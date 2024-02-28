Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version

NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU Firmware Release Notes v24.39.3004 LTS
3783689

Description: Fixed an issue that led to virtio not being functional on the customized server which has independent power supply for Bluefield-2 card, when power cycling the server when the virtio devices is running stressful traffic.

The following error is printed to dmesg: "DESTROY_GENERAL_OBJECT(0xa03) No done completion".

Keywords: virtio full emulation, Bluefield-2, independent power supply

Discovered in Version: 24.35.3006

Fixed in Release: 24.39.3004

3728167

Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in DESTROY_GENERAL_OBJECT(0xa03) and MODIFY_GENERAL_OBJECT(0xa01) parameters getting timeout when performing a host power cycle with an independent-power-supplied BlueField-2 on which the virtio devices are hotplugged.

Keywords: virtio full emulation, Bluefield-2

Discovered in Version: 24.35.3006

Fixed in Release: 24.39.3004

