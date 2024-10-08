NVIDIA BlueField-3 Networking Platform User Guide
Specifications

Ensure your system supports the following system hardware and power supply requirements prior to installing your card.

Power Supply Requirement

  • B3140H SuperNICs: 900-9D3D4-00EN-HA0 and 900-9D3D4-00NN-HA0

  • B3140L SuperNICs: 900-9D3B4-00EN-EA0 and 900-9D3B4-00PN-EA0

  • B3220L SuperNICs: 900-9D3B4-00CV-EA0 and 900-9D3B4-00SV-EA0

  • B3210L SuperNICs: 900-9D3B4-00CC-EA0 and 900-9D3B4-00SC-EA0

A minimum of 75W system power supply through the PCIe x16 interface

  • B3220 DPUs: 900-9D3B6-00CV-AA0 and 900-9D3B6-00SV-AA0

  • B3240 DPUs: 900-9D3B6-00CN-AB0, 900-9D3B6-00SN-AB0,

    900-9D3B6-00CN-PA0 and 900-9D3L6-00CN-AA0

  • B3210 DPUs: 900-9D3B6-00CC-AA0 and 900-9D3B6-00SC-AA0

  • B3210E DPUs: 900-9D3B6-00CC-EA0 and 900-9D3B6-00SC-EA0

R equire a supplementary 8-pin ATX power supply connectivity available through the external power supply connector .

B3140H SuperNICs Specifications

OPNs

  • 900-9D3D4-00EN-HA0: Crypto Enabled with integrated BMC

  • 900-9D3D4-00NN-HA0: Crypto Disabled with integrated BMC

BlueField-3 SoC

BlueField-3 E-Series -8 Arm-Cores - 505MHz/2000MHz

Physical

Single-Slot HHHL Card Dimensions: 68.90mm x 167.65mm

Tall Bracket Dimensions: 120.5 x 21.95mm

Short Bracket Dimensions: 80.22mm x 22.83mm

Heatsink Dimensions (Length, Width, Height): 139.6mm x 92.7mm x 10.2mm

Interfaces

On-board Memory

  • Single-channel with 10 DDR5 + ECC (64bit + 8bit ECC) for a total of 16GB @ 5200MT/s

  • 40GB pSLC eMMC memory + 128GB SSD

PCI Express Interface

Gen 5.0 SERDES @ 32.0GT/s, 16 lanes (4.0, 3.0, 2.0 and 1.1 compatible)

Networking Connector

Single-port QSFP112 (copper and optical)

Data Rate

InfiniBand

NDR/NDR200/HDR/HDR100/EDR/FDR/SDR

Ethernet (Default)

400/200/100/50/25/10 Gb/s

Protocol Support

InfiniBand: IBTA v1.5(a)

Auto-Negotiation: NDR (4 lanes x 100Gb/s per lane) port, NDR200 ( 2 lanes x 100Gb/s per lane ) port, HDR (50Gb/s per lane) port, HDR100 (2 lane x 50Gb/s per lane), EDR (25Gb/s per lane) port, FDR (14.0625Gb/s per lane), 1X/2X/4X SDR (2.5Gb/s per lane)

Ethernet: 4 00GAUI-4 C2M, 400GBASE-CR4 , 200GAUI-4 C2M, 200GBASE-CR4, 100GAUI-2 C2M, 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-CR2, 100GBASE-CR1, 50GAUI-2 C2M, 50GAUI-1 C2M, 50GBASE-CR, 50GBASE-R2 , 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 10GBASE-R, 10GBASE-CX4, 1000BASE-CX, CAUI-4 C2M, 25GAUI C2M, XLAUI C2M , XLPPI, SFI

Electrical and Thermal Specifications

Voltage

12V

Environmental

Temperature

Operational

0°C to 55°C

Non-operational

-40°C to 70°C (b)

Humidity

Operational

10% to 85% relative humidity

Non-operational

10% to 90% relative humidity

Altitude (Operational)

3050m

Regulatory

Safety

CB / cTUVus / CE

EMC

CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM

RoHS

RoHS compliant

Regulatory Model Number

D3D4

Notes:

(a) The BlueField-3 SuperNICs supplement the IBTA auto-negotiation specification to get better bit error rates and longer cable reaches. This supplemental feature only initiates when connected to another NVIDIA InfiniBand product.

(b) The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.

