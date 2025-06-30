Bug Fixes History
Internal Ref.
Issue
4149511
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in setup crash when create_sq used invalid mbox. Now the invalid mbox is replaced with a valid DB.
Keywords: mbox
Discovered in Version: 24.35.4030
Fixed in Release: 24.35.4506
4161453
Description: Fixed a rare case that cause traffic to stop as it is failed to be recovered when the emulation doorbell did not function properly.
Keywords: Emulation doorbell
Discovered in Version: 24.35.4030
Fixed in Release: 24.35.4506
4149392
Description: Added address validation in MLNX OEM CMD 0x0032 (get debug info) to be 4-bytes aligned.
Keywords: Address validation, 0x0032
Discovered in Version: 24.35.4030
Fixed in Release: 24.35.4506
Internal Ref.
Issue
3887759
Description: Fixed an issue that caused Completion Timeout to mistakenly be treated as Advisory Non-Fatal error. Now Completion Timeout is treated as uncorrectable error.
Keywords: Completion Timeout, Advisory Non-Fatal error
Discovered in Version: 24.35.3006
Fixed in Release: 24.35.4030
3817699
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the TX to hang and create a "TX timeout" error in dmesg after unplugging the device forcefully during server warm reboot.
Keywords: hotplug, virtio, nvme, warm reboot, TX timeout
Discovered in Version: 24.35.3006
Fixed in Release: 24.35.4030
3588590
Description: Fixed an issue on the customized server with an independent power supply that resulted in an assert with ext_synd as 0x4010 during a power cycle process.
Keywords: Virtio full emulation, independent power supply
Discovered in Version: 24.35.3006
Fixed in Release: 24.35.4030
3813815
Description: Fixed an issue that result in no traffic after live migration resume of vDPA when using DOCA version 2.6.0 onwards.
Keywords: vDPA, Live Migration, DOCA
Discovered in Version: 24.35.3006
Fixed in Release: 24.35.4030
3588742
Description: Fixed an issue on the server with an independent power supply where the virtio devices are hotplugged that led to a timeout when power cycling the server. The following errors were provided: "DESTROY_GENERAL_OBJECT(0xa03)" and "MODIFY_GENERAL_OBJECT(0xa01)".
Keywords: Virtio full emulation, independent power supply
Discovered in Version: 24.35.3006
Fixed in Release: 24.35.4030
3745192 / 3895938
Description: Fixed an issue on the customized server with an independent power supply, that led to a non-functional virtio when power cycling the server during stressful traffic. The following error was provided: "DESTROY_GENERAL_OBJECT(0xa03) No done completion".
Keywords: Virtio full emulation, independent power supply
Discovered in Version: 24.35.3006
Fixed in Release: 24.35.4030
Internal Ref.
Issue
3670349
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the Power Controller Control bit in the Slot Control register from returning to default when forcing the Unplug sequence.
Keywords: Power Controller Control
Discovered in Version: 24.35.2000
Fixed in Release: 24.35.3502
3670324
Description: Fixed an assert with ext_synd as 0x8ce5 during a power cycle process for a virtio case on the customized server with an independent power supply.
Keywords: virtio, assert
Discovered in Version: 24.35.2000
Fixed in Release: 24.35.3502
Internal Ref.
Issue
3217896
Description: Fixed RDE PATCH operation status code reported in case the property is "read-only".
Keywords: RDE
Discovered in Version: 24.35.1012
Fixed in Release: 24.35.2000
3241357
Description: Fixed an issue in MCTP-over-PCIe, where the VDM message with the type Route-to-Root Complex, the target ID was not set as 0x0.
Keywords: MCTP-over-PCIe, VDM message
Discovered in Version: 24.35.1012
Fixed in Release: 24.35.2000
3250924
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in NVMe driver not loading on a hotplug-able device when VIRTIO_EMULATION_HOTPLUG_TRANS was enabled by mlxconfig.
Keywords: VIRTIO_EMULATION_HOTPLUG_TRANS, NVMe
Discovered in Version: 24.35.1012
Fixed in Release: 24.35.2000
3215393
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the virtual QoS mechanism to stop traffic from reaching the full line rate of 200GbE on each direction when LAG was enabled.
Keywords: Virtual QoS mechanism, 200GbE, LAG
Discovered in Version: 24.35.1012
Fixed in Release: 24.35.2000
Internal Ref.
Issue
3023205
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in:
due to mistakes in access to the internal database NVMF Backend Controller as a result of wrong data in the database.
