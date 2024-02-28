Known Issues
VF Network Function Limitations in SRIOV Legacy Mode
|
Dual Port Device
|
Single Port Device
|
127 VF per PF (254 functions)
|
127
VF Network Function Limitations in Switchdev Mode
|
Dual Port Device
|
Single Port Device
|
127 VF per PF (254 functions)
|
127
VF+SF Network Function Limitations in Switchdev Mode
|
Dual Port Device
|
Single Port Device
|
|
For known issues prior to version 24.33.1048, please refer to the NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU documentation.
|
Internal Ref.
|
Issue
|
3605828 / 3629606
|
Description: Some pre-OS environments may fail when sensing a hot-plug operation during their boot stage.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Hot-plug operation
|
Discovered in Version: 24.39.2048
|
3525865
|
Description: Unexpected system behavior might be observed if the driver is loaded while reset is in progress.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Sync 1 reset, firmware reset
|
Discovered in Version: 24.39.2048
|
3547022
|
Description: When tx_port_ts is set to "true", due to a compensation mechanism in the Tx timestamp available in some hardware Rx timestamp errors, a symmetrical error and no clock offset occur when using the timestamps to synchronize the device clock.
This might also cause an error while using timestamps for delay measurements (e,g., delay measurements reported by a PTP daemon) and even negative delay measurements in some cases.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: PTP path delay
|
Discovered in Version: 24.38.1002
|
3547022
|
Description: When unloading the network drivers on an external host, sync1 reset may be still reported as 'supported' although it is not. Thus, initiating the reset flow may result in reset failure after a few minutes.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Sync1 reset
|
Discovered in Version: 24.38.1002
|
3457472
|
Description: Disabling the Relaxed Ordered (RO) capability (relaxed_ordering_read_pci_enabled=0) using the vhca_resource_manager is currently not functional.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Relaxed Ordered
|
Discovered in Version: 24.37.1300
|
3296463
|
Description: fwreset is currently supported on PCI Gen 4 devices only.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: fwreset, PCI Gen4
|
Discovered in Version: 24.37.1300
|
2878841
|
Description: The firmware rollback fails for the signature retransmit flow if the QPN field is configured in the mkey (as it only allows the given QP to use this Mkey) as the firmware rollback flow relies on an internal QP that uses the mkey.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Signature retransmit flow
|
Discovered in Version: 24.37.1300
|
3329109
|
Description: MFS1S50-H003E cable supports only HDR rate when used as a split cable.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: HDR, split cable, MFS1S50-H003E
|
Discovered in Version: 24.37.1300
|
3267506
|
Description: CRC is included in the traffic byte counters as a port byte counter.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Counters, CRC
|
Discovered in Version: 24.35.2000
|
3141072
|
Description: The "max_shaper_rate" configuration query via QEEC mlxreg returns a value translated to hardware granularity.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: RX Rate-Limiter, Multi-host
|
Discovered in Version: 24.34.1002
|
2870970
|
Description: GTP encapsulation (flex parser profile 3) is limited to the NIC domain.
Encapsulating in the FDB domain will render a 0-size length in GTP header.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: GTP encapsulation
|
Discovered in Version: 24.34.1002
|
2899026 / 2853408
|
Description: Some pre-OS environments may fail when sensing a hot plug operation during their boot stage.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: BIOS; Hot plug; Virtio-net
|
Discovered in Version: 24.33.1048
|
2870213
|
Description: Servers do not recover after configuring PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_NUM_PORT to 32 followed by power cycle.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: VirtIO-net; power cycle
|
Discovered in Version: 24.33.1048
|
2855592
|
Description: When working with 3rd party device (e.g., Paragon) in 25GbE speed, the 25GbE speed must be configured in force mode.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Force mode, 3rd party devices, 25GbE
|
Discovered in Version: 24.33.1048
|
2850003
|
Description: Occasionally, when rising a logical link, the link recovery counter is increase by 1.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Link recovery counter
|
Discovered in Version: 24.33.1048
|
2616755
|
Description: Forward action for IPoIB is not supported on RX RDMA Flow Table.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Steering, IPoIB
|
Discovered in Version: 24.33.1048