b)
Humidity
Operational
10% to 85% relative humidity
Non-operational
10% to 90% relative humidity
Altitude (Operational)
3050m
|
Regulatory
Safety
CB / cTUVus / CE
EMC
CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM
RoHS
RoHS compliant
Regulatory Model Number
D3B6
Notes:
(a) The BlueField-3 DPU supplement the IBTA auto-negotiation specification to get better bit error rates and longer cable reaches. This supplemental feature only initiates when connected to another NVIDIA InfiniBand product.
(b) The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.
OPNs
BlueField-3 SoC
BlueField-3 P-Series - 16 Arm-Cores - 560 MHz/2133MHz
Physical
Single-Slot FHHL Card Dimensions: 111.15mm x 167.65mm
Tall Bracket Dimensions: 121.0mm x 21.6mm
Heatsink Dimensions (Length, Width, Height): 139.6mm x 92.7mm x 10.2mm
Interfaces
PCI Express Interface
Gen 5.0 SERDES @ 32.0GT/s, 16 lanes (4.0, 3.0, 2.0 and 1.1 compatible)
Optional: Additional PCIe x16 Gen 4.0/5.0 @ SERDES 32GT/s through the PCIe auxiliary passive card and Cabline CA-II Plus harnesses
On-Board Memory
Networking Connector
Dual-port QSFP112 (copper and optical)
Data Rate
InfiniBand
NDR200/HDR/HDR100/EDR/FDR/SDR
Ethernet (Default Speed)
200/100/50/25/10 Gb/s
Protocol Support
InfiniBand: IBTA v1.5(b)
Auto-Negotiation: NDR200 ( 2 lanes x 100Gb/s per lane ) port, HDR (50Gb/s per lane) port, HDR100 (2 lane x 50Gb/s per lane), EDR (25Gb/s per lane) port, FDR (14.0625Gb/s per lane), 1X/2X/4X SDR (2.5Gb/s per lane).
Ethernet: 200GAUI-2 C2M, 200GAUI-4 C2M, 200GBASE-CR4, 100GAUI-2 C2M, 100GAUI-1 C2M, 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-CR2, 100GBASE-CR1, 50GAUI-2 C2M, 50GAUI-1 C2M, 50GBASE-CR, 50GBASE-R2 , 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 10GBASE-R, 10GBASE-CX4, 1000BASE-CX, CAUI-4 C2M, 25GAUI C2M, XLAUI C2M , XLPPI, SFI
Electrical and Thermal Specifications
Voltage: 12V
Electrical and thermal specifications are provided in "NVIDIA BlueField-3 Networking Platform Product Specifications" document. You can access the document either by logging into NVOnline or by contacting your NVIDIA representative.
Environmental
Temperature
Operational
0°C to 55°C
Non-operational
-40°C to 70°C(c)
Humidity
Operational
10% to 85% relative humidity
Non-operational
10% to 90% relative humidity
Altitude (Operational)
3050m
|
Regulatory
Safety
CB / cTUVus / CE
EMC
CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM
RoHS
RoHS compliant
Regulatory Model Number
D3B6
Notes:
(c) 5600MT/s is supported from HW rev (AC). For more information, refer to the latest NVIDIA BlueField DPU BSP.(b) The BlueField-3 DPU supplement the IBTA auto-negotiation specification to get better bit error rates and longer cable reaches. This supplemental feature only initiates when connected to another NVIDIA InfiniBand product. (c) The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.
All dimensions are in millimeters. The PCB mechanical tolerance is +/- 0.13mm.
The diagrams may differ for different cards and are provided here for illustration purposes only.
OPNs
Mechanical Drawings
HHHL Single-Slot SuperNICs
Model: B3140H
900-9D3D4-00EN-HA0
900-9D3D4-00NN-HA0
FHHL Single-Slot Single-Port SuperNICs
Model: B3140L
900-9D3B4-00EN-EA0
900-9D3B4-00PN-EA0
FHHL Single-Slot Dual-Port SuperNICs
Model: B3220L
900-9D3B4-00CV-EA0
900-9D3B4-00SV-EA0
Model: B3210L
900-9D3B4-00CC-EA0
900-9D3B4-00SC-EA0
FHHL Single-Slot Dual-Port DPUs
with PCIe Extension Option
Model: B3220
900-9D3B6-00CV-AA0
900-9D3B6-00SV-AA0
Model: B3210
900-9D3B6-00CC-AA0
900-9D3B6-00SC-AA0
Model: B3210E
900-9D3B6-00CC-EA0
900-9D3B6-00SC-EA0
FHHL Dual-Slot Dual-Port DPUs
Model: B3240
900-9D3B6-00CN-AB0
900-9D3B6-00SN-AB0
FHHL Single-Slot Dual-Port DPUs for
Cold-Aisle Servers Only
Model: B3240
900-9D3B6-00CN-PA0
FHHL Single-Slot Dual-Port Liquid Cooled DPU
Model: B3240
OPN: 900-9D3L6-00CN-AA0
TBD
All dimensions are in millimeters.
DPU Configuration
Model/OPNs
Tall Bracket
Short Bracket
HHHL Single-Slot
Dual-Port SuperNICs
Model: B3140H
900-9D3D4-00EN-HA0
900-9D3D4-00NN-HA0
FHHL Single-Slot
Single-port SuperNICs
Model: B3140L
900-9D3B4-00EN-EA0
900-9D3B4-00PN-EA0
FHHL Single-Slot
Dual-Port SuperNICs
Model: B3210L
900-9D3B4-00CC-EA0
900-9D3B4-00SC-EA0
Model: B3220L
900-9D3B4-00CV-EA0
900-9D3B4-00SV-EA0
FHHL Single-Slot
Dual-Port DPUs
Model: B3220
900-9D3B6-00CV-AA0
900-9D3B6-00SV-AA0
Model: B3210
900-9D3B6-00CC-AA0
900-9D3B6-00SC-AA0
Model: B3210E
900-9D3B6-00CC-EA0
900-9D3B6-00SC-EA0
Model: B3240 for Cold-Aisle
900-9D3B6-00CN-PA0
Model: B3240 Liquid-Cooled
900-9D3L6-00CN-AA0
FHHL Dual-Slot
Dual-port DPUs
Model: B3240
900-9D3B6-00CN-AB0
900-9D3B6-00SN-AB0