NVIDIA BlueField-2 InfiniBand/Ethernet DPU User Guide
Specifications

Important

The BlueField-2 DPU is designed and validated for operation in data-center servers and other large environments that guarantee proper power supply and airflow conditions.

The DPU is not intended for installation on a desktop or a workstation. Moreover, installing the DPU in any system without proper power and airflow levels can impact the DPU's functionality and potentially damage it. Failure to meet the environmental requirements listed in this user manual may void the warranty.

Warning

Power and airflow specifications are provided in NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPUs Electrical and Thermal Specifications document, which is available through the customer portal following login.

Important

Ensure your system supports the following system hardware and power supply requirements before installing your DPU.

HHHL DPUs

75W or greater system power supply through the PCIe x16 interface

FHHL DPUs

E-Series DPUs: A maximum of 75W system power supply through the PCIe x16 interface

P-Series DPUs: a m inimum 75W or greater system power supply through the PCIe x16 interface, and an additional 75W through the supplementary 6-pin ATX power supply connector

MBF2M345A-HECOT / MBF2M345A-HESOT Specifications

BlueField-2 DPU

BlueField-2 E-Series - 8 Cores - 430MHz/2000MHz

  • MBF2M345A-HECOT(a): Crypto Enabled, Secure Boot Enabled

  • MBF2M345A-HESOT: Crypto Disabled, Secure Boot Enabled

Physical

Card Dimensions (HHHL): 2.71 in. x 6.6 in. (68.90mm x 167.65 mm)

Bracket Dimensions: 4.73 in. x 0.85 in. (121.0mm x 21.6mm)

Connector: Single QSFP56 (copper and optical)

Interfaces

See Interfaces of MBF2M345A-HECOT, MBF2M345A-HECOT

PCI Express 4.0: SERDES @ 16.0GT/s, 16 lanes (3.0, 2.0 and 1.1 compatible)

Protocol Support

Data Rate

Ethernet

200/100/50/25/10/1 Gb/s

InfiniBand

HDR/HDR100/EDR/FDR/QDR/DDR/SDR

Ethernet: 200GBASE-CR4, 200GBASE-KR4, 200GBASE-SR4, 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-KR4, 100GBASE-SR4, 50GBASE-R2, 50GBASE-R4, 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-KR4, 40GBASE-SR4, 40GBASE-LR4, 40GBASE-ER4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 20GBASE-KR2, 10GBASE-LR,10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASE-KR, SGMII, 1000BASE-CX, 1000BASE-KX, 10GBASE-SR, 100GBASE-CR2, 100GBASE-KR2, 100GBASE-SR2

InfiniBand: IBTA v1.3(b)
Auto-Negotiation: HDR, HDR100 (2 lane x 50Gb/s per lane), EDR, FDR (14.0625Gb/s per lane), QDR (10Gb/s per lane), DDR (5Gb/s per lane), 1X/2X/4X SDR (2.5Gb/s per lane)

Onboard Memory

  • Single-channel with 8 DDR4 8 bit + ECC (64bit + 8bit ECC) 16GB @ 3200MT/s

  • 64GB eMMC memory

DPU Power Supply, Consumption and Airflow

Voltage: 12V

Maximum power available through QSFP56 port: 6W

Power and airflow specifications are provided in NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPUs Power and Airflow Specifications document, which is available at NVOnline following login.

Environmental

Temperature

Operational

0°C to 55°C

Non-operational

-40°C to 70°C(c)

Humidity

Operational

10% to 85% relative humidity

Non-operational

10% to 90% relative humidity

Regulatory

Safety

CB / cTUVus / CE

EMC

CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM

RoHS

RoHS compliant

Notes:
(a) If your target application for this crypto-enabled card will utilize 100Gb/s or higher bandwidth, where a substantial part of the bandwidth will be allocated for IPsec traffic, please refer to the NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPUs Release Notes document to learn about a potential bandwidth limitation. See Related Documents section for details on accessing the document.
(b) The BlueField-2 DPUs supplement the IBTA auto-negotiation specification to get better bit error rates and longer cable reaches. This supplemental feature only initiates when connected to another NVIDIA InfiniBand product.
(c) The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.

