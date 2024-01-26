On This Page
Supported Servers and Power Cords
Server support depends on the particular setup being used. The following is a partial list of servers with which the DPUs have been tested. For more information, please contact your NVIDIA representative.
Dell
Lenovo
HPE
Supermicro
IEI (Inspur)
H3C
Gigabyte
ASUS
Aivres
R760xa
XE9680
SR675v3
DL385 Gen11
XD670
Dl380 Gen11
SYS-421GE-TNRT
SYS-521GE-TNRT
SYS-821GE-TNHR
NF5468M7-T
NF5688A7
NF5688M7
NF5468A7
R5300 G6
R5500CG6
R5500G6
G493-SB0-A
G593-SD2-A
G593-SD1-A
G593-ZD0-L
G593-ZD1-A
G593-ZD2-A
G493-ZB0-A
ESC N8-E11
ESC N8A-E11
ESC8000-E11/E11P
ESC8000A-E12/E12P
ESC4000-E11
ESC4000A-E12
KR6288X2
KR6288E2
Vendor
Server
Cable Vendor
Part Number
Description
SuperMicro
SYS-421GE-TNRT
Supermicro
CBL-PWEX-1148-20
CBL-PWEX-1040
Supermicro 20cm 8-Pin to 8-Pin Power Cable
Supermicro 8-pin to Two 6+2 Pin 5cm Power GPU Cable
SYS-521GE-TNRT
SYS-821GE-TNHR
Supermicro
CBL-PWEX-0665
Supermicro 8-Pin CPU to 8-Pin PCIe 30cm GPU Power Cable
Lenovo
SR675v3
Molex
SC17B44959
2x4 Micro-Hi ST to Molex 2x4 (455860005) ST 18 AWG L=740 mm (SVT)
Cisco
UCSC-MBF3CBL-Mx2U=
Cisco
72-102491-01
Cisco-UCSC M7/8 2U Power Cable for Nvidia BlueField-3 DPU