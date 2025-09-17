NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU Firmware Release Notes v24.35.8002 LTS
Known Issues

VF Network Function Limitations in SRIOV Legacy Mode

Dual Port Device

Single Port Device

127 VF per PF (254 functions)

127

VF Network Function Limitations in Switchdev Mode

Dual Port Device

Single Port Device

127 VF per PF (254 functions)

127

VF+SF Network Function Limitations in Switchdev Mode

Dual Port Device

Single Port Device

  • 127 VF per PF (254 functions)

  • 512 PF+VF+SF per PF (1024 functions)

  • 127 VF (127 functions)

  • 512 PF+VF+SF per PF (512 functions)

For known issues prior to version 24.33.1048, please refer to the NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU documentation.

Internal Ref.

Issue

3525865

Description: Unexpected system behavior might be observed if the driver is loaded while reset is in progress.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Sync 1 reset, firmware reset

Discovered in Version: 24.35.3006

3512352

Description: Firmware reset sync 1 is currently not working properly. Occasionally, running it does not reset to the device.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Firmware reset sync 1

Discovered in Version: 24.35.3006

3267506

Description: CRC is included in the traffic byte counters as a port byte counter.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Counters, CRC

Discovered in Version: 24.35.2000

3147454

Description: Multi PF is not supported in NVIDIA BlueField-2 Multi-Host environments. Setting 4 PFs (mlxconfig NUM_OF_PF-4) on a Multi-Host environment may trigger firmware asserts and the ARcatVerM may hang.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Multi PF

Discovered in Version: 24.34.1002

2169950

Description: When decapsulation on a packet occurs, the FCS indication is not calculated correctly.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: FCS

Discovered in Version: 24.34.1002

3141072

Description: The "max_shaper_rate" configuration query via QEEC mlxreg returns a value translated to hardware granularity.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: RX Rate-Limiter, Multi-host

Discovered in Version: 24.34.1002

3106146

Description: Live migration of MPV affiliated function pair is not supported when port numbers are changed. Each function should stay on the same port number as before migration.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: MPV live migration

Discovered in Version: 24.34.1002

2870970

Description: GTP encapsulation (flex parser profile 3) is limited to the NIC domain.

Encapsulating in the FDB domain will render a 0-size length in GTP header.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: GTP encapsulation

Discovered in Version: 24.34.1002

2661049

Description: Asynchronous reboot of Arm while the RSHIM driver is active may cause Poisoned Completion to return and consequently cause a host crash.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: RSHIM driver

Discovered in Version: 24.33.1048

2899026 / 2853408

Description: Some pre-OS environments may fail when sensing a hot plug operation during their boot stage.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: BIOS; Hot plug; Virtio-net

Discovered in Version: 24.33.1048

2870213

Description: Servers do not recover after configuring PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_NUM_PORT to 32 followed by power cycle.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: VirtIO-net; power cycle

Discovered in Version: 24.33.1048

2855592

Description: When working with 3rd party device (e.g., Paragon) in 25GbE speed, the 25GbE speed must be configured in force mode.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Force mode, 3rd party devices, 25GbE

Discovered in Version: 24.33.1048

2850003

Description: Occasionally, when rising a logical link, the link recovery counter is increase by 1.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Link recovery counter

Discovered in Version: 24.33.1048

2616755

Description: Forward action for IPoIB is not supported on RX RDMA Flow Table.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Steering, IPoIB

Discovered in Version: 24.33.1048
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 17, 2025.