MBF2M516A-EECOT / MBF2M516A-EEEOT / MBF2M516A-EENOT Specifications

BlueField-2 DPU

BlueField-2 E-Series - 8 Cores - 430MHz/2000MHz

  • MBF2M516A-EECOT(a): Crypto Enabled, Secure Boot Enabled

  • MBF2M516A-EEEOT(a): Crypto Enabled, Secure Boot Disabled

  • MBF2M516A-EENOT: Crypto Disabled, Secure Boot Disabled

Physical

Card Dimensions (FHHL): 4.53 in. x 6.6 in. (115.15 mm x 167.65 mm)

Bracket Dimensions: 4.76 in. x 0.72 in. (121.0 mm x 18.4 mm)

Connector: Dual QSFP56 (copper and optical)

Interfaces

See Interfaces of MBF2H516A-EEEOT, MBF2H516A-EENOT and MBF2M516A-EECOT

PCI Express 4.0: SERDES @ 16.0GT/s, 16 lanes (3.0, 2.0 and 1.1 compatible)

Protocol Support

Data Rate

Ethernet

100/50/25/10/1 Gb/s

InfiniBand

HDR100/EDR/FDR/QDR/DDR/SDR

Ethernet: 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-KR4, 100GBASE-SR4, 50GBASE-R2, 50GBASE-R4, 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-KR4, 40GBASE-SR4, 40GBASE-LR4, 40GBASE-ER4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 20GBASE-KR2, 10GBASE-LR,10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-KX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASE-KR, SGMII, 1000BASE-CX, 1000BASE-KX, 10GBASE-SR

InfiniBand: IBTA v1.3(b)
Auto-Negotiation: HDR100 (2 lane x 50Gb/s per lane), FDR (14.0625Gb/s per lane), QDR (10Gb/s per lane), DDR (5Gb/s per lane), 1X/2X/4X SDR (2.5Gb/s per lane),

On-board Memory

  • Single-channel with 8 DDR4 8 bit + ECC (64bit + 8bit ECC) 16GB @ 3200MT/s

  • 64GB eMMC memory

DPU Power Supply, Consumption and Airflow

Voltage: 12V

Maximum power available through QSFP56 port: 2.5W (per port)

Power and airflow specifications are provided in NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPUs Power and Airflow Specifications document, which is available at NVOnline following login.

Environmental

Temperature

Operational

0°C to 55°C

Non-operational

-40°C to 70°C(c)

Humidity

Operational

10% to 85% relative humidity

Non-operational

10% to 90% relative humidity

Regulatory

Safety

CB / cTUVus / CE

EMC

CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM

RoHS

RoHS compliant

Notes:
(a) If your target application for this crypto-enabled card will utilize 100Gb/s or higher bandwidth, where a substantial part of the bandwidth will be allocated for IPsec traffic, please refer to the NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPUs Release Notes document to learn about a potential bandwidth limitation. See Related Documents section for details on accessing the document.
(b) The BlueField-2 DPUs supplement the IBTA auto-negotiation specification to get better bit error rates and longer cable reaches. This supplemental feature only initiates when connected to another NVIDIA InfiniBand product.
(c) The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.

MBF2H516A-EENOT / MBF2H516A-EEEOT Specifications

Important

To power up these FHHL P-Series DPUs, you need to connect a PCIe external power cable to the onboard 6-pin ATX connector. The customer should supply the PCIe external power cable (usually available with the server). Refer to External Power Supply Connector for pin descriptions.

BlueField-2 DPU

BlueField-2 P-Series - 8 Cores - 550MHz/2750MHz

  • MBF2H516A-EEEOT(a): Crypto Enabled, Secure Boot Disabled

  • MBF2H516A-EENOT: Crypto Disabled, Secure Boot Disabled

Physical

Card Dimensions (FHHL): 4.53 in. x 6.6 in. (115.15 mm x 167.65 mm)

Bracket Dimensions: 4.76 in. x 0.72 in. (121.0 mm x 18.4 mm)

Connector: Dual QSFP56 (copper and optical)

Interfaces

See Interfaces of MBF2M516A-EEEOT and MBF2M516A-EENOT

PCI Express 4.0: SERDES @ 16.0GT/s, 16 lanes (3.0, 2.0 and 1.1 compatible)

Protocol Support

Data Rate

Ethernet

100/50/25/10/1Gb/s

InfiniBand

HDR100/EDR/FDR/QDR/DDR/SDR

Ethernet: 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-KR4, 100GBASE-SR4, 50GBASE-R2, 50GBASE-R4, 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-KR4, 40GBASE-SR4, 40GBASE-LR4, 40GBASE-ER4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 20GBASE-KR2, 10GBASE-LR,10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-KX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASE-KR, SGMII, 1000BASE-CX, 1000BASE-KX, 10GBASE-SR

