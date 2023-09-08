On This Page
Pin Description
The below tables lists the PCI Express pins description. For further details, please refer to PCI Express Interface.
|
Pin #
|
Signal Name
|
Description
|
Pin #
|
Signal Name
|
Description
|
A1
|
PRSNT1#
|
Mechanical Present
|
B1
|
12V
|
A2
|
12V
|
B2
|
12V
|
A3
|
12V
|
B3
|
12V
|
A4
|
GND
|
B4
|
GND
|
A5
|
TCK
|
JTAG - Not Connected
|
B5
|
SMCLK
|
Host SMBus
|
A6
|
TDI
|
JTAG - Not Connected
|
B6
|
SMDAT
|
Host SMBus
|
A7
|
TDO
|
JTAG - Not Connected
|
B7
|
GND
|
A8
|
TMS
|
JTAG - Not Connected
|
B8
|
3.3V
|
3.3V - Not Connected
|
A9
|
3.3V
|
3.3V - Not Connected
|
B9
|
TRST#
|
JTAG - Not Connected
|
A10
|
3.3V
|
3.3V - Not Connected
|
B10
|
3.3V_AUX
|
A11
|
PERST#
|
PCIe Reset
|
B11
|
WAKW#/RSVD
|
A12
|
GND
|
B12
|
RSVD
|
A13
|
REFCLK+
|
Host Reference Clock
|
B13
|
GND
|
A14
|
REFCLK-
|
Host Reference Clock
|
B14
|
PETP0
|
A15
|
GND
|
B15
|
PETN0
|
A16
|
PERP0
|
B16
|
GND
|
A17
|
PERN0
|
B17
|
RSVD
|
A18
|
GND
|
B18
|
GND
|
A19
|
RSVD
|
B19
|
PETP1
|
A20
|
GND
|
B20
|
PETN1
|
A21
|
PERP1
|
B21
|
GND
|
A22
|
PERN1
|
B22
|
GND
|
A23
|
GND
|
B23
|
PETP2
|
A24
|
GND
|
B24
|
PETN2
|
A25
|
PERP2
|
B25
|
GND
|
A26
|
PERN2
|
B26
|
GND
|
A27
|
GND
|
B27
|
PETP3
|
A28
|
GND
|
B28
|
PETN3
|
A29
|
PERP3
|
B29
|
GND
|
A30
|
PERN3
|
B30
|
RSVD
|
A31
|
GND
|
B31
|
RSVD
|
A32
|
RSVD
|
B32
|
GND
|
A33
|
RSVD
|
B33
|
PETP4
|
A34
|
GND
|
B34
|
PETN4
|
A35
|
PERP4
|
B35
|
GND
|
A36
|
PERN4
|
B36
|
GND
|
A37
|
GND
|
B37
|
PETP5
|
A38
|
GND
|
B38
|
PETN5
|
A39
|
PERP5
|
B39
|
GND
|
A40
|
PERN5
|
B40
|
GND
|
A41
|
GND
|
B41
|
PETP6
|
A42
|
GND
|
B42
|
PETN6
|
A43
|
PERP6
|
B43
|
GND
|
A44
|
PERN6
|
B44
|
GND
|
A45
|
GND
|
B45
|
PETP7
|
A46
|
GND
|
B46
|
PETN7
|
A47
|
PERP7
|
B47
|
GND
|
A48
|
PERN7
|
B48
|
RSVD
|
A49
|
GND
|
B49
|
GND
|
A50
|
RSVD
|
B50
|
PETP8
|
A51
|
GND
|
B51
|
PETN8
|
A52
|
PERP8
|
B52
|
GND
|
A53
|
PERN8
|
B53
|
GND
|
A54
|
GND
|
B54
|
PETP9
|
A55
|
GND
|
B55
|
PETN9
|
A56
|
PERP9
|
B56
|
GND
|
A57
|
PERN9
|
B57
|
GND
|
A58
|
GND
|
B58
|
PETP10
|
A59
|
GND
|
B59
|
PETN10
|
A60
|