B3140L SuperNICs Specifications

OPNs

  • 900-9D3B4-00EN-EA0: Crypto Enabled with integrated BMC

  • 900-9D3B4-00PN-EA0: Crypto Disabled with integrated BMC

BlueField-3 SoC

BlueField-3 E-Series - 8 Arm-Cores - 505MHz/2000MHz

Physical

Single-Slot FHHL Card Dimensions: 111.15mm x 167.65mm

Tall Bracket Dimensions: 121.0mm x 21.6mm

Heatsink Dimensions (Length, Width, Height): 139.6mm x 92.7mm x 10.2mm

Interfaces

On-board Memory

  • Single-channel with 10 DDR5 + ECC (64bit + 8bit ECC) for a total of 16GB@ 5200MT/s

  • 40GB pSLC eMMC memory + 128GB SSD

PCI Express Interface

Gen 5.0 SERDES @ 32.0GT/s, 16 lanes (4.0, 3.0, 2.0 and 1.1 compatible)

Networking Connector

Single-port QSFP112 (copper and optical)

Data Rate

InfiniBand (Default Speed)

NDR/NDR200/HDR/HDR100/EDR/FDR/SDR

Ethernet

400/200/100/50/25/10 Gb/s

Protocol Support

InfiniBand: IBTA v1.5(a)

Auto-Negotiation: NDR (4 lanes x 100Gb/s per lane) port, NDR200 ( 2 lanes x 100Gb/s per lane ) port, HDR (50Gb/s per lane) port, HDR100 (2 lane x 50Gb/s per lane), EDR (25Gb/s per lane) port, FDR (14.0625Gb/s per lane), 1X/2X/4X SDR (2.5Gb/s per lane)

Ethernet: 400GAUI-4 C2M, 400GBASE-CR4, 200GAUI-2 C2M, 200GAUI-4 C2M, 200GBASE-CR4, 100GAUI-2 C2M, 100GAUI-1 C2M, 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-CR2, 100GBASE-CR1, 50GAUI-2 C2M, 50GAUI-1 C2M, 50GBASE-CR, 50GBASE-R2 , 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 10GBASE-R, 10GBASE-CX4, 1000BASE-CX, CAUI-4 C2M, 25GAUI C2M, XLAUI C2M , XLPPI, SFI

Electrical and Thermal Specifications

Voltage

12V

Environmental

Temperature

Operational

0°C to 55°C

Non-operational

-40°C to 70°C(b)

Humidity

Operational

10% to 85% relative humidity

Non-operational

10% to 90% relative humidity

Altitude (Operational)

3050m

Regulatory

Safety

CB / cTUVus / CE

EMC

CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM

RoHS

RoHS compliant

Regulatory Model Number

D3B4

Notes:

(a) The BlueField-3 SuperNICs supplement the IBTA auto-negotiation specification to get better bit error rates and longer cable reaches. This supplemental feature only initiates when connected to another NVIDIA InfiniBand product.

(b) The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.

B3220L SuperNICs Specifications

OPNs

900-9D3B4-00CV-EA0: Crypto Enabled with integrated BMC

900-9D3B4-00SV-EA0: Crypto Disabled with integrated BMC

BlueField-3 SoC

BlueField-3 E-Series -8 Arm-Cores - 505MHz/2000MHz

Physical

Single-Slot FHHL Card Dimensions: 111.15mm x 167.65mm

Tall Bracket Dimensions: 120.5mm x 21.95mm

Heatsink Dimensions (Length, Width, Height): 139.6mm x 92.7mm x 10.2mm

Interfaces

On-board Memory

  • Single-channel with 10 DDR5 + ECC (64bit + 8bit ECC) for a total of 16GB @ 5200MT/s

  • 40GB pSLC eMMC memory + 128GB SSD

PCI Express Interface

Gen 5.0 SERDES @ 32.0GT/s, 16 lanes (4.0, 3.0, 2.0 and 1.1 compatible)

Networking Connector

Dual-port QSFP112 (copper and optical)

Data Rate

InfiniBand

NDR200/HDR/HDR100/EDR/FDR/SDR

Ethernet (Default)

200/100/50/25/10 Gb/s

Protocol Support

InfiniBand: IBTA v1.5(a)

Auto-Negotiation: NDR200 ( 2 lanes x 100Gb/s per lane ) port, HDR (50Gb/s per lane) port, HDR100 (2 lane x 50Gb/s per lane), EDR (25Gb/s per lane) port, FDR (14.0625Gb/s per lane), 1X/2X/4X SDR (2.5Gb/s per lane)

