Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version
Internal Ref.
Issue
3887759
Description: Fixed an issue that caused Completion Timeout to mistakenly be treated as Advisory Non-Fatal error. Now Completion Timeout is treated as uncorrectable error.
Keywords: Completion Timeout, Advisory Non-Fatal error
Discovered in Version: 24.35.3006
Fixed in Release: 24.35.4030
3817699
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the TX to hang and create a "TX timeout" error in dmesg after unplugging the device forcefully during server warm reboot.
Keywords: hotplug, virtio, nvme, warm reboot, TX timeout
Discovered in Version: 24.35.3006
Fixed in Release: 24.35.4030
3588590
Description: Fixed an issue on the customized server with an independent power supply that resulted in an assert with ext_synd as 0x4010 during a power cycle process.
Keywords: Virtio full emulation, independent power supply
Discovered in Version: 24.35.3006
Fixed in Release: 24.35.4030
3813815
Description: Fixed an issue that result in no traffic after live migration resume of vDPA when using DOCA version 2.6.0 onwards.
Keywords: vDPA, Live Migration, DOCA
Discovered in Version: 24.35.3006
Fixed in Release: 24.35.4030
3588742
Description: Fixed an issue on the server with an independent power supply where the virtio devices are hotplugged that led to a timeout when power cycling the server. The following errors were provided: "DESTROY_GENERAL_OBJECT(0xa03)" and "MODIFY_GENERAL_OBJECT(0xa01)".
Keywords: Virtio full emulation, independent power supply
Discovered in Version: 24.35.3006
Fixed in Release: 24.35.4030
3745192 / 3895938
Description: Fixed an issue on the customized server with an independent power supply, that led to a non-functional virtio when power cycling the server during stressful traffic. The following error was provided: "DESTROY_GENERAL_OBJECT(0xa03) No done completion".
Keywords: Virtio full emulation, independent power supply
Discovered in Version: 24.35.3006
Fixed in Release: 24.35.4030