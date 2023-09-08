On This Page
Specifications
The BlueField-2 DPU is designed and validated for operation in data-center servers and other large environments that guarantee proper power supply and airflow conditions.
The DPU is not intended for installation on a desktop or a workstation. Moreover, installing the DPU in any system without proper power and airflow levels can impact the DPU's functionality and potentially damage it. Failure to meet the environmental requirements listed in this user manual may void the warranty.
Power and airflow specifications are provided in NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPUs Electrical and Thermal Specifications document, which is available through the customer portal following login.
Ensure your system supports the following system hardware and power supply requirements before installing your DPU.
|
HHHL DPUs
|
75W or greater system power supply through the PCIe x16 interface
|
FHHL DPUs
|
E-Series DPUs: A maximum of 75W system power supply through the PCIe x16 interface
|
P-Series DPUs: a m inimum 75W or greater system power supply through the PCIe x16 interface, and an additional 75W through the supplementary 6-pin ATX power supply connector
|
BlueField-2 DPU
|
BlueField-2 E-Series - 8 Cores - 430MHz/2000MHz
|
|
Physical
|
Card Dimensions (HHHL): 2.71 in. x 6.6 in. (68.90mm x 167.65 mm)
Bracket Dimensions: 4.73 in. x 0.85 in. (121.0mm x 21.6mm)
|
Connector: Single QSFP56 (copper and optical)
|
Interfaces
|
PCI Express 4.0: SERDES @ 16.0GT/s, 16 lanes (3.0, 2.0 and 1.1 compatible)
|
Protocol Support
|
Data Rate
|
Ethernet
|
200/100/50/25/10/1 Gb/s
|
InfiniBand
|
HDR/HDR100/EDR/FDR/QDR/DDR/SDR
|
Ethernet: 200GBASE-CR4, 200GBASE-KR4, 200GBASE-SR4, 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-KR4, 100GBASE-SR4, 50GBASE-R2, 50GBASE-R4, 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-KR4, 40GBASE-SR4, 40GBASE-LR4, 40GBASE-ER4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 20GBASE-KR2, 10GBASE-LR,10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASE-KR, SGMII, 1000BASE-CX, 1000BASE-KX, 10GBASE-SR, 100GBASE-CR2, 100GBASE-KR2, 100GBASE-SR2
|
InfiniBand: IBTA v1.3(b)
|
Onboard Memory
|
|
DPU Power Supply, Consumption and Airflow
|
Voltage: 12V
|
Maximum power available through QSFP56 port: 6W
|
Power and airflow specifications are provided in NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPUs Power and Airflow Specifications document, which is available at NVOnline following login.
|
Environmental
|
Temperature
|
Operational
|
0°C to 55°C
|
Non-operational
|
-40°C to 70°C(c)
|
Humidity
|
Operational
|
10% to 85% relative humidity
|
Non-operational
|
10% to 90% relative humidity
|
Regulatory
|
Safety
|
CB / cTUVus / CE
|
EMC
|
CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM
|
RoHS
|
RoHS compliant
|
Notes:
|
BlueField-2 DPU
|
BlueField-2 E-Series - 8 Cores - 430MHz/2000MHz
|
|
Physical
|
Card Dimensions (FHHL): 4.53 in. x 6.6 in. (115.15 mm x 167.65 mm)
Bracket Dimensions: 4.76 in. x 0.72 in. (121.0 mm x 18.4 mm)
|
Connector: Dual QSFP56 (copper and optical)
|
Interfaces
|
See Interfaces of MBF2H516A-EEEOT, MBF2H516A-EENOT and MBF2M516A-EECOT
|
PCI Express 4.0: SERDES @ 16.0GT/s, 16 lanes (3.0, 2.0 and 1.1 compatible)
|
Protocol Support
|
Data Rate
|
Ethernet
|
100/50/25/10/1 Gb/s
|
InfiniBand
|
HDR100/EDR/FDR/QDR/DDR/SDR
|
Ethernet: 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-KR4, 100GBASE-SR4, 50GBASE-R2, 50GBASE-R4, 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-KR4, 40GBASE-SR4, 40GBASE-LR4, 40GBASE-ER4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 20GBASE-KR2, 10GBASE-LR,10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-KX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASE-KR, SGMII, 1000BASE-CX, 1000BASE-KX, 10GBASE-SR
|
InfiniBand: IBTA v1.3(b)
|
On-board Memory
|
|
DPU Power Supply, Consumption and Airflow
|
Voltage: 12V
|
Maximum power available through QSFP56 port: 2.5W (per port)
|
Power and airflow specifications are provided in NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPUs Power and Airflow Specifications document, which is available at NVOnline following login.
