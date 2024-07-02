Known Issues
VF Network Function Limitations in SRIOV Legacy Mode
Dual Port Device
Single Port Device
127 VF per PF (254 functions)
127
VF Network Function Limitations in Switchdev Mode
Dual Port Device
Single Port Device
127 VF per PF (254 functions)
127
VF+SF Network Function Limitations in Switchdev Mode
Dual Port Device
Single Port Device
For known issues prior to version 24.33.1048, please refer to the NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU documentation.
Internal Ref.
Issue
3525865
Description: Unexpected system behavior might be observed if the driver is loaded while reset is in progress.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Sync 1 reset, firmware reset
Discovered in Version: 24.35.3006
3512352
Description: Firmware reset sync 1 is currently not working properly. Occasionally, running it does not reset to the device.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Firmware reset sync 1
Discovered in Version: 24.35.3006
3267506
Description: CRC is included in the traffic byte counters as a port byte counter.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Counters, CRC
Discovered in Version: 24.35.2000
3147454
Description: Multi PF is not supported in NVIDIA BlueField-2 Multi-Host environments. Setting 4 PFs (mlxconfig NUM_OF_PF-4) on a Multi-Host environment may trigger firmware asserts and the ARcatVerM may hang.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Multi PF
Discovered in Version: 24.34.1002
2169950
Description: When decapsulation on a packet occurs, the FCS indication is not calculated correctly.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: FCS
Discovered in Version: 24.34.1002
3141072
Description: The "max_shaper_rate" configuration query via QEEC mlxreg returns a value translated to hardware granularity.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: RX Rate-Limiter, Multi-host
Discovered in Version: 24.34.1002
3106146
Description: Live migration of MPV affiliated function pair is not supported when port numbers are changed. Each function should stay on the same port number as before migration.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: MPV live migration
Discovered in Version: 24.34.1002
2870970
Description: GTP encapsulation (flex parser profile 3) is limited to the NIC domain.
Encapsulating in the FDB domain will render a 0-size length in GTP header.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: GTP encapsulation
Discovered in Version: 24.34.1002
2661049
Description: Asynchronous reboot of Arm while the RSHIM driver is active may cause Poisoned Completion to return and consequently cause a host crash.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: RSHIM driver
Discovered in Version: 24.33.1048
2899026 / 2853408
Description: Some pre-OS environments may fail when sensing a hot plug operation during their boot stage.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: BIOS; Hot plug; Virtio-net
Discovered in Version: 24.33.1048
2870213
Description: Servers do not recover after configuring PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_NUM_PORT to 32 followed by power cycle.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: VirtIO-net; power cycle
Discovered in Version: 24.33.1048
2855592
Description: When working with 3rd party device (e.g., Paragon) in 25GbE speed, the 25GbE speed must be configured in force mode.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Force mode, 3rd party devices, 25GbE
Discovered in Version: 24.33.1048
2850003
Description: Occasionally, when rising a logical link, the link recovery counter is increase by 1.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Link recovery counter
Discovered in Version: 24.33.1048
2616755
Description: Forward action for IPoIB is not supported on RX RDMA Flow Table.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Steering, IPoIB
Discovered in Version: 24.33.1048