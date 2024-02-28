Changes and New Feature History

24.35.1012

HPCC, Programmable Congestion Control HPCC related configurations in is now supported via the mlxconfig utility.

UDP Added support for copy modify header steering action to/from the UDP field.

Resource Dump Added the following resource dump segments: SEG_HW_STE_FULL that includes dump to STE and all its dependencies

SEG_FW_STE_FULL that include dump to FW_STE and to HW_STE_FULL in range

Striding WQE - Headroom and Tail-room As the software requires additional space before and after a packet is scattered for its processing for stridden RQ, the hardware will allocate the required room while scattering packets to spare a copy.

Connections per Second (CPS) Improved security offload's Connections per Second (CPS) rate using the general object DEK (PSP TLS etc).

VirtIO vDPA Performance Virtualization Increased the VirtIO hardware offload message rate to 20/20 MPPS for 256 virtual devices by optimizing the datapath application code.

Open SNAPI: Communication Channel Open SNAPI steering hop optimization: Only packets with dmac/dlid 0 will enter the SNAPI steering channel. Meaning if the Open SNAPI communication channel exists, all other traffic will have only 1 steering hop penalty

SW must use dlid/dmac == 0 in address vector of a SNAPI QP

cross eSwitch, Open SNAPI is now allowed if LAG is enabled

SHA Calculations Added support for SHA calculations via the MMO engine.

UPT Performance Optimized latency for UPT traffic.

NONDNIC, LAG Added LAG support on NODNIC interfaces to enable traffic functionality on other ports after the LAG is enabled.

QoS Priority Trust Default State QoS priority trust default state can now be changed using the new nvconfig below: QOS_TRUST_STATE_P1

QOS_TRUST_STATE_P2 The values that can be used to set the default state are: TRUST_PORT

TRUST_PCP

TRUST_DSCP

TRUST_DSCP_PCP

VirtIO Full Emulation Implemented a transitional device which supports both drivers conforming to the spec 1.x and allows legacy drivers to support virtio legacy driver (virtio 0.95).