Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version
For bug fixes prior to version 24.33.1048, please refer to the NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU documentation.
|
Internal Ref.
|
Issue
|
3365411
|
Description: Fixed a link failure that occurred due to a wrong 'is_inphi_cable' indication.
|
Keywords: Link failure
|
Discovered in Version: 24.37.1300
|
Fixed in Release: 24.38.1002
|
3435583
|
Description: Under certain configurations, during the loading of the PXE driver in Smart-NIC mode, the firmware attempts to lock the CMAS resources in ICMC sets that are full. This results in the failure of the locking and raises a health buffer indication.
To prevent the above scenario, in this firmware version we improved the distribution of resource locking in ICMC.
|
Keywords: ICMC locking
|
Discovered in Version: 24.37.1300
|
Fixed in Release: 24.38.1002
|
3331179
|
Description: Improved token calculation.
|
Keywords: Token calculation
|
Discovered in Version: 24.37.1300
|
Fixed in Release: 24.38.1002
|
3491841
|
Description: Fixed a firmware assert that occurred when tried to verify if the module supported "swap".
|
Keywords: Firmware assert
|
Discovered in Version: 24.37.1300
|
Fixed in Release: 24.38.1002