Ethernet: 200GAUI-4 C2M, 200GBASE-CR4, 100GAUI-2 C2M, 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-CR2, 100GBASE-CR1, 50GAUI-2 C2M, 50GAUI-1 C2M, 50GBASE-CR, 50GBASE-R2 , 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 10GBASE-R, 10GBASE-CX4, 1000BASE-CX, CAUI-4 C2M, 25GAUI C2M, XLAUI C2M , XLPPI, SFI

Electrical and Thermal Specifications

Voltage

12V

Environmental

Temperature

Operational

0°C to 55°C

Non-operational

-40°C to 70°C (b)

Humidity

Operational

10% to 85% relative humidity

Non-operational

10% to 90% relative humidity

Altitude (Operational)

3050m

Regulatory

Safety

CB / cTUVus / CE

EMC

CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM

RoHS

RoHS compliant

Regulatory Model Number

D3B4

Notes:

(a) The BlueField-3 SuperNICs supplement the IBTA auto-negotiation specification to get better bit error rates and longer cable reaches. This supplemental feature only initiates when connected to another NVIDIA InfiniBand product.

(b) The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.

B3210L SuperNICs Specifications

OPNs

  • 900-9D3B4-00CC-EA0: Crypto Enabled with integrated BMC

  • 900-9D3B4-00SC-EA0: Crypto Disabled with integrated BMC

BlueField-3 SoC

BlueField-3 E-Series -8 Arm-Cores - 505MHz/2000MHz

Physical

Single-Slot FHHL Card Dimensions: 111.15mm x 167.65mm

Tall Bracket Dimensions: 120.5mm x 21.95mm

Heatsink Dimensions (Length, Width, Height): 139.6mm x 92.7mm x 10.2mm

Interfaces

On-board Memory

  • Single-channel with 10 DDR5 + ECC (64bit + 8bit ECC) for a total of 16GB @ 5200MT/s

  • 40GB pSLC eMMC memory + 128GB SSD

PCI Express Interface

Gen 5.0 SERDES @ 32.0GT/s, 16 lanes (4.0, 3.0, 2.0 and 1.1 compatible)

Networking Connector

Dual-port QSFP112 (copper and optical)

Data Rate

InfiniBand

HDR100/EDR/FDR/SDR

Ethernet (Default)

100/50/25/10 Gb/s

Protocol Support

InfiniBand: IBTA v1.5(a)

Auto-Negotiation: HDR100 (2 lane x 50Gb/s per lane), EDR (25Gb/s per lane) port, FDR (14.0625Gb/s per lane), 1X/2X/4X SDR (2.5Gb/s per lane)

Ethernet: 1 00GAUI-2 C2M, 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-CR2, 100GBASE-CR1, 50GAUI-2 C2M, 50GAUI-1 C2M, 50GBASE-CR, 50GBASE-R2 , 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 10GBASE-R, 10GBASE-CX4, 1000BASE-CX, CAUI-4 C2M, 25GAUI C2M, XLAUI C2M , XLPPI, SFI

Electrical and Thermal Specifications

Voltage

12V

Environmental

Temperature

Operational

0°C to 55°C

Non-operational

-40°C to 70°C (b)

Humidity

Operational

10% to 85% relative humidity

Non-operational

10% to 90% relative humidity

Altitude (Operational)

3050m

Regulatory

Safety

CB / cTUVus / CE

EMC

CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM

RoHS

RoHS compliant

Regulatory Model Number

D3B4

Notes:

(a) The BlueField-3 SuperNICs supplement the IBTA auto-negotiation specification to get better bit error rates and longer cable reaches. This supplemental feature only initiates when connected to another NVIDIA InfiniBand product.

(b) The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.

