Bug Fixes History
|
Internal Ref.
|
Issue
|
3432548
|
Description: Closed the attached QP doorbell to avoid any impact from the software side or the db_recovery mechanism
|
Keywords: QP doorbell
|
Discovered in Version: 24.35.2000
|
Fixed in Release: 24.37.1300
|
3385129
|
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in high PTP offset by changing the RST value to 200, and adjusting the PTP Tx offset in PTP4L configuration.
|
Keywords: PTP glitch, PTP constant offset
|
Discovered in Version: 24.35.2000
|
Fixed in Release: 24.37.1300
|
3233113
|
Description: Disabled some HW optimization to prevent a HW race that caused an SQ to get stuck.
|
Keywords: HW race, SQ
|
Discovered in Version: 24.33.1048
|
Fixed in Release: 24.37.1300
|
3306318
|
Description: Fixed the issue that caused the virtio PXE boot to fail due to virtio BLK controller being stuck in continuous host warm reboot.
|
Keywords: virtio full emulation, PXE boot, warm reboot
|
Discovered in Version: 24.35.2000
|
Fixed in Release: 24.37.1300
|
3327847
|
Description: CNP received, handled, and ignored counters in the hardware counters cannot work after moving to Programmable Congestion Control mode.
|
Keywords: CNP, Programmable Congestion Control
|
Discovered in Version: 24.35.2000
|
Fixed in Release: 24.37.1300
|
Internal Ref.
|
Issue
|
3217896
|
Description: Fixed RDE PATCH operation status code reported in case the property is "read-only".
|
Keywords: RDE
|
Discovered in Version: 24.35.1012
|
Fixed in Release: 24.35.2000
|
3241357
|
Description: Fixed an issue in MCTP-over-PCIe, where the VDM message with the type Route-to-Root Complex, the target ID was not set as 0x0.
|
Keywords: MCTP-over-PCIe, VDM message
|
Discovered in Version: 24.35.1012
|
Fixed in Release: 24.35.2000
|
3250924
|
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in NVMe driver not loading on a hotplug-able device when VIRTIO_EMULATION_HOTPLUG_TRANS was enabled by mlxconfig.
|
Keywords: VIRTIO_EMULATION_HOTPLUG_TRANS, NVMe
|
Discovered in Version: 24.35.1012
|
Fixed in Release: 24.35.2000
|
3215393
|
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the virtual QoS mechanism to stop traffic from reaching the full line rate of 200GbE on each direction when LAG was enabled.
|
Keywords: Virtual QoS mechanism, 200GbE, LAG
|
Discovered in Version: 24.35.1012
|
Fixed in Release: 24.35.2000
|
Internal Ref.
|
Issue
|
3023205
|
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in:
due to mistakes in access to the internal database NVMF Backend Controller as a result of wrong data in the database.
|
Keywords: data_corruption
|
Discovered in Version: 24.33.1048
|
Fixed in Release: 24.34.1002
|
3101645
|
Description: Fixed an issue that caused some requests to get stuck in the pacer, thus not allowing detach NVMF namespace command to progress when the pacer was configured to use byte in flight limitation mechanism and NVMf backend controller timeout happened under traffic.
|
Keywords: CMD queue
|
Discovered in Version: 24.33.1048
|
Fixed in Release: 24.34.1002
|
3021669
|
Description: Added a new NVconfig parameter “MULTI_PCI_RESOURCE_SHARE” to support modes that allow choosing the utilization of the card's resources on each host in Socket-Direct / Multi host setup.
|
Keywords: Performance
|
Discovered in Version: 24.33.1048
|
Fixed in Release: 24.34.1002
|
2665773
|
Description: Added 50 Usec delay during PML1 exit to avoid any PCIe replay timer timeout.
|
Keywords: PCIe. PML1
|
Discovered in Version: 24.33.1048
|
Fixed in Release: 24.34.1002
|
3134894
|
Description: Fixed an issue where set_flow_table_entry failed when aso_flow_meter action was used.