Keywords: data_corruption
Discovered in Version: 24.33.1048
Fixed in Release: 24.34.1002
3101645
Description: Fixed an issue that caused some requests to get stuck in the pacer, thus not allowing detach NVMF namespace command to progress when the pacer was configured to use byte in flight limitation mechanism and NVMf backend controller timeout happened under traffic.
Keywords: CMD queue
Discovered in Version: 24.33.1048
Fixed in Release: 24.34.1002
3021669
Description: Added a new NVconfig parameter
Keywords: Performance
Discovered in Version: 24.33.1048
Fixed in Release: 24.34.1002
2665773
Description: Added 50 Usec delay during PML1 exit to avoid any PCIe replay timer timeout.
Keywords: PCIe. PML1
Discovered in Version: 24.33.1048
Fixed in Release: 24.34.1002
3134894
Description: Fixed an issue where
Keywords: ASO Flow Meter, FW Steering
Discovered in Version: 24.33.1048
Fixed in Release: 24.34.1002
3039007
Description: Enabled Multi-Host RX Rate-limiter configuration via the QEEC mlxreg and the max_shaper_rate field.
Keywords: RX Rate-Limiter, Multi-host
Discovered in Version: 24.33.1048
Fixed in Release: 24.34.1002
3059379
Description: Added "Command Unsupported" response code in cases when running the MCTP control command "Get Vendor Defined Messages Supported", and there were no supported VDMs.
Keywords: MCTP control command
Discovered in Version: 24.33.1048
Fixed in Release: 24.34.1002
2994292
Description: Fixed a race condition occured between the duplicate read and QP commands (2RST, 2ERR and Destroy) in the signature that caused the command to hang.
Keywords: Race condition
Discovered in Version: 24.33.1048
Fixed in Release: 24.34.1002
3068927
Description: Added support for dynamic MSI-X when in SmartNIC mode.
Keywords: Dynamic MSI-X
Discovered in Version: 24.33.1048
Fixed in Version: 24.34.1002
3110286
Description: Fixed an issue where vPort counters had wrong values.
Keywords: vPort counters
Discovered in Version: 24.33.1048
Fixed in Version: 24.34.1002
2887966
Description: A hardware issue in the illegal_flowq that raises even when there is drop, results in the adapter card getting stuck during
high scale traffic.
Keywords: Performance
Discovered in Version: 24.33.1048
Fixed in Version: 24.34.1002
3056461
Description: Creating a Channel Service Object with bad parameters that lead to command rollback, results in the command getting stuck.
Keywords: Open SNAPI
Discovered in Version: 24.33.1048
Fixed in Version: 24.34.1002
Internal Ref.
Issue
2702118
Description: Changed the policy of VDPA queue number capability.
Keywords: VDPA
Discovered in Version: 24.32.1010
Fixed in Version: 24.33.1048
2991255
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the host driver to hang when the received packet was bigger than the received buffer (according to the device's MTU) as the device reported a packet length bigger than the received buffer length.
Keywords: virtio net RX packet, RX buffer
Discovered in Version: 24.32.1010
Fixed in Version: 24.33.1048
3021734
Description: Fixed an issue that caused BMC to fail to detect the PCIe device when using the MCTP-over-PCIe protocol.
Keywords: BMC, MCTP-over-PCIe protocol, PCIe
Discovered in Version: 24.32.1010
Fixed in Version: 24.33.1048
2802943
Description: Implemented SLD detection code. Surprise Down Error Reporting Capable value was changed from 1 to 0 in boards where the downstream perst was not controlled thus causing SLD detection not to function properly.
Keywords: SLD detection, Surprise Down Error Reporting Capable
Discovered in Version: 24.32.1010
Fixed in Version: 24.33.1048
2513453
Description: Fixed rare lanes skew issue that caused CPU to timeout in Rec.idle.
Keywords: PCIe
Discovered in Version: 24.32.1010
Fixed in Version: 24.33.1048
2932436
Description: Optimized the virtio data path to reach line speed for Tx bandwidth.
Keywords: VDPA, virtio full emulation
Discovered in Version: 24.32.1010
Fixed in Version: 24.33.1048
2907707
Description: Fixed a configuration issue which flipped the MSB of Partition Key field in CNP packets and led to P_KEY mismatch between CNP packets and regular packets.
Keywords: Partition Key, PKEY, CNP, ECN
Discovered in Version: 24.32.1010
Fixed in Version: 24.33.1048