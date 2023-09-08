NVIDIA BlueField-2 InfiniBand/Ethernet DPU User Guide
Supported Servers and Power Cords

Supported Servers

Server support depends on the particular setup being used. The following is a partial list of servers with which the DPUs have been tested. For more information, please contact your NVIDIA representative.

Vendor Name

Server Model

Dell EMC

PowerEdge R650

Dell EMC

PowerEdge R750

Sugon

A620-G40

Inspur

NF5280M5

Inspur

SA5212M5

Inspur

NF5280R6

Inspur

SA5280R6

Lenovo

SR630 V2

Lenovo

SR655 (AMD)

Lenovo

SR635 (AMD)

Super Micro

AS-2114GT-DRN

Super Micro

AS-2114GT-DNR

Super Micro

SYS-120U-TNR

Super Micro

SYS-220U-TNR

H3C

R4900 G3

H3C

R4900 G5

H3C

R4950 G5

H3C

R5500 G5

Nettrix

R620 G30

xFusion

1288H V5/V6

xFusion

2288H V5/V6

xFusion

5288H V5/V6

Supported Power Cords

Vendor Name

Part Number

Description

CISCO

72-102163-01

Cisco-UCSC M6/7 1U Power Cable for NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU

72-102164-01

Cisco-UCSC M6/7 2U Power Cable for NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU

HP

755742-001

HP GPU Power Cable for hp dl380 gen9

805123-001

HP GPU Power Cable for hp dl380 gen9

687955-001

HP GPU Power Cable for hp dl380 gen9

Dell

TR5TP

Dell R740R740xd GPU Riser to GPU Power Cable

J30DG

Dell R720 R720XD GPU Power Cable

