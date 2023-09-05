NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU Firmware Release Notes v24.38.1002
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  BlueField DPUs / SuperNICs & DOCA  NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU Firmware Release Notes v24.38.1002  Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version

Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version

For bug fixes prior to version 24.33.1048, please refer to the NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU documentation.

Internal Ref.

Issue

3365411

Description: Fixed a link failure that occurred due to a wrong 'is_inphi_cable' indication.

Keywords: Link failure

Discovered in Version: 24.37.1300

Fixed in Release: 24.38.1002

3435583

Description: Under certain configurations, during the loading of the PXE driver in Smart-NIC mode, the firmware attempts to lock the CMAS resources in ICMC sets that are full. This results in the failure of the locking and raises a health buffer indication.

To prevent the above scenario, in this firmware version we improved the distribution of resource locking in ICMC.

Keywords: ICMC locking

Discovered in Version: 24.37.1300

Fixed in Release: 24.38.1002

3331179

Description: Improved token calculation.

Keywords: Token calculation

Discovered in Version: 24.37.1300

Fixed in Release: 24.38.1002

3491841

Description: Fixed a firmware assert that occurred when tried to verify if the module supported "swap".

Keywords: Firmware assert

Discovered in Version: 24.37.1300

Fixed in Release: 24.38.1002

© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 5, 2023
content here