B3240 DPUs Specifications

OPNs

  • 900-9D3B6-00CN-AB0: Crypto Enabled with integrated BMC

  • 900-9D3B6-00SN-AB0: Crypto Disabled with integrated BMC

BlueField-3 IC

BlueField-3 P-Series - 16 Arm-Cores - 560 MHz/2133MHz

Physical

Dual-Slot FHHL Card Dimensions: 111.15mm x 167.65mm

Tall Bracket Dimensions: 121.0mm x 21.6mm

Heatsink Dimensions (Length, Width, Height): 139.6mm x 92.7mm x 29.3mm

Interfaces

PCI Express Interface

Gen 5.0 SERDES @ 32.0GT/s, 16 lanes (4.0, 3.0, 2.0 and 1.1 compatible)

Optional: Additional PCIe x16 Gen 4.0/5.0 @ SERDES 32GT/s through the PCIe auxiliary passive card and Cabline CA-II Plus harnesses

On-board Memory

  • Dual-channel with 20 DDR5 + ECC (128bit + 16bit ECC) for a total of 32GB @ 5600MT/s

  • 40GB pSLC eMMC memory + 128GB SSD

Networking Connector

Dual QSFP112 (copper and optical)

Data Rate

InfiniBand (Default Speed)

NDR/NDR200/HDR/HDR100/EDR/FDR/SDR

Ethernet

400/200/100/50/25/10 Gb/s

Protocol Support

InfiniBand: IBTA v1.5(a)

Auto-Negotiation: NDR (4 lanes x 100Gb/s per lane) port, NDR200 ( 2 lanes x 100Gb/s per lane ) port, HDR (50Gb/s per lane) port, HDR100 (2 lane x 50Gb/s per lane), EDR (25Gb/s per lane) port, FDR (14.0625Gb/s per lane), 1X/2X/4X SDR (2.5Gb/s per lane)

Ethernet: 400GAUI-4 C2M, 400GBASE-CR4, 200GAUI-2 C2M, 200GAUI-4 C2M, 200GBASE-CR4, 100GAUI-2 C2M, 100GAUI-1 C2M, 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-CR2, 100GBASE-CR1, 50GAUI-2 C2M, 50GAUI-1 C2M, 50GBASE-CR, 50GBASE-R2 , 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 10GBASE-R, 10GBASE-CX4, 1000BASE-CX, CAUI-4 C2M, 25GAUI C2M, XLAUI C2M , XLPPI, SFI

PCI Express 5.0: SERDES @ 32.0GT/s, 16 lanes (4.0, 3.0, 2.0 and 1.1 compatible)

Electrical and Thermal Specifications

Voltage: 12V

Environmental

Temperature

Operational

0°C to 55°C

Non-operational

-40°C to 70°C(b)

Humidity

Operational

10% to 85% relative humidity

Non-operational

10% to 90% relative humidity

Altitude (Operational)

3050m

Regulatory

Safety

CB / cTUVus / CE

EMC

CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM

RoHS

RoHS compliant

Regulatory Model Number

D3B6

Notes:

(a) The BlueField-3 DPU supplement the IBTA auto-negotiation specification to get better bit error rates and longer cable reaches. This supplemental feature only initiates when connected to another NVIDIA InfiniBand product.

(b) The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.

B3240 DPU for Cold-Aisle Servers Specifications

OPNs

  • 900-9D3B6-00CN-PA0: Crypto Enabled with integrated BMC dedicated for cold-aisle servers only

BlueField-3 IC

BlueField-3 P-Series - 16 Arm-Cores - 560 MHz/2133MHz

Physical

Single-Slot FHHL Card Dimensions: 111.15mm x 167.65mm

Tall Bracket Dimensions: 121.0mm x 21.6mm

Heatsink Dimensions (Length, Width, Height): 139.6mm x 92.7mm x 13.3mm

Interfaces

PCI Express Interface

Gen 5.0 SERDES @ 32.0GT/s, 16 lanes (4.0, 3.0, 2.0 and 1.1 compatible)

Optional: Additional PCIe x16 Gen 4.0/5.0 @ SERDES 32GT/s through the PCIe auxiliary passive card and Cabline CA-II Plus harnesses

On-board Memory

  • Dual-channel with 20 DDR5 + ECC (128bit + 16bit ECC) for a total of 32GB @ 5600MT/s

  • 40GB pSLC eMMC memory + 128GB SSD

Networking Connector

Dual QSFP112 (copper and optical)

Data Rate

InfiniBand (Default Speed)

NDR/NDR200/HDR/HDR100/EDR/FDR/SDR

Ethernet

400/200/100/50/25/10 Gb/s

Protocol Support

InfiniBand: IBTA v1.5(a)

Auto-Negotiation: NDR (4 lanes x 100Gb/s per lane) port, NDR200 ( 2 lanes x 100Gb/s per lane ) port, HDR (50Gb/s per lane) port, HDR100 (2 lane x 50Gb/s per lane), EDR (25Gb/s per lane) port, FDR (14.0625Gb/s per lane), 1X/2X/4X SDR (2.5Gb/s per lane)

