Supported Servers and Power Cords

Server support depends on the particular setup being used. The following is a partial list of servers with which the DPUs have been tested. For more information, please contact your NVIDIA representative.

Dell​ Lenovo​ HPE​ Supermicro​ H3C​ Gigabyte​ ASUS​ Aivres R760xa​ XE9680​ SR675v3​​ DL385 Gen11​ XD670​ Dl380 Gen11​ SYS-421GE-TNRT​ SYS-521GE-TNRT​ SYS-821GE-TNHR​ R5300 G6​ R5500CG6​ R5500G6​ G493-SB0-A​ G593-SD2-A​ G593-SD1-A​ G593-ZD0-L​ G593-ZD1-A​ G593-ZD2-A​ G493-ZB0-A​ ESC N8-E11 ESC N8A-E11 ESC8000-E11/E11P ESC8000A-E12/E12P ESC4000-E11 ESC4000A-E12 KR6288X2 KR6288E2