Supported Servers and Power Cords

Server support depends on the particular setup being used. The following is a partial list of servers with which the DPUs have been tested. For more information, please contact your NVIDIA representative.

Vendor Name Server Model Dell EMC PowerEdge R650 Dell EMC PowerEdge R750 Sugon A620-G40 Inspur NF5280M5 Inspur SA5212M5 Inspur NF5280R6 Inspur SA5280R6 Lenovo SR630 V2 Lenovo SR655 (AMD) Lenovo SR635 (AMD) Super Micro AS-2114GT-DRN Super Micro AS-2114GT-DNR Super Micro SYS-120U-TNR Super Micro SYS-220U-TNR H3C R4900 G3 H3C R4900 G5 H3C R4950 G5 H3C R5500 G5 Nettrix R620 G30 xFusion 1288H V5/V6 xFusion 2288H V5/V6 xFusion 5288H V5/V6