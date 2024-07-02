Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version

3887759 Description: Fixed an issue that caused Completion Timeout to mistakenly be treated as Advisory Non-Fatal error. Now Completion Timeout is treated as uncorrectable error.

Keywords: Completion Timeout, Advisory Non-Fatal error

Discovered in Version: 24.35.3006

Fixed in Release: 24.35.4030

3817699 Description: Fixed an issue that caused the TX to hang and create a "TX timeout" error in dmesg after unplugging the device forcefully during server warm reboot.

Keywords: hotplug, virtio, nvme, warm reboot, TX timeout

Discovered in Version: 24.35.3006

Fixed in Release: 24.35.4030

3588590 Description: Fixed an issue on the customized server with an independent power supply that resulted in an assert with ext_synd as 0x4010 during a power cycle process.

Keywords: Virtio full emulation, independent power supply

Discovered in Version: 24.35.3006

Fixed in Release: 24.35.4030

3813815 Description: Fixed an issue that result in no traffic after live migration resume of vDPA when using DOCA version 2.6.0 onwards.

Keywords: vDPA, Live Migration, DOCA

Discovered in Version: 24.35.3006

Fixed in Release: 24.35.4030

3588742 Description: Fixed an issue on the server with an independent power supply where the virtio devices are hotplugged that led to a timeout when power cycling the server. The following errors were provided: "DESTROY_GENERAL_OBJECT(0xa03)" and "MODIFY_GENERAL_OBJECT(0xa01)".

Keywords: Virtio full emulation, independent power supply

Discovered in Version: 24.35.3006

Fixed in Release: 24.35.4030

3745192 / 3895938 Description: Fixed an issue on the customized server with an independent power supply, that led to a non-functional virtio when power cycling the server during stressful traffic. The following error was provided: "DESTROY_GENERAL_OBJECT(0xa03) No done completion".

Keywords: Virtio full emulation, independent power supply

Discovered in Version: 24.35.3006