|
Keywords: ASO Flow Meter, FW Steering
|
Discovered in Version: 24.33.1048
|
Fixed in Release: 24.34.1002
|
3039007
|
Description: Enabled Multi-Host RX Rate-limiter configuration via the QEEC mlxreg and the max_shaper_rate field.
|
Keywords: RX Rate-Limiter, Multi-host
|
Discovered in Version: 24.33.1048
|
Fixed in Release: 24.34.1002
|
3059379
|
Description: Added "Command Unsupported" response code in cases when running the MCTP control command "Get Vendor Defined Messages Supported", and there were no supported VDMs.
|
Keywords: MCTP control command
|
Discovered in Version: 24.33.1048
|
Fixed in Release: 24.34.1002
|
2994292
|
Description: Fixed a race condition occured between the duplicate read and QP commands (2RST, 2ERR and Destroy) in the signature that caused the command to hang.
|
Keywords: Race condition
|
Discovered in Version: 24.33.1048
|
Fixed in Release: 24.34.1002
|
3068927
|
Description: Added support for dynamic MSI-X when in SmartNIC mode.
|
Keywords: Dynamic MSI-X
|
Discovered in Version: 24.33.1048
|
Fixed in Version: 24.34.1002
|
3110286
|
Description: Fixed an issue where vPort counters had wrong values.
|
Keywords: vPort counters
|
Discovered in Version: 24.33.1048
|
Fixed in Version: 24.34.1002
|
2887966
|
Description: A hardware issue in the illegal_flowq that raises even when there is drop, results in the adapter card getting stuck during
|
Keywords: Performance
|
Discovered in Version: 24.33.1048
|
Fixed in Version: 24.34.1002
|
3056461
|
Description: Creating a Channel Service Object with bad parameters that lead to command rollback, results in the command getting stuck.
|
Keywords: Open SNAPI
|
Discovered in Version: 24.33.1048
|
Fixed in Version: 24.34.1002
|
Internal Ref.
|
Issue
|
2702118
|
Description: Changed the policy of VDPA queue number capability.
|
Keywords: VDPA
|
Discovered in Version: 24.32.1010
|
Fixed in Version: 24.33.1048
|
2991255
|
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the host driver to hang when the received packet was bigger than the received buffer (according to the device's MTU) as the device reported a packet length bigger than the received buffer length.
|
Keywords: virtio net RX packet, RX buffer
|
Discovered in Version: 24.32.1010
|
Fixed in Version: 24.33.1048
|
3021734
|
Description: Fixed an issue that caused BMC to fail to detect the PCIe device when using the MCTP-over-PCIe protocol.
|
Keywords: BMC, MCTP-over-PCIe protocol, PCIe
|
Discovered in Version: 24.32.1010
|
Fixed in Version: 24.33.1048
|
2802943
|
Description: Implemented SLD detection code. Surprise Down Error Reporting Capable value was changed from 1 to 0 in boards where the downstream perst was not controlled thus causing SLD detection not to function properly.
|
Keywords: SLD detection, Surprise Down Error Reporting Capable
|
Discovered in Version: 24.32.1010
|
Fixed in Version: 24.33.1048
|
2513453
|
Description: Fixed rare lanes skew issue that caused CPU to timeout in Rec.idle.
|
Keywords: PCIe
|
Discovered in Version: 24.32.1010
|
Fixed in Version: 24.33.1048
|
2932436
|
Description: Optimized the virtio data path to reach line speed for Tx bandwidth.
|
Keywords: VDPA, virtio full emulation
|
Discovered in Version: 24.32.1010
|
Fixed in Version: 24.33.1048
|
2907707
|
Description: Fixed a configuration issue which flipped the MSB of Partition Key field in CNP packets and led to P_KEY mismatch between CNP packets and regular packets.
|
Keywords: Partition Key, PKEY, CNP, ECN
|
Discovered in Version: 24.32.1010
|
Fixed in Version: 24.33.1048