InfiniBand: IBTA v1.3(b)
Auto-Negotiation: HDR100 (2 lane x 50Gb/s per lane), FDR (14.0625Gb/s per lane), QDR (10Gb/s per lane), DDR (5Gb/s per lane), 1X/2X/4X SDR (2.5Gb/s per lane)

On-board Memory

16GB On-board DDR4, ECC 3200Mt/s

DPU Power Supply, Consumption and Airflow

Voltage: 12V

Maximum power available through QSFP56 port: 2.5W (per port)

Power and airflow specifications are provided in NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPUs Power and Airflow Specifications document, which is available at NVOnline following login.

Environmental

Temperature

Operational

0°C to 55°C

Non-operational

-40°C to 70°C(c)

Humidity

Operational

10% to 85% relative humidity

Non-operational

10% to 90% relative humidity

Regulatory

Safety

CB / cTUVus / CE

EMC

CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM

RoHS

RoHS compliant

Notes:
(a) If your target application for this crypto-enabled card will utilize 100Gb/s or higher bandwidth, where a substantial part of the bandwidth will be allocated for IPsec traffic, please refer to the NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPUs Release Notes document to learn about a potential bandwidth limitation. See Related Documents section for details on accessing the document.
(b) The BlueField-2 DPUs supplement the IBTA auto-negotiation specification to get better bit error rates and longer cable reaches. This supplemental feature only initiates when connected to another NVIDIA InfiniBand product.
(c) The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.

MBF2M516C-EECOT / MBF2M516C-EESOT Specifications

BlueField-2 DPU

BlueField-2 E-Series - 8 Cores - 430MHz/2000MHz

  • MBF2M516C-EECOT(a): Crypto Enabled, Secure Boot Enabled, with onboard BMC

  • MBF2M516C-EESOT: Crypto Disabled, Secure Boot Enabled, with onboard BMC

Physical

Card Dimensions (FHHL): 4.53 in. x 6.6 in. (115.15 mm x 167.65 mm)

Bracket Dimensions: 4.76 in. x 0.72 in. (121.0 mm x 18.4 mm)

Connector: Dual QSFP56 (copper and optical)

Interfaces

See Interfaces of MBF2H516C-EECOT and MBF2H516C-EESOT

PCI Express 4.0: SERDES @ 16.0GT/s, 16 lanes (3.0, 2.0 and 1.1 compatible)

Protocol Support

Data Rate

Ethernet

100/50/40/25/10/1 Gb/s

InfiniBand

HDR100/EDR/FDE/QDR/DDR/SDR

Ethernet: 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-KR4, 100GBASE-SR4, 50GBASE-R2, 50GBASE-R4, 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-KR4, 40GBASE-SR4, 40GBASE-LR4, 40GBASE-ER4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 20GBASE-KR2, 10GBASE-LR,10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-KX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASE-KR, SGMII, 1000BASE-CX, 1000BASE-KX, 10GBASE-SR

InfiniBand: IBTA v1.3(b)
Auto-Negotiation: HDR100 (2 lane x 50Gb/s per lane), PAM4 256b/257b encoding and RS-FEC, FDR (14.0625Gb/s per lane), QDR (10Gb/s per lane), DDR (5Gb/s per lane), 1X/2X/4X SDR (2.5Gb/s per lane)

On-board Memory

  • Single-channel with 8 DDR4 8 bit + ECC (64bit + 8bit ECC) 16GB @ 3200MT/s

  • 128GB eMMC memory (effectively 40GB with high durability)

DPU Power Supply,Consumption and Airflow

Voltage: 12V

Maximum power available through QSFP56 port: 2.5W (per port)

Power and airflow specifications are provided in NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPUs Power and Airflow Specifications document, which is available at NVOnline following login.

Environmental

Temperature

Operational

0°C to 55°C

Non-operational

-40°C to 70°C(c)

Humidity

Operational

10% to 85% relative humidity

Non-operational

10% to 90% relative humidity

Regulatory

Safety

CB / cTUVus / CE

EMC

CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM

RoHS

RoHS compliant

Notes:
(a) If your target application for this crypto-enabled card will utilize 100Gb/s or higher bandwidth, where a substantial part of the bandwidth will be allocated for IPsec traffic, please refer to the NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPUs Release Notes document to learn about a potential bandwidth limitation. See Related Documents section for details on accessing the document.
(b) The BlueField-2 DPUs supplement the IBTA auto-negotiation specification to get better bit error rates and longer cable reaches. This supplemental feature only initiates when connected to another NVIDIA InfiniBand product.
(c) The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.

