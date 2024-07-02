Bug Fixes History

2702118 Description: Changed the policy of VDPA queue number capability. When the devices count <= 8, the VDPA queue number in cap is 256

When the device count >=32, the VDPA queue number in cap is 64

When the devices count is in 9~31, the VDPA queue number in cap is 128. Here the devices counts all port functions configured in mlxconfig, including pf, vf and sf.

Keywords: VDPA

Discovered in Version: 24.32.1010

Fixed in Version: 24.33.1048

2991255 Description: Fixed an issue that caused the host driver to hang when the received packet was bigger than the received buffer (according to the device's MTU) as the device reported a packet length bigger than the received buffer length.

Keywords: virtio net RX packet, RX buffer

Discovered in Version: 24.32.1010

Fixed in Version: 24.33.1048

3021734 Description: Fixed an issue that caused BMC to fail to detect the PCIe device when using the MCTP-over-PCIe protocol.

Keywords: BMC, MCTP-over-PCIe protocol, PCIe

Discovered in Version: 24.32.1010

Fixed in Version: 24.33.1048

2802943 Description: Implemented SLD detection code. Surprise Down Error Reporting Capable value was changed from 1 to 0 in boards where the downstream perst was not controlled thus causing SLD detection not to function properly.

Keywords: SLD detection, Surprise Down Error Reporting Capable

Discovered in Version: 24.32.1010

Fixed in Version: 24.33.1048

2513453 Description: Fixed rare lanes skew issue that caused CPU to timeout in Rec.idle.

Keywords: PCIe

Discovered in Version: 24.32.1010

Fixed in Version: 24.33.1048

2932436 Description: Optimized the virtio data path to reach line speed for Tx bandwidth.

Keywords: VDPA, virtio full emulation

Discovered in Version: 24.32.1010

Fixed in Version: 24.33.1048

2907707 Description: Fixed a configuration issue which flipped the MSB of Partition Key field in CNP packets and led to P_KEY mismatch between CNP packets and regular packets.

Keywords: Partition Key, PKEY, CNP, ECN

Discovered in Version: 24.32.1010