Ethernet: 400GAUI-4 C2M, 400GBASE-CR4, 200GAUI-2 C2M, 200GAUI-4 C2M, 200GBASE-CR4, 100GAUI-2 C2M, 100GAUI-1 C2M, 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-CR2, 100GBASE-CR1, 50GAUI-2 C2M, 50GAUI-1 C2M, 50GBASE-CR, 50GBASE-R2 , 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 10GBASE-R, 10GBASE-CX4, 1000BASE-CX, CAUI-4 C2M, 25GAUI C2M, XLAUI C2M , XLPPI, SFI

PCI Express 5.0: SERDES @ 32.0GT/s, 16 lanes (4.0, 3.0, 2.0 and 1.1 compatible)

Electrical and Thermal Specifications

Voltage: 12V

Environmental

Temperature

Operational

0°C to 55°C

Non-operational

-40°C to 70°C(b)

Humidity

Operational

10% to 85% relative humidity

Non-operational

10% to 90% relative humidity

Altitude (Operational)

3050m

Regulatory

Safety

CB / cTUVus / CE

EMC

CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM

RoHS

RoHS compliant

Regulatory Model Number

D3B6

Notes:

(a) The BlueField-3 DPU supplement the IBTA auto-negotiation specification to get better bit error rates and longer cable reaches. This supplemental feature only initiates when connected to another NVIDIA InfiniBand product.

(b) The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.

TBD B3240 Liquid Cooled DPU Specifications

OPNs

900-9D3L6-00CN-AA0: Crypto Enabled with integrated BMC dedicated for liquid-cooled servers only

BlueField-3 IC

BlueField-3 P-Series - 16 Arm-Cores - 560 MHz/2133MHz

Physical

Single-Slot FHHL Card Dimensions: 111.15mm x 167.65mm

Tall Bracket Dimensions: 121.0mm x 21.6mm

Heatsink Dimensions (Length, Width, Height): 139.6mm x 92.7mm x 13.3mm

Interfaces

PCI Express Interface

Gen 5.0 SERDES @ 32.0GT/s, 16 lanes (4.0, 3.0, 2.0 and 1.1 compatible)

Optional: Additional PCIe x16 Gen 4.0/5.0 @ SERDES 32GT/s through the PCIe auxiliary passive card and Cabline CA-II Plus harnesses

On-board Memory

  • Dual-channel with 20 DDR5 + ECC (128bit + 16bit ECC) for a total of 32GB @ 5600MT/s

  • 40GB pSLC eMMC memory + 128GB SSD

Networking Connector

Dual QSFP112 (copper and optical)

Data Rate

InfiniBand (Default Speed)

NDR/NDR200/HDR/HDR100/EDR/FDR/SDR

Ethernet

400/200/100/50/25/10 Gb/s

Protocol Support

InfiniBand: IBTA v1.5(a)

Auto-Negotiation: NDR (4 lanes x 100Gb/s per lane) port, NDR200 ( 2 lanes x 100Gb/s per lane ) port, HDR (50Gb/s per lane) port, HDR100 (2 lane x 50Gb/s per lane), EDR (25Gb/s per lane) port, FDR (14.0625Gb/s per lane), 1X/2X/4X SDR (2.5Gb/s per lane)

Ethernet: 400GAUI-4 C2M, 400GBASE-CR4, 200GAUI-2 C2M, 200GAUI-4 C2M, 200GBASE-CR4, 100GAUI-2 C2M, 100GAUI-1 C2M, 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-CR2, 100GBASE-CR1, 50GAUI-2 C2M, 50GAUI-1 C2M, 50GBASE-CR, 50GBASE-R2 , 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 10GBASE-R, 10GBASE-CX4, 1000BASE-CX, CAUI-4 C2M, 25GAUI C2M, XLAUI C2M , XLPPI, SFI

PCI Express 5.0: SERDES @ 32.0GT/s, 16 lanes (4.0, 3.0, 2.0 and 1.1 compatible)

Electrical and Thermal Specifications

Voltage: 12V

Environmental

Temperature

Operational

0°C to 55°C

Non-operational

-40°C to 70°C(b)

Humidity

Operational

10% to 85% relative humidity

Non-operational

10% to 90% relative humidity

Altitude (Operational)

3050m

Regulatory

Safety

CB / cTUVus / CE

EMC

CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM

RoHS

RoHS compliant

Regulatory Model Number

D3B6

Notes:

(a) The BlueField-3 DPU supplement the IBTA auto-negotiation specification to get better bit error rates and longer cable reaches. This supplemental feature only initiates when connected to another NVIDIA InfiniBand product.

