NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU Firmware Release Notes v24.39.3560 LTS
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  BlueField DPUs / SuperNICs & DOCA  NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU Firmware Release Notes v24.39.3560 LTS  Bug Fixes History

Bug Fixes History

Internal Ref.

Issue

3783689

Description: Fixed an issue that led to virtio not being functional on the customized server which has independent power supply for Bluefield-2 card, when power cycling the server when the virtio devices is running stressful traffic.

The following error is printed to dmesg: "DESTROY_GENERAL_OBJECT(0xa03) No done completion".

Keywords: virtio full emulation, Bluefield-2, independent power supply

Discovered in Version: 24.35.3006

Fixed in Release: 24.39.3004

3728167

Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in DESTROY_GENERAL_OBJECT(0xa03) and MODIFY_GENERAL_OBJECT(0xa01) parameters getting timeout when performing a host power cycle with an independent-power-supplied BlueField-2 on which the virtio devices are hotplugged.

Keywords: virtio full emulation, Bluefield-2

Discovered in Version: 24.35.3006

Fixed in Release: 24.39.3004

Internal Ref.

Issue

3609404

Description: Redirected multicast traffic to loopback only on MNG PF port using PT Tx loopback CAM HW mechanism.

Keywords: Multicast traffic, loopback, MNG PF

Discovered in Version: 24.38.1002

Fixed in Release: 24.39.2048

3629353

Description: Fixed the cr_space in port configuration to prevent wrong timestamp of cqes.

Keywords: Hardware timestamp

Discovered in Version: 24.38.1002

Fixed in Release: 24.39.2048

3547022

Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in reset failure when unloading network drivers on an external host and the sync1 reset is still reported as 'supported' although it is not.

Keywords: sync1 reset

Discovered in Version: 24.38.1002

Fixed in Release: 24.39.2048

3534774

Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the Power Controller Control bit in the Slot Control register from returning to default when forcing the Unplug sequence.

Keywords: Power Controller Control

Discovered in Version: 24.38.1002

Fixed in Release: 24.39.2048

3602169

Description: Added a locking mechanism to protect the firmware from a race condition between insertion and deletion of the same rule in parallel which occasionally resulted in firmware accessing a memory that has already been released, thus causing IOMMU / translation error.

Note: This fix will not impact insertion rate for tables owned by SW steering.

Keywords: Firmware steering

Discovered in Version: 24.38.1002

Fixed in Release: 24.39.2048

3612682

Description: Enabled live migration for virtio with mergeable buffer.

Keywords: Virtio, Mergeable buffer, Live migration

Discovered in Version: 24.38.1002

Fixed in Release: 24.39.2048

3571251

Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in migration data corruption when running parallel save_vhca_state/load_vhca_state commands on the same PF.

Keywords: VF live migration

Discovered in Version: 24.38.1002

Fixed in Release: 24.39.2048

Internal Ref.

Issue

3365411

Description: Fixed a link failure that occurred due to a wrong 'is_inphi_cable' indication.

Keywords: Link failure

Discovered in Version: 24.37.1300

Fixed in Release: 24.38.1002

3435583

Description: Under certain configurations, during the loading of the PXE driver in Smart-NIC mode, the firmware attempts to lock the CMAS resources in ICMC sets that are full. This results in the failure of the locking and raises a health buffer indication.

To prevent the above scenario, in this firmware version we improved the distribution of resource locking in ICMC.

Keywords: ICMC locking

Discovered in Version: 24.37.1300

Fixed in Release: 24.38.1002

3331179

Description: Improved token calculation.

Keywords: Token calculation

Discovered in Version: 24.37.1300

Fixed in Release: 24.38.1002

3491841

Description: Fixed a firmware assert that occurred when tried to verify if the module supported "swap".

Keywords: Firmware assert

Discovered in Version: 24.37.1300

Fixed in Release: 24.38.1002

Internal Ref.

Issue

3432548

Description: Closed the attached QP doorbell to avoid any impact from the software side or the db_recovery mechanism

Keywords: QP doorbell

Discovered in Version: 24.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 24.37.1300

3385129

Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in high PTP offset by changing the RST value to 200, and adjusting the PTP Tx offset in PTP4L configuration.

Keywords: PTP glitch, PTP constant offset

Discovered in Version: 24.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 24.37.1300

3233113

Description: Disabled some HW optimization to prevent a HW race that caused an SQ to get stuck.

Keywords: HW race, SQ

Discovered in Version: 24.33.1048

Fixed in Release: 24.37.1300

3306318

Description: Fixed the issue that caused the virtio PXE boot to fail due to virtio BLK controller being stuck in continuous host warm reboot.

Keywords: virtio full emulation, PXE boot, warm reboot

Discovered in Version: 24.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 24.37.1300

3327847

Description: CNP received, handled, and ignored counters in the hardware counters cannot work after moving to Programmable Congestion Control mode.

Keywords: CNP, Programmable Congestion Control

Discovered in Version: 24.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 24.37.1300

Internal Ref.

Issue

3217896

Description: Fixed RDE PATCH operation status code reported in case the property is "read-only".

Keywords: RDE

Discovered in Version: 24.35.1012

Fixed in Release: 24.35.2000

3241357

Description: Fixed an issue in MCTP-over-PCIe, where the VDM message with the type Route-to-Root Complex, the target ID was not set as 0x0.

Keywords: MCTP-over-PCIe, VDM message

Discovered in Version: 24.35.1012

Fixed in Release: 24.35.2000

3250924

Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in NVMe driver not loading on a hotplug-able device when VIRTIO_EMULATION_HOTPLUG_TRANS was enabled by mlxconfig.

Keywords: VIRTIO_EMULATION_HOTPLUG_TRANS, NVMe

Discovered in Version: 24.35.1012

Fixed in Release: 24.35.2000

3215393

Description: Fixed an issue that caused the virtual QoS mechanism to stop traffic from reaching the full line rate of 200GbE on each direction when LAG was enabled.

Keywords: Virtual QoS mechanism, 200GbE, LAG

Discovered in Version: 24.35.1012

Fixed in Release: 24.35.2000

© Copyright 2024, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jul 2, 2024
content here