Document Revision History
|
Date
|
Description
|
Aug. 2023
|
|
Jun. 2023
|
Added important notes on selected OPNs in Ordering Part Numbers and the Specifications chapter
|
Jun. 2023
|
|
May. 2023
|
Updated Specifications - added non-operational storage temperature specifications
|
Apr. 2023
|
Added device ID and PSID information in NVIDIA BlueField-2 InfiniBand/Ethernet DPU User Guide
|
Feb. 2023
|
|
Jan. 2023
|
Updated document title.
|
Dec. 2022
|
Updated Features and Benefits
|
Nov. 2022
|
Oct. 2022
|
Added a warning to the following sections:
|
Sep. 2022
|
Updated the following sections:
|
July 2022
|
Updated the following sections:
|
Jun. 2022
|
Updated HHHL mechanical drawing.
|
Mar. 2022
|
Updated networking ports LED specifications.
|
Feb. 2022
|
Updated the Supported Servers and Power Cords with Cisco power cords.
|
Jan. 2022
|
|
Dec. 2021
|
Updated the NCSI interface pinouts
|
Oct. 2021
|
Added Custom UART Cable Installation instructions.
|
Sep. 2021
|
Updated System Requirements section.
|
Jun. 2021
|
|
May 2021
|
|
Mar. 2021
|
|
Feb. 2021
|
Updated eMMC size to 64GB
|
Dec. 2020
|
|
Dec. 2020
|
|
Oct. 2020
|
First release