(b) The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.

B3210 DPUs Specifications

OPNs

  • 900-9D3B6-00CC-AA0: Crypto Enabled with integrated BMC

  • 900-9D3B6-00SC-AA0: Crypto Disabled with integrated BMC

BlueField-3 SoC

BlueField-3 P-Series - 16 Arm-Cores - 560MHz/2133MHz

Physical

Single-Slot FHHL Card Dimensions: 111.15mm x 167.65mm

Tall Bracket Dimensions: 121.0mm x 21.6mm

Heatsink Dimensions (Length, Width, Height): 139.6mm x 92.7mm x 10.2mm

Interfaces

PCI Express Interface

Gen 5.0 SERDES @ 32.0GT/s, 16 lanes (4.0, 3.0, 2.0 and 1.1 compatible)

Optional: Additional PCIe x16 Gen 4.0/5.0 @ SERDES 32GT/s through the PCIe auxiliary passive card and Cabline CA-II Plus harnesses

On-board Memory

  • Dual-channel with 20 DDR5 + ECC (128bit + 16bit ECC) for a total of 32GB @ 5600MT/s

  • 40GB pSLC eMMC memory + 128GB SSD

Networking Connector

Dual-port QSFP112 (copper and optical)

Data Rate

InfiniBand

HDR100/EDR/FDR/SDR

Ethernet (Default Speed)

100/50/25/10 Gb/s

Protocol Support

InfiniBand: IBTA v1.5(a)

Auto-Negotiation: HDR100 (2 lane x 50Gb/s per lane), EDR (25Gb/s per lane) port, FDR (14.0625Gb/s per lane), 1X/2X/4X SDR (2.5Gb/s per lane).

Ethernet: 100GAUI-2 C2M, 100GAUI-1 C2M, 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-CR2, 100GBASE-CR1, 50GAUI-2 C2M, 50GAUI-1 C2M, 50GBASE-CR, 50GBASE-R2 , 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 10GBASE-R, 10GBASE-CX4, 1000BASE-CX, CAUI-4 C2M, 25GAUI C2M, XLAUI C2M , XLPPI, SFI

Electrical and Thermal Specifications

Voltage: 12V

Environmental

Temperature

Operational

0°C to 55°C

Non-operational

-40°C to 70°C(b)

Humidity

Operational

10% to 85% relative humidity

Non-operational

10% to 90% relative humidity

Altitude (Operational)

3050m

Regulatory

Safety

CB / cTUVus / CE

EMC

CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM

RoHS

RoHS compliant

Regulatory Model Number

D3B6

Notes:

(a) The BlueField-3 DPU supplement the IBTA auto-negotiation specification to get better bit error rates and longer cable reaches. This supplemental feature only initiates when connected to another NVIDIA InfiniBand product.

(b) The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.

B3210E DPUs Specifications

Note

Requires a supplementary 8-pin ATX power supply connectivity available through the external power supply connector.

OPNs

  • 900-9D3B6-00CC-EA0: Crypto Enabled with integrated BMC

  • 900-9D3B6-00SC-EA0: Crypto Disabled with integrated BMC

BlueField-3 SoC

BlueField-3 E-Series - 16 Arm-Cores - 505MHz/2000MHz

Physical

Single-Slot FHHL Card Dimensions: 111.15mm x 167.65mm

Tall Bracket Dimensions: 121.0mm x 21.6mm

Heatsink Dimensions (Length, Width, Height): 139.6mm x 92.7mm x 10.2mm

Interfaces

PCI Express Interface

Gen 5.0 SERDES @ 32.0GT/s, 16 lanes (4.0, 3.0, 2.0 and 1.1 compatible)

Optional: Additional PCIe x16 Gen 4.0/5.0 @ SERDES 32GT/s through the PCIe auxiliary passive card and Cabline CA-II Plus harnesses

On-board Memory

  • Dual-channel with 20 DDR5 + ECC (128bit + 16bit ECC) for a total of 32GB @ 5200MT/s

  • 40GB pSLC eMMC memory + 128GB SSD

Networking Connector

Dual-port QSFP112 (copper and optical)

Data Rate

InfiniBand

HDR100/EDR/FDR/SDR

Ethernet (Default Speed)

100/50/25/10 Gb/s

Protocol Support

InfiniBand: IBTA v1.5(a)

Auto-Negotiation: HDR100 (2 lane x 50Gb/s per lane), EDR (25Gb/s per lane) port, FDR (14.0625Gb/s per lane), 1X/2X/4X SDR (2.5Gb/s per lane).