|
Environmental
|
Temperature
|
Operational
|
0°C to 55°C
|
Non-operational
|
-40°C to 70°C(c)
|
Humidity
|
Operational
|
10% to 85% relative humidity
|
Non-operational
|
10% to 90% relative humidity
|
Regulatory
|
Safety
|
CB / cTUVus / CE
|
EMC
|
CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM
|
RoHS
|
RoHS compliant
|
Notes:
To power up these FHHL P-Series DPUs, you need to connect a PCIe external power cable to the onboard 6-pin ATX connector. The customer should supply the PCIe external power cable (usually available with the server). Refer to External Power Supply Connector for pin descriptions.
|
BlueField-2 DPU
|
BlueField-2 P-Series - 8 Cores - 550MHz/2750MHz
|
|
Physical
|
Card Dimensions (FHHL): 4.53 in. x 6.6 in. (115.15 mm x 167.65 mm)
Bracket Dimensions: 4.76 in. x 0.72 in. (121.0 mm x 18.4 mm)
|
Connector: Dual QSFP56 (copper and optical)
|
Interfaces
|
PCI Express 4.0: SERDES @ 16.0GT/s, 16 lanes (3.0, 2.0 and 1.1 compatible)
|
Protocol Support
|
Data Rate
|
Ethernet
|
100/50/25/10/1Gb/s
|
InfiniBand
|
HDR100/EDR/FDR/QDR/DDR/SDR
|
Ethernet: 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-KR4, 100GBASE-SR4, 50GBASE-R2, 50GBASE-R4, 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-KR4, 40GBASE-SR4, 40GBASE-LR4, 40GBASE-ER4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 20GBASE-KR2, 10GBASE-LR,10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-KX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASE-KR, SGMII, 1000BASE-CX, 1000BASE-KX, 10GBASE-SR
|
InfiniBand: IBTA v1.3(b)
|
On-board Memory
|
16GB On-board DDR4, ECC 3200Mt/s
|
DPU Power Supply, Consumption and Airflow
|
Voltage: 12V
|
Maximum power available through QSFP56 port: 2.5W (per port)
|
Power and airflow specifications are provided in NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPUs Power and Airflow Specifications document, which is available at NVOnline following login.
|
Environmental
|
Temperature
|
Operational
|
0°C to 55°C
|
Non-operational
|
-40°C to 70°C(c)
|
Humidity
|
Operational
|
10% to 85% relative humidity
|
Non-operational
|
10% to 90% relative humidity
|
Regulatory
|
Safety
|
CB / cTUVus / CE
|
EMC
|
CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM
|
RoHS
|
RoHS compliant
|
Notes:
|
BlueField-2 DPU
|
BlueField-2 E-Series - 8 Cores - 430MHz/2000MHz
|
|
Physical
|
Card Dimensions (FHHL): 4.53 in. x 6.6 in. (115.15 mm x 167.65 mm)
Bracket Dimensions: 4.76 in. x 0.72 in. (121.0 mm x 18.4 mm)
|
Connector: Dual QSFP56 (copper and optical)
|
Interfaces
|
PCI Express 4.0: SERDES @ 16.0GT/s, 16 lanes (3.0, 2.0 and 1.1 compatible)
|
Protocol Support
|
Data Rate
|
Ethernet
|
100/50/40/25/10/1 Gb/s
|
InfiniBand
|
HDR100/EDR/FDE/QDR/DDR/SDR
|
Ethernet: 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-KR4, 100GBASE-SR4, 50GBASE-R2, 50GBASE-R4, 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-KR4, 40GBASE-SR4, 40GBASE-LR4, 40GBASE-ER4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 20GBASE-KR2, 10GBASE-LR,10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-KX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASE-KR, SGMII, 1000BASE-CX, 1000BASE-KX, 10GBASE-SR
|
InfiniBand: IBTA v1.3(b)
|
On-board Memory
|
|
DPU Power Supply,Consumption and Airflow
|
Voltage: 12V
|
Maximum power available through QSFP56 port: 2.5W (per port)
|
Power and airflow specifications are provided in NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPUs Power and Airflow Specifications document, which is available at NVOnline following login.
