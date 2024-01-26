NVIDIA BlueField-3 Networking Platform User Guide
Supported Servers and Power Cords

Supported Servers

Server support depends on the particular setup being used. The following is a partial list of servers with which the DPUs have been tested. For more information, please contact your NVIDIA representative.

Dell

Lenovo

HPE

Supermicro

IEI (Inspur)

H3C

Gigabyte

ASUS

Aivres

R760xa​

XE9680​

SR675v3​​

DL385 Gen11​

XD670​

Dl380 Gen11​

SYS-421GE-TNRT​

SYS-521GE-TNRT​

SYS-821GE-TNHR​

NF5468M7-T​

NF5688A7​

NF5688M7​

NF5468A7​

R5300 G6​

R5500CG6​

R5500G6​

G493-SB0-A​

G593-SD2-A​

G593-SD1-A​

G593-ZD0-L​

G593-ZD1-A​

G593-ZD2-A​

G493-ZB0-A​

ESC N8-E11

ESC N8A-E11

ESC8000-E11/E11P

ESC8000A-E12/E12P

ESC4000-E11

ESC4000A-E12

KR6288X2

KR6288E2

Supported Power Cords

Vendor

Server

Cable Vendor

Part Number

Description

SuperMicro

SYS-421GE-TNRT​

Supermicro

CBL-PWEX-1148-20

CBL-PWEX-1040

Supermicro 20cm 8-Pin to 8-Pin Power Cable

Supermicro 8-pin to Two 6+2 Pin 5cm Power GPU Cable

SYS-521GE-TNRT​

SYS-821GE-TNHR​

Supermicro

CBL-PWEX-0665

Supermicro 8-Pin CPU to 8-Pin PCIe 30cm GPU Power Cable

Lenovo

SR675v3

Molex

SC17B44959

2x4 Micro-Hi ST to Molex 2x4 (455860005) ST 18 AWG L=740 mm (SVT)

Cisco

UCSC-MBF3CBL-Mx2U=

Cisco

72-102491-01

Cisco-UCSC M7/8 2U Power Cable for Nvidia BlueField-3 DPU