Ethernet: 100GAUI-2 C2M, 100GAUI-1 C2M, 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-CR2, 100GBASE-CR1, 50GAUI-2 C2M, 50GAUI-1 C2M, 50GBASE-CR, 50GBASE-R2 , 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 10GBASE-R, 10GBASE-CX4, 1000BASE-CX, CAUI-4 C2M, 25GAUI C2M, XLAUI C2M , XLPPI, SFI

Electrical and Thermal Specifications

Voltage: 12V

Environmental

Temperature

Operational

0°C to 55°C

Non-operational

-40°C to 70°C(b)

Humidity

Operational

10% to 85% relative humidity

Non-operational

10% to 90% relative humidity

Altitude (Operational)

3050m

Regulatory

Safety

CB / cTUVus / CE

EMC

CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM

RoHS

RoHS compliant

Regulatory Model Number

D3B6

Notes:

(a) The BlueField-3 DPU supplement the IBTA auto-negotiation specification to get better bit error rates and longer cable reaches. This supplemental feature only initiates when connected to another NVIDIA InfiniBand product.

(b) The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.

B3220 DPUs Specifications

OPNs

  • 900-9D3B6-00CV-AA0: Crypto Enabled with integrated BMC

  • 900-9D3B6-00SV-AA0: Crypto Disabled with integrated BMC

BlueField-3 SoC

BlueField-3 P-Series - 16 Arm-Cores - 560 MHz/2133MHz

Physical

Single-Slot FHHL Card Dimensions: 111.15mm x 167.65mm

Tall Bracket Dimensions: 121.0mm x 21.6mm

Heatsink Dimensions (Length, Width, Height): 139.6mm x 92.7mm x 10.2mm

Interfaces

PCI Express Interface

Gen 5.0 SERDES @ 32.0GT/s, 16 lanes (4.0, 3.0, 2.0 and 1.1 compatible)

Optional: Additional PCIe x16 Gen 4.0/5.0 @ SERDES 32GT/s through the PCIe auxiliary passive card and Cabline CA-II Plus harnesses

On-Board Memory

  • Dual-channel with 20 DDR5 + ECC (128bit + 16bit ECC) for a total of 32GB @ 5200MT/s(a)

  • 40GB pSLC eMMC memory + 128GB SSD

Networking Connector

Dual-port QSFP112 (copper and optical)

Data Rate

InfiniBand

NDR200/HDR/HDR100/EDR/FDR/SDR

Ethernet (Default Speed)

200/100/50/25/10 Gb/s

Protocol Support

InfiniBand: IBTA v1.5(b)

Auto-Negotiation: NDR200 ( 2 lanes x 100Gb/s per lane ) port, HDR (50Gb/s per lane) port, HDR100 (2 lane x 50Gb/s per lane), EDR (25Gb/s per lane) port, FDR (14.0625Gb/s per lane), 1X/2X/4X SDR (2.5Gb/s per lane).

Ethernet: 200GAUI-2 C2M, 200GAUI-4 C2M, 200GBASE-CR4, 100GAUI-2 C2M, 100GAUI-1 C2M, 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-CR2, 100GBASE-CR1, 50GAUI-2 C2M, 50GAUI-1 C2M, 50GBASE-CR, 50GBASE-R2 , 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 10GBASE-R, 10GBASE-CX4, 1000BASE-CX, CAUI-4 C2M, 25GAUI C2M, XLAUI C2M , XLPPI, SFI

Electrical and Thermal Specifications

Voltage: 12V

Environmental

Temperature

Operational

0°C to 55°C

Non-operational

-40°C to 70°C(c)

Humidity

Operational

10% to 85% relative humidity

Non-operational

10% to 90% relative humidity

Altitude (Operational)

3050m

Regulatory

Safety

CB / cTUVus / CE

EMC

CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM

RoHS

RoHS compliant

Regulatory Model Number

D3B6

Notes:

(c) 5600MT/s is supported from HW rev (AC). For more information, refer to the latest NVIDIA BlueField DPU BSP.

