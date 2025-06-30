NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU Firmware Release Notes v24.35.4554 LTS
Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version
Internal Ref.
Issue
4358189
Description: Fixed an issue where enabling DIM could lead to high IRQ/s in certain scenarios.
Keywords: vDPA, DIM
Discovered in Version: 24.35.4030
Fixed in Release: 24.35.4554
4342747
Description: Fixed an issue where having a total queue size on initiators larger than the SRQ size on the NVMe-oF target caused RNR-NAKs, leading Congestion Control (CC) to drastically reduce the rate. This significantly impacted bandwidth in NVMe WRITE and mixed operation tests.
Keywords: Congestion Control (CC), NVMe-oF target
Discovered in Version: 24.35.4030
Fixed in Release: 24.35.4554