|
Environmental
|
Temperature
|
Operational
|
0°C to 55°C
|
Non-operational
|
-40°C to 70°C(c)
|
Humidity
|
Operational
|
10% to 85% relative humidity
|
Non-operational
|
10% to 90% relative humidity
|
Regulatory
|
Safety
|
CB / cTUVus / CE
|
EMC
|
CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM
|
RoHS
|
RoHS compliant
|
Notes:
To power up these FHHL P-Series DPUs with x16 PCIe Gen 4 lanes, you need to connect a PCIe external power cable to the onboard 6-pin ATX connector. The customer should supply the PCIe external power cable (usually available with the server). Refer to External Power Supply Connector for pin descriptions.
|
BlueField-2 DPU
|
BlueField-2 P-Series - 8 Cores - 550MHz/2750MHz
|
|
Physical
|
Card Dimensions (FHHL): 4.53 in. x 6.6 in. (115.15 mm x 167.65 mm)
Bracket Dimensions: 4.76 in. x 0.72 in. (121.0 mm x 18.4 mm)
|
Connector: Dual QSFP56 (copper and optical)
|
Interfaces
|
PCI Express 4.0: SERDES @ 16.0GT/s, 16 lanes (3.0, 2.0 and 1.1 compatible)
|
Protocol Support
|
Data Rate
|
Ethernet
|
100/50/40/25/10/1 Gb/s
|
InfiniBand
|
HDR100/EDR/FDR/QDR/DDR/SDR
|
Ethernet: 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-KR4, 100GBASE-SR4, 50GBASE-R2, 50GBASE-R4, 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-KR4, 40GBASE-SR4, 40GBASE-LR4, 40GBASE-ER4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 20GBASE-KR2, 10GBASE-LR,10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-KX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASE-KR, SGMII, 1000BASE-CX, 1000BASE-KX, 10GBASE-SR
|
InfiniBand: IBTA v1.3(a)
|
On-board Memory
|
|
DPU Power Supply,Consumption and Airflow
|
Voltage: 12V
|
Maximum power available through QSFP56 port: 2.5W (per port)
|
Power and airflow specifications are provided in NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPUs Power and Airflow Specifications document, which is available at NVOnline following login.
|
Environmental
|
Temperature
|
Operational
|
0°C to 55°C
|
Non-operational
|
-40°C to 70°C(b)
|
Humidity
|
Operational
|
10% to 85% relative humidity
|
Non-operational
|
10% to 90% relative humidity
|
Regulatory
|
Safety
|
CB / cTUVus / CE
|
EMC
|
CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM
|
RoHS
|
RoHS compliant
|
Notes:
All dimensions are in millimeters. The PCB mechanical tolerance is +/- 0.13mm.
The diagrams may differ for different cards and are only provided here for illustration purposes.
|
HHHL DPUs
|
FHHL DPUs
|
|
All dimensions are in millimeters.
|
Group #
|
Bracket
|
MBF2M345A-HECOT
|
Tall bracket:
|
Short bracket:
|
MBF2H516A-EEEOT
|
|
MBF2H516C-EECOT
|