MBF2H516C-EECOT/ MBF2H516C-EESOT Specifications

Important

To power up these FHHL P-Series DPUs with x16 PCIe Gen 4 lanes, you need to connect a PCIe external power cable to the onboard 6-pin ATX connector. The customer should supply the PCIe external power cable (usually available with the server). Refer to External Power Supply Connector for pin descriptions.

BlueField-2 DPU

BlueField-2 P-Series - 8 Cores - 550MHz/2750MHz

  • MBF2H516C-EECOT: Crypto Enabled, Secure Boot Enabled, with onboard BMC

  • MBF2H516C-EESOT: Crypto Disabled, Secure Boot Enabled, with onboard BMC

Physical

Card Dimensions (FHHL): 4.53 in. x 6.6 in. (115.15 mm x 167.65 mm)

Bracket Dimensions: 4.76 in. x 0.72 in. (121.0 mm x 18.4 mm)

Connector: Dual QSFP56 (copper and optical)

Interfaces

See Interfaces of MBF2M516C-EECOT and MBF2M516C-EESOT

PCI Express 4.0: SERDES @ 16.0GT/s, 16 lanes (3.0, 2.0 and 1.1 compatible)

Protocol Support

Data Rate

Ethernet

100/50/40/25/10/1 Gb/s

InfiniBand

HDR100/EDR/FDR/QDR/DDR/SDR

Ethernet: 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-KR4, 100GBASE-SR4, 50GBASE-R2, 50GBASE-R4, 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-KR4, 40GBASE-SR4, 40GBASE-LR4, 40GBASE-ER4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 20GBASE-KR2, 10GBASE-LR,10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-KX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASE-KR, SGMII, 1000BASE-CX, 1000BASE-KX, 10GBASE-SR

InfiniBand: IBTA v1.3(a)
Auto-Negotiation: HDR100 (2 lane x 50Gb/s per lane), PAM4 256b/257b encoding and RS-FEC, FDR (14.0625Gb/s per lane), QDR (10Gb/s per lane), DDR (5Gb/s per lane), 1X/2X/4X SDR (2.5Gb/s per lane)

On-board Memory

  • Single-channel with 8 DDR4 8 bit + ECC (64bit + 8bit ECC) 16GB @ 3200MT/s

  • 128GB eMMC memory (effectively 40GB with high durability)

DPU Power Supply,Consumption and Airflow

Voltage: 12V

Maximum power available through QSFP56 port: 2.5W (per port)

Power and airflow specifications are provided in NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPUs Power and Airflow Specifications document, which is available at NVOnline following login.

Environmental

Temperature

Operational

0°C to 55°C

Non-operational

-40°C to 70°C(b)

Humidity

Operational

10% to 85% relative humidity

Non-operational

10% to 90% relative humidity

Regulatory

Safety

CB / cTUVus / CE

EMC

CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM

RoHS

RoHS compliant

Notes:
(a) The BlueField-2 DPUs supplement the IBTA auto-negotiation specification to get better bit error rates and longer cable reaches. This supplemental feature only initiates when connected to another NVIDIA InfiniBand product.
(b) The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.

Warning

All dimensions are in millimeters. The PCB mechanical tolerance is +/- 0.13mm.

The diagrams may differ for different cards and are only provided here for illustration purposes.

HHHL DPUs

FHHL DPUs

image2022-6-6_10-13-24.png

image2020-12-8_10-59-25.png

Bracket Mechanical Drawing

Note

All dimensions are in millimeters.

Group #

Bracket

MBF2M345A-HECOT
MBF2M345A-HESOT

Tall bracket:

HHHL--MBF2M355A-VExOT-tall-bracket.png

Short bracket:

HHHL--MBF2M355A-VExOT-short-bracket.png

MBF2H516A-EEEOT
MBF2H516A-EENOT
MBF2M516A-EECOT
MBF2M516A-EEEOT
MBF2M516A-EENOT

Group4-bracket.png

MBF2H516C-EECOT
MBF2H516C-EESOT
MBF2M516C-EECOT
MBF2M516C-EESOT

IB-Group3-bracket.png