(b) The BlueField-3 DPU supplement the IBTA auto-negotiation specification to get better bit error rates and longer cable reaches. This supplemental feature only initiates when connected to another NVIDIA InfiniBand product.

(c) The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.

DPUs Mechanical Drawing and Dimensions

Note

All dimensions are in millimeters. The PCB mechanical tolerance is +/- 0.13mm.

The diagrams may differ for different cards and are provided here for illustration purposes only.

OPNs

Mechanical Drawings

HHHL Single-Slot SuperNICs

Model: B3140H

900-9D3D4-00EN-HA0

900-9D3D4-00NN-HA0

B3140H-version-1-modificationdate-1704270488710-api-v2.png

FHHL Single-Slot Single-Port SuperNICs

Model: B3140L

900-9D3B4-00EN-EA0

900-9D3B4-00PN-EA0

B3140L-version-1-modificationdate-1704270489207-api-v2.png

FHHL Single-Slot Dual-Port SuperNICs

Model: B3220L

900-9D3B4-00CV-EA0

900-9D3B4-00SV-EA0

Model: B3210L

900-9D3B4-00CC-EA0

900-9D3B4-00SC-EA0

image-2023-12-18_9-49-34-version-1-modificationdate-1702889685500-api-v2.png

FHHL Single-Slot Dual-Port DPUs

with PCIe Extension Option

Model: B3220

900-9D3B6-00CV-AA0

900-9D3B6-00SV-AA0

Model: B3210

900-9D3B6-00CC-AA0

900-9D3B6-00SC-AA0

Model: B3210E

900-9D3B6-00CC-EA0

900-9D3B6-00SC-EA0

B3220-version-1-modificationdate-1704270488310-api-v2.png

FHHL Dual-Slot Dual-Port DPUs

Model: B3240

900-9D3B6-00CN-AB0

900-9D3B6-00SN-AB0

B3240-version-1-modificationdate-1704270489610-api-v2.png

FHHL Single-Slot Dual-Port DPUs for

Cold-Aisle Servers Only

Model: B3240

900-9D3B6-00CN-PA0

image-2024-6-18_13-41-4-version-1-modificationdate-1718716583260-api-v2.png

FHHL Single-Slot Dual-Port Liquid Cooled DPU

Model: B3240

OPN: 900-9D3L6-00CN-AA0

TBD

Bracket Mechanical Drawings

Note

All dimensions are in millimeters.

DPU Configuration

Model/OPNs

Tall Bracket

Short Bracket

HHHL Single-Slot

Dual-Port SuperNICs

Model: B3140H

900-9D3D4-00EN-HA0

900-9D3D4-00NN-HA0

B3140H-Tall-version-1-modificationdate-1704270487310-api-v2.png

B3140H-Short-version-1-modificationdate-1704270487973-api-v2.png

FHHL Single-Slot

Single-port SuperNICs

Model: B3140L

900-9D3B4-00EN-EA0

900-9D3B4-00PN-EA0

image-2023-12-18_9-45-27-version-1-modificationdate-1702889686480-api-v2.png

FHHL Single-Slot

Dual-Port SuperNICs

Model: B3210L

900-9D3B4-00CC-EA0

900-9D3B4-00SC-EA0

Model: B3220L

900-9D3B4-00CV-EA0

900-9D3B4-00SV-EA0

image-2025-3-11_18-9-7-version-1-modificationdate-1741713099263-api-v2.png

FHHL Single-Slot

Dual-Port DPUs

Model: B3220

900-9D3B6-00CV-AA0

900-9D3B6-00SV-AA0

Model: B3210

900-9D3B6-00CC-AA0

900-9D3B6-00SC-AA0

Model: B3210E

900-9D3B6-00CC-EA0

900-9D3B6-00SC-EA0

Model: B3240 for Cold-Aisle

900-9D3B6-00CN-PA0

Model: B3240 Liquid-Cooled

900-9D3L6-00CN-AA0

image-2025-3-11_18-9-7-version-1-modificationdate-1741713099263-api-v2.png

FHHL Dual-Slot

Dual-port DPUs

Model: B3240

900-9D3B6-00CN-AB0

900-9D3B6-00SN-AB0

image-2023-12-18_9-45-53-version-1-modificationdate-1702889685930-api-v2.png

