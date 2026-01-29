On This Page
Technical Specifications
Physical
PCIe Auxiliary Card Size: 5.09 in. x 2.32 in. (129.30mm x 59.00mm)
Two Cabline CA-II Plus harnesses (white and black) Length: 15, 25 or 35cm
Power Consumption
Voltage: 12V, 3.3V_AUX
Maximum current: 100mA for the 3.3V_AUX voltage rail
PCIe Connectivity
MTMK9100-T15
PCI Express Gen 5.0/4.0: SERDES @ 16/32 GT/s, x16 lanes (Gen 3.0 compatible)
MTMK9100-T25 / MTMK9100-T35
PCI Express Gen 4.0: SERDES @ 16GT/s, x16 lanes (Gen 3.0 compatible)
Environmental
Temperature
Operational
0°C to 55°C
Non-operational
-40°C to 70°C
Humidity
Operational
10% to 85% relative humidity
Non-operational
10% to 90% relative humidity
Altitude (Operational)
3050m
Regulatory
Safety: CB / cTUVus / CE
EMC: CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM / KC
RoHS: RoHS Compliant
All dimensions are in millimeters. The PCB mechanical tolerance is +/- 0.13mm.
Auxiliary PCIe Connection Card Tall Bracket
Auxiliary PCIe Connection Card Short Bracket