PERP10
|
B60
|
GND
|
A61
|
PERN10
|
B61
|
GND
|
A62
|
GND
|
B62
|
PETP11
|
A63
|
GND
|
B63
|
PETN11
|
A64
|
PERP11
|
B64
|
GND
|
A65
|
PERN11
|
B65
|
GND
|
A66
|
GND
|
B66
|
PETP12
|
A67
|
GND
|
B67
|
PETN12
|
A68
|
PERP12
|
B68
|
GND
|
A69
|
PERN12
|
B69
|
GND
|
A70
|
GND
|
B70
|
PETP13
|
A71
|
GND
|
B71
|
PETN13
|
A72
|
PERP13
|
B72
|
GND
|
A73
|
PERN13
|
B73
|
GND
|
A74
|
GND
|
B74
|
PETP14
|
A75
|
GND
|
B75
|
PETN14
|
A76
|
PERP14
|
B76
|
GND
|
A77
|
PERN14
|
B77
|
GND
|
A78
|
GND
|
B78
|
PETP15
|
A79
|
GND
|
B79
|
PETN15
|
A80
|
PERP15
|
B80
|
GND
|
A81
|
PERN15
|
B81
|
GND
|
A82
|
GND
|
B82
|
PRSNT2#
|
Mechanical Present
The below table provides the 4-pin vertical USB connector on the DPU. For further details, please refer to USB Interface.
|
Pin #
|
Signal
|
1
|
+5V_USB
|
2
|
USB DP
|
3
|
USB DN
|
4
|
GND
The below table provides the External Power Supply pins of the external power supply interfaces on the DPU. For further details, please refer to External PCIe Power Supply Connector.
The mechanical pinout of the 6-pin external +12V power connector is shown below. The +12V connector is a GPU power PCIe standard connector. Care should be taken to ensure the power is applied to the correct pins as some 6-pin ATX-type connectors can have different pinouts.
|
Pin#
|
Signal Name
|
Description
|
1
|
12V
|
ATX Supplied 12V
|
2
|
12V
|
ATX Supplied 12V
|
3
|
12V
|
ATX Supplied 12V
|
4
|
GND
|
Power Return
|
5
|
Not connected
|
Unused
|
6
|
GND
|
Power Return
The below tables list the NC-SI management interface pinout descriptions per card type. Please follow the link to the table coinciding with the OPN you have purchased.
|
OPN
|
Link to NC-SI connector mapping
|
MBF2M345A-HECOT
|
MBF2M345A-HESOT
|
MBF2M516A-EECOT
|
MBF2M516A-EEEOT
|
MBF2M516A-EENOT
|
MBF2H516A-EECOT
|
MBF2H516A-EEEOT
|
MBF2H516A-EENOT
|
MBF2H516C-EECOT
|
MBF2H516C-EESOT
|
MBF2M516C-EECOT
|
MBF2M516C-EESOT
Table A - NC-SI Connector Pins
This table applies to all HW versions of MBF2M345A-HECOT and MBF2M345A-HESOT.
PACK_ID[2:0] signals allow for 8 unique card IDs. The system configurator sets the unique value per card via the connecting harness.
