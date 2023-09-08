Pin Description

Warning

This table applies to all HW versions of the following OPNs:

MBF2M516A-EECOT, MBF2M516A-EEEOT, MBF2M516A-EENOT, MBF2H516A-EECOT, MBF2H516A-EEEOT, MBF2H516A-EENOT, MBF2H516C-EECOT, MBF2H516C-EESOT, MBF2M516C-EECOT and MBF2M516C-EESOT.

PACK_ID[2:0] signals allow for 8 unique card IDs. The system configurator sets the unique value per card via the connecting harness.