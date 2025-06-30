What can I help you with?
NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU Firmware Release Notes v24.35.4554 LTS
Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version

Internal Ref.

Issue

4358189

Description: Fixed an issue where enabling DIM could lead to high IRQ/s in certain scenarios.

Keywords: vDPA, DIM

Discovered in Version: 24.35.4030

Fixed in Release: 24.35.4554

4342747

Description: Fixed an issue where having a total queue size on initiators larger than the SRQ size on the NVMe-oF target caused RNR-NAKs, leading Congestion Control (CC) to drastically reduce the rate. This significantly impacted bandwidth in NVMe WRITE and mixed operation tests.

Keywords: Congestion Control (CC), NVMe-oF target

Discovered in Version: 24.35.4030

Fixed in Release: 24.35.4554