|
Pin #
|
Pin Name
|
I/O
|
Description / Comments
|
1
|
NCSI_REF_CLK
|
Input
|
50MHz REF CLK for NC-SI BUS
|
2
|
GND
|
GND
|
Ground
|
3
|
NCSI_ARB_IN
|
Input
|
NC-SI hardware arbitration input
|
4
|
PACK_ID0, connected to BlueField-2 NIC_GPIO[49]
|
Input
|
See the note above table
|
5
|
NCSI_ARB_OUT
|
Output
|
NC-SI hardware arbitration output
|
6
|
PACK_ID1, connected to BlueField-2 NIC_GPIO[47]
|
Input
|
See the note above table
|
7
|
NCSI_RX_D0
|
Output
|
Receive Data Out 0
|
8
|
GND
|
GND
|
Ground
|
9
|
NCSI_RX_D1
|
Output
|
Receive Data Out 1
|
10
|
GND
|
GND
|
Ground
|
11
|
NCSI_CRS_DV
|
Output
|
Carrier Sense / Receive Data Valid
|
12
|
GND
|
GND
|
Ground
|
13
|
NCSI_TX_D0
|
Input
|
Transmit Data In 0
|
14
|
GND
|
GND
|
Ground
|
15
|
NCSI_TX_D1
|
Input
|
Transmit Data In 0
|
16
|
GND
|
GND
|
Ground
|
17
|
NCSI_TX_EN
|
Input
|
Transmit Enable
|
18
|
GND
|
GND
|
Ground
|
19
|
Reserved
|
20
|
SOFT_RST#, connected to BlueField-2 device pin HOST_GPIO[7]
|
21
|
ARM_I2C1_SDA
|
Input/Output
|
Open-drain signal
|
22
|
ARM_NSRST#
|
Input/Output
|
Open-drain signal
|
23
|
ARM_I2C1_SCL
|
Input/Output
|
Open-drain signal
|
24
|
PACK_ID2, connected to BlueField-2 device pin NIC_GPIO[46]
|
Input
|
See description above table
|
25
|
GND
|
GND
|
Ground
|
26
|
Not Connected
|
27
|
Not Connected
|
28
|
BF_UART0_TX
|
Output
|
UART transmit serial data output
|
29
|
Not Connected
|
30
|
BF_UART0_RX
|
Input
|
UART transmit serial data input
Table B - NC-SI Connector Pins
This table applies to all HW versions of the following OPNs:
MBF2M516A-EECOT, MBF2M516A-EEEOT, MBF2M516A-EENOT, MBF2H516A-EECOT, MBF2H516A-EEEOT, MBF2H516A-EENOT, MBF2H516C-EECOT, MBF2H516C-EESOT, MBF2M516C-EECOT and MBF2M516C-EESOT.
PACK_ID[2:0] signals allow for 8 unique card IDs. The system configurator sets the unique value per card via the connecting harness.
|
Pin #
|
Pin Name
|
I/O
|
Description / Comments
|
1
|
NCSI_REF_CLK
|
Input
|
50MHz REF CLK for NC-SI BUS
|
2
|
GND
|
GND
|
Ground
|
3
|
NCSI_ARB_IN
|
Input
|
NC-SI hardware arbitration input
|
4
|
PACK_ID0, connected to BlueField-2 device pin NIC_GPIO[49]
|
Input
|
See the note above table
|
5
|
NCSI_ARB_OUT
|
Output
|
NC-SI hardware arbitration output
|
6
|
PACK_ID1, connected to BlueField-2 device pin NIC_GPIO[47]
|
Input
|
See the note above table
|
7
|
NCSI_RX_D0
|
Output
|
Receive Data Out 0
|
8
|
GND
|
GND
|
Ground
|
9
|
NCSI_RX_D1
|
Output
|
Receive Data Out 1
|
10
|
GND
|
GND
|
Ground
|
11
|
NCSI_CRS_DV
|
Output
|
Carrier Sense / Receive Data Valid
|
12
|
GND
|
GND
|
Ground
|
13
|
NCSI_TX_D0
|
Input
|
Transmit Data In 0
|
14
|
GND
|
GND
|
Ground
|
15
|
NCSI_TX_D1
|
Input
|
Transmit Data In 0
|
16
|
GND
|
GND
|
Ground
|
17
|
NCSI_TX_EN
|
Input
|
Transmit Enable
|
18
|
GND
|
GND
|
Ground
|
19
|
Reserved
|
20
|
Reserved
|
21
|
BMC_I2C2_SDA
|
Input/Output
|
Open-drain signal
|
22
|
NIC_BMC_CTRL1, connected to BMC device pin W4 (Open Drain)
|
Input/Output
|
Open-drain signal
|
23
|
BMC_I2C2_SCL
|
Input/Output
|
Open-drain signal
|
24
|
PACK_ID2, connected to BlueField-2 device pin NIC_GPIO[46]
|
Input
|
See description above table
|
25
|
GND
|
GND
|
Ground
|
26
|
NIC_BMC_CTRL0, connected to BMC device pin Y3 (Open Drain)
|
27
|
Not Connected
|
28
|
BMC_TX5
|
Output
|
UART transmit serial data output
|
29
|
Not Connected
|
30
|
BMC_RX5
|
Input
|
